Mega Millions jackpot at $1.28 billion dollars for Friday night's drawing

Mega Millions jackpot at $1.1 billion for Friday drawing 01:23

MIAMI - Lots of South Floridians are dreaming big as they plunk down two bucks a ticket for their chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot.

The jackpot for Friday night's drawing is now at $1.28 billion.

If won, it will be the second largest prize in the 20-year history of Mega Millions.

If there is a winner of the multi-state Mega Millions drawing, they can choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $747.2 million in cash before taxes.

Friday night's drawing will be the thirtieth in this jackpot run, which began April 19 after the jackpot was won in Tennessee on April 15.

Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win by matching the five white ball numbers (1-70) and the Mega Ball number (1-25). The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.

If someone does hit it big, there are some things they should do.

First, don't announce it. Second, sign the ticket. Then find the right financial advisers and determine whether it would be better to take the annual installments or the one-time payout.

Be sure to watch the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday night during the CBS4 News at 11, your official lottery station.