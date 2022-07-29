ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Mega Millions jackpot at $1.28 billion dollars for Friday night's drawing

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LPOQ1_0gxOQm1i00

Mega Millions jackpot at $1.1 billion for Friday drawing 01:23

MIAMI - Lots of South Floridians are dreaming big as they plunk down two bucks a ticket for their chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot.

The jackpot for Friday night's drawing is now at $1.28 billion.

If won, it will be the second largest prize in the 20-year history of Mega Millions.

If there is a winner of the multi-state Mega Millions drawing, they can choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $747.2 million in cash before taxes.

Friday night's drawing will be the thirtieth in this jackpot run, which began April 19 after the jackpot was won in Tennessee on April 15.

Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win by matching the five white ball numbers (1-70) and the Mega Ball number (1-25). The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.

If someone does hit it big, there are some things they should do.

First, don't announce it. Second, sign the ticket. Then find the right financial advisers and determine whether it would be better to take the annual installments or the one-time payout.

Be sure to watch the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday night during the CBS4 News at 11, your official lottery station.

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Five tickets in Iowa for huge Mega Millions drawing came close to jackpot

City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. Updated: 4 hours ago.
IOWA STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: South Florida drying out as Saharan dust moves in

MIAMI - What a difference a day makes. After a stormy Tuesday, South Florida woke to just a few showers Wednesday morning. The heavy rain has moved out and Saharan dust is moving in, lowering our rain chances. The Saharan dust is also leading to hazy skies and lower air quality. It was a warm and steamy start with temperatures in the low 80s. Highs climb to the low 90s in the afternoon and it will feel like the 100s when you factor in the high humidity. Wednesday night will be warm and muggy with lows near 80 degrees.  Stray showers are possible on Thursday but, overall, it will be the driest day of the week. It will be a hazy, hot, and humid Thursday with highs in the low 90s. It will feel like the triple-digits in the afternoon. Friday through Saturday the rain chance will increase a bit as the Saharan dust lifts northward. Spotty storms are possible to start the weekend. The rain chance decreases again Sunday as another plume of Saharan dust takes over. 
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Florida lobster mini season begins Wednesday

MIAMI - Fresh caught lobster could be what's for dinner the next two days.But lobster mini season has become so popular it's also known for accidents, and even deaths each year.  "It's always a good system to take somebody else with you. Always notify a friend or family member of where you're going to be," FWC Lt. Rafael Almagro said.As the sun started to go down at Crandon Park Marina Tuesday, people started loading up to get in place. "You know, we've got a couple of our favorite, secret spots," said Debbie Klammer. After some storms earlier in the day,...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
CBS Miami

Stormy start to first day of lobster mini-season

MIAMI - Mother Nature did cooperate as the first day of Florida's lobster mini-season got underway. The two-day season kicked off Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. However, stormy weather kept many would-be "bug hunters" on shore. Some, however, did brave the rain and windy conditions. They said it wasn't easy. "It was really bad, boats crashing everywhere, people screaming, the wind was really bad, people going crazy, bad," said Danny Medina at Crandon Park Marina. "We caught our limit, we were in three boats with like twenty people, we caught like 200." As the rain moved out, the winds remained, making...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida dealt with soggy start, slick roads

FORT LAUDERDALE - It was a soggy start to Tuesday as rain swept across South Florida. "It was thundering really bad, and it was dangerous to drive as well," said Tamarac resident Adam Cabral. Lightning lit up the sky in the tri-county area during the early morning hours, and by daybreak, drivers were facing slick road conditions. "The roads were really slippery so you have to be careful driving as well," said Cabral. Thunderstorms are expected throughout the afternoon in parts of Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Stormy Tuesday, drier air on the way

MIAMI - A rainy Tuesday ahead across South Florida as widespread showers and storms will sweep in throughout the day due to a mid to upper-level disturbance moving in from the northwestern Bahamas. It was a soggy start with wet weather drenching much of South Florida and we will continue to see on and off again storms due to a very moist, unstable air mass. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach 90 degrees due to the clouds and rain around. Most areas will top out in the upper 80s. Tuesday night showers and storms will...
MIAMI, FL
FUN 104

NWS Confirms 2 More Tornadoes in SE Minnesota & West Wisconsin

La Crosse, WI (KROC-AM News) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that three tornadoes were produced by the severe storms that pummeled southeastern Minnesota last weekend. Survey teams from the National Weather Service previously confirmed an EF0 tornado was responsible for damage to a barn, trees, and crops in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drawing#The Jackpot#South Floridians
wizmnews.com

Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
IOWA STATE
CBS Miami

Farm Share nowhere near ready to handle aftermath if hurricane strikes

MIAMI – Farm Share, Florida's largest food bank, said they are nowhere near prepared to handle the aftermath of a hurricane, should a severe storm hit. The food bank is also one of the state's major disaster relief organizations, providing millions of pounds worth of food and supplies when natural disasters hit.Right now, donations are at an all-time low, the cost of food is rising and supply chain issues are still causing shortages."I can look through the warehouse now which is very, very rare in cases.  These stacks are usually all the way up to the roof and these lines are...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Stuck in reverse? Florida gas prices slide lower

MIAMI - Florida drivers continue to see good news at the pump. Statewide, gas prices dropped an average of 17 cents per gallon last week. It was the largest weekly decline since gas prices began falling six weeks ago. The state average has now declined a total of 61 cents per gallon, since setting a new record high of $4.89 per gallon in mid-June. The average price for gas in Florida was $4.08 per gallon on Monday. Some drivers are finding pump prices well below $4 a gallon in some regions. At the rate pump prices are declining, the...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida inpatients with COVID-19 dip

TALLAHASSEE - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted data Friday that showed 4,476 Florida hospital inpatients had COVID-19, a decrease from the past two days. The department reported Thursday that 4,758 inpatients had COVID-19, after reporting a total of 4,699 on Wednesday.The data released Friday also said 444 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, down from 468 on Thursday and 457 on Wednesday. Numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have increased during the past few months as subvariants of the coronavirus have spread.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
CBS Miami

Florida teen fighting to stay alive after being infected by rare brain-eating amoeba

FT. MYERS – A Florida teen is fighting to stay alive after doctors say a rare brain-eating amoeba got into his nose and infected his brain.Caleb Ziegelbauer's family member says the 13-year-old boy went swimming at Port Charlotte Beach Park on July 1. Five days later he was in the hospital after he started hallucinating and becoming disoriented.The Port Charlotte teen has been at Golisano Children's Hospital ever since, where doctors believe at some point a rare brain-eating amoeba swam up his nose. It's a condition 97% of people never recover from. His family holds out hope that he can pull through."We try not to look at the numbers too much because there are miracles that happen every day and I think we're going to see another one that happens here," said Lesley Cornelisen, Caleb's aunt.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WEAR

Sheriff: Gold bars, $1.9M in cash found in home of Florida doctor who 'preyed on addicts'

CLEARWATER, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a doctor in central Florida preyed on addicts for years by writing hundreds of fraudulent prescriptions. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Dr. Neelam Uppal, 62, even sold illegitimate prescriptions for Promethazine Codeine Syrup and Oxycodone to undercover narcotics detectives, without examining them or speaking to them. Detectives paid $650 in cash for each codeine syrup prescription and $450 in cash for each Oxycodone prescription. Detectives believe she sold more than 550 of these prescriptions since January.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Florida Gov. DeSantis takes aim at 'ideological' investing

TALLAHASSEE - Continuing to target what he calls "woke" corporations, Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to prohibit state investments that use "environmental, social and governance" ratings, which can include taking into account impacts of climate change. DeSantis plans to have the State Board of Administration, which oversees investments, direct pension-fund managers...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Voting in upcoming Primary Election? Here's what you need to know

MIAMI - Monday, July 25th, is the last day to register or change your party affiliation if you are planning on casting your ballot in the upcoming August 23rd Primary Election. Florida is a closed primary state and that means only voters who are registered members of a political party may vote for their respective party's candidates. The winners of the primaries head to a general election. Remember that once you register, you can expect to receive a voter information card.  Click here to register or change party affiliation. If you live in Miami-Dade, click here for important information you need to know. For Broward, click here. 
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Florida Office of Insurance Regulation to establish temporary reinsurance arrangement to prevent crisis

MIAMI – The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) announced a plan to establish a temporary reinsurance arrangement to prevent an insurance crisis in the state after news that carriers could soon be downgrades."Citizens is the state's insurer of last insurance resort, so we are set up to expand when the market experiences challenging time," said Michael Peltier with Citizens Property Insurance Corporation. The state-backed insurer isn't just expanding to cover more residents who cannot get insurance through another carriers, but to the insurance company themselves facing rating downgrades because of their viability."If those companies should have their rating downgraded those...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: Interview with Jared Moskowitz

Jim DeFede sat down with Jared Moskowitz who is one of six candidates in next month's primary election seeking the Democratic nomination to succeed U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch in the Broward-Palm Beach Counties' 23rd Congressional District.  The two discussed inflation fallout in Florida including insurance and rents, the congressional campaign and why people should send him to Congress, the baggage he still carries from working in the DeSantis administration, and whether President Joe Biden should run for a second term in 2024.Guest: Jared Moskowitz / (D) U.S. Congressional candidate
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
73K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy