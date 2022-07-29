ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KGW

Some of Portland's homeless villages struggle to reach full capacity. Here's why

PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of people live on the streets of Portland, yet some of the city's homeless villages consistently have empty beds. A Point-In-Time survey earlier this year counted more than 6,600 homeless people in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties, though the number is likely much higher — and either way, the shelter bed capacity much lower.
The Newberg Graphic

Old Fashioned Festival brings community back together

Albeit smaller than previous years, event reconnects old friends, brings classic charm to town. It's hot, hot, hot in Newberg -- so hot that after just 15 minutes in the sun, it feels like someone took a paintbrush and covered me in three thick coats of sweat. But the heat, topping 96 degrees on Thursday, hasn't deterred the many kids and parents who now swarm the sidewalk in front of Renne Field for the Old Fashioned Festival's annual children's parade. Children, from babies to teenagers, are decked out in various costumes. Most have adorned their helmets with horns or...
pickathon.com

Say Hello to the Cherry Hill Neighborhood!

Pendarvis Farm is full of makers, builders, organizers, volunteers, and all-around all-stars this week as we bring the ambitious and forward-thinking vision for this year’s festival into reality!. Among the busy bees on the grounds are students and faculty from Portland State University’s Architecture program, who are hard at...
Mollala Pioneer

Dahlia Festival ready to kick off

The event will run nearly two months and features music, food, cut flowers and more.The 2022 Swan Island Dahlia Festival will run from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30 at Swan Island Dahlias at 995 N.W. 22nd Ave. in Canby. The event features rows and rows of colorful dahlias. Visitors can stroll over 40 acres and enjoy food, music and more during its two-month run. Parking and admission to the festival are free. The event runs 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily except Wednesdays. Here's a sampling of what's available at this year's Dahlia Festival. • Sunday Market, 9 a.m....
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla will see unique shopping experience

The BarnHouse Village Markets are coming to Molalla's Clark Park in August for a two-day pop-up eventBy Cindy Fama The BarnHouse Vintage Market returns to Molalla's Clark Park Aug. 12-13. The pop-up market, at 815 Shirley St., will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and feature music, food trucks and lots of vintage merchandise to discover or re-discover. Lorzel (Luper) Watner is the 'principal' behind BarnHouse Vintage Markets. She is a Molalla native, having graduated from Molalla High School in 1981, and said her love for all things BarnHouse Vintage comes from "growing up in such...
kptv.com

3 recovering after nearly losing their lives in Sandy River

A new construction project by TriMet may make your commute even longer this weekend. Southeast Portland's newest bakery is known for its spirited cakes, sweet treats infused with whiskey, rum, champagne or another delicious liquor!. Recruiting new football officials is an ongoing effort in Portland.
WWEEK

Readers Respond to the Closure of Two Starbucks Coffee Shops in Portland

Last week, three WW correspondents reported what they observed at two Starbucks coffee shops selected for closure by the corporate office: one in downtown, the other near Gateway Transit Center deep in Northeast Portland (“Falling Starbucks,” July 20). Starbucks said it was closing the shops because they had grown too dangerous. Such a rationale hit a nerve—several, actually. Some readers accused us of credulously accepting Starbucks’ narrative and painting over the company’s union-busting attempts. Others took exception to a quote from Jason Renaud saying business owners were scapegoating the mentally ill. Still others scoffed at our assertion that Starbucks operates a kiosk in a nearby Safeway. Readers were right about that one.
pdxfoodpress.com

Hey❗What Are You Doing This Weekend❓

If you’re at the Portland Farmers Market and Trevor Baird offers you a peach sample, take it. It might be the best peach you’ve ever tasted. Unlike farmers who need to pick their fruit before it’s really ripe so it survives the rough handling on the way to the supermarket produce section, the Baird family waits until their peaches are ready to eat. You can’t go back to the hard, green stone fruit trucked up from California once you’ve had the sticky juice from a fat Sweet Sue peach run down your arm.
momswhothink.com

9 Day Trips From Portland, Oregon

