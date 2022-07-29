Meet the candidates running for District 1 Hawkins County Commissioner in the August election

www.johnsoncitypress.com
Johnson City Press
This week at Johnson City Public Library (Aug. 1-6)
JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.). To register or check out other upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library, visit jcpl.org/calendar.
Johnson City Press
Washington County officials approve use of federal funds for key projects
Washington County commissioners voted last week to allocate more than $2.8 million of its American Recovery Plan Act dollars on educational and public safety programs. The county has $25.1 million in ARPA funds earmarked from the federal government. Commissioners approved resolutions on Monday to designate a combined $2,336,669 go to projects for volunteer fire departments in the county, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County/Johnson City Emergency Medical Services.
Johnson City Press
Carter Election Commission will finish early voting today, then say farewell to old friend
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Election Commission will end its weeks of early voting in the county general election and state primary at noon today. But there will be no time for the election commissioners and the office’s staff workers to rest. As soon as the last ballot is cast and all the administrative work is completed at noon today, the staff will close up the office and head a few blocks west to Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home for the visitation and funeral of Millard Garland.
Johnson City Press
BDSR hears updates on two downtown Johnson City buildings in need of repair
The Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards Review, which evaluates the condition of buildings in city limits, heard an update Thursday on two downtown buildings that first came to its attention earlier this year. Johnson City board will review issues at two downtown buildings. Back in April, the board held...
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association hosts disaster training course
CHURCH HILL- The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association will host a 4-hour disaster training course for first responders to instruct them on how to respond in the first 48 hours of a major disaster. The class, “Introduction to Natural and Manmade Disasters - Initial Response for First Responders,” is...
Johnson City Press
Breaking: Sheriff says he expects state will de-certify Carter County Jail
In a statement released Friday afternoon to county officials and the news media, Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said he expects the state will de-certify the Carter County Jail in September. “Today I am 51 full-time employees short. The jail has failed the (state) inspection because of this and I...
Johnson City Press
This week at Kingsport Public Library (Aug. 1-6)
Here’s a look at what’s happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library (400 Broad St). Visit kingsportlibrary.org/event-calendar to learn more or to register.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: July 30
July 30, 1903: The Comet opined, “There is no trouble to get every person to agree that Johnson City needs a city hall but they can not agree upon the location. Every fellow supports his idea with good reasons – the best he has, at least and is inclined to think that the one who does not see as he does is the ‘knocker.’ Thus we approach the bond election and, paradoxical as it may seem, the nearer we get the farther off we are. Let’s all be patriotic. Don’t force a man to come to your way of thinking but be willing to meet him on half-way ground. The building of a city hall may help some locality more than another but it will do the whole town good, and it’s not good citizenship to flight a measure because it does not happen to enhance the value of your real buildings. Don’t compel one man to be broad — let’s all widen.”
Johnson City Press
Area school starting dates go from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7
Starting dates for public schools across the greater Tri-Cities range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, and including private and public schools go from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. The earliest school starts are Aug. 1 for Kingsport, Bristol and Washington County schools, all in Tennessee.
Johnson City Press
Pound officials, volunteers assess flood impact
POUND – As the sun came out over Wise County Saturday, Pound residents were still cleaning up after Thursday’s flash flooding. Pound Vice Mayor Leabern Town Council member Doris Mullins and volunteers were marking town maps to plan how to contact more than 100 households in and around town this weekend.
Johnson City Press
Rogersville City School Officials discuss safety
ROGERSVILLE- In the wake of the recent school shootings in Texas, Rogersville City School and the Rogersville Police Department officials discuss school safety. Rogersville City School Director, Edwin Jarnagin, said he recently met with Rogersville Police Department Director of Public Safety, Travis Fields, to discuss this issue.
wcyb.com
USDA Forest Service closes several recreation sites in Wise County due to recent flooding
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service temporarily closed several recreation sites and one road in the Clinch Ranger District in Wise County following recent flooding. The following sites are temporarily closed, according to a news release sent Friday:. Cane Patch Campground. Phillips...
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Students puts on Lion King Jr. The Musical
SURGOINSVILLE– Summer camp students from all over Hawkins County will participate in a production of the musical Lion King Jr. next weekend at Surgoinsville Middle School. Throughout the summer, 40 Hawkins County students enrolled have participated in a musical theatre summer camp. The group met twice a week for two months. SMS music teacher Joshua Fritts said they practiced for approximately 60- 75 hours.
wcyb.com
Local State of Emergency is declared in Wise County
(WVVA) Wise County, VA — The Virginia Dept. of Emergency Management has declared a local State of Emergency in response to flooding in parts of Wise County. According to a news release, the following areas of Wise County are experiencing significant flooding:. The Town of Pound, primarily Pound Bottom/Main...
Johnson City Press
Flood cleanup supplies available in Pound
POUND – Pound residents needing cleanup and personal care supplies can get them at Town Hall Monday. Vice Mayor Leabern Kennedy said residents affected by Thursday’s flash flood can pick up wet wipes, industrial Clorox wipes and disinfectant spray at Town Hall from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Toiletries will also be available along with a limited supply of mop handles, cleaning brushes and other supplies.
Johnson City Press
Wise County continues flood recovery
POUND – State and local officials continued assessing damage Friday in the wake of flash flooding that struck areas of Wise County a day earlier. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday issued a state declaration of emergency for Southwest Virginia, allowing up to $1 million in state aid – half of that for state military efforts – in the wake of the day’s flash floods in the Pound, Coeburn and Wise areas.
Kingsport Times-News
Dress Code 101: Kingsport, Sullivan schools putting renewed emphasis on rules
BLOUNTVILLE — For the 2022-23 academic year, Sullivan County Schools’ revamped student dress code prohibits blankets “at any time,” allows clothing with rips, holes or tears only below the mid-thigh, and prohibits leashes. The code also bans form-fitting leotard/spandex/leggings if not covered to mid-thigh; costumes, including...
Kingsport Times-News
Flash flooding leads to Wise County state of emergency
POUND — Wise County officials have declared a local state of emergency after early Thursday morning flash flooding cut off much of Pound and flooded sections of Wise and Coeburn. Wise County Emergency Ser- vices declared the emergency at 7 a.m. after heavy rainfall caused the Guest and Pound...
Carter Co. Sheriff: Department is 51 employees short, jail failed inspection
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a letter addressed to the Carter County Commission, Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said the county’s law enforcement is in crisis due to underfunding from the county government. “For eight years I have been asking for increases in pay for Sheriff’s Office employees in an effort to hire and retain good […]
Bridge dedicated to Hampton High graduate killed in action
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Driving down 19-E over the Doe River a new sign has been erected in honor of a Hampton High graduate killed in action in Vietnam. On February 5, 1969, just weeks shy of his 21st birthday Tony L. Griffith was killed while serving in the Army. His high school friend, and […]
