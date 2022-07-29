ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida Dispatch

Snapshot: Dunkin’ hosts ‘Go for the Gold’ event at Central NY locations

Officer Michael Romano collects a donation from a guest at the Dunkin’ restaurant at 7043 Manlius Center Road in East Syracuse, NY during the “Go for the Gold” event on Thursday, July 28. Special Olympics New York athletes and coaches were joined by local law enforcement partners to collect donations at nearly 40 participating Dunkin’ restaurants in Central New York to help support the cost of athletic training and future competitions. All contributions generated from the campaign support Special Olympics New York programs for Central New York families.
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
erienewsnow.com

New York State Issues Drought Watch For The Southern Tier

ALBANY – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a Drought Watch for the Southern Tier of Western New York. Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday issued the directive to NYSDEC after consulting with the State Drought Management Task Force and federal agencies. The issuance was based on the lack of rain his year, noting that recent rainfall hasn’t been enough to completely eliminate the dry conditions. Residents are encouraged to conserve water whenever possible, especially those who depend on private groundwater wells.
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Man Fights Police Over Package, Police Say There Was No Package

Deliveries being stolen from porches have become such an issue that the accused thieves who do this have even earned their own distinction; porch pirates. The following story doesn't appear to have anything to do with porch pirates, just misplaced rage? One New York state man took it upon himself to investigate a package he felt was delivered to the wrong house on the block, according to a news release.
PENN YAN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Directs Authorities To Shut Down A Cheektowaga Cannabis Lounge

The owner of a new cannabis lounge in Cheektowaga says he has unfairly been shut down by local authorities, per direction from New York State. The owner posted a letter addressed from the Town of Cheektowaga. The correspondence says that officials with Cheektowaga received guidance from the New York State Cannabis Control Board and Office of Cannabis Management to close the business. The reason stated in the letter claims that the Rolling 420s Lounge was operating without a legal cannabis permit.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Q 105.7

Mafia Witches Invading Upstate On Sunday; Expect Road Closures

August is going to be a rough month for getting around Troy. Between the destruction of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage downtown, ongoing repaving, and the filming of HBO’s second season of Gilded Age, it was already going to be a delicate enough maze to get through the city. Now expect more road closures as a new show comes to Troy to film a supernatural pilot!
TROY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Another Winner at One Lucky NY Store! This Time For $3 Million

What is going on at one lucky store in New York? One day after having a Cash for Life winner, someone won $3 million on the Mega Millions. With the Mega Millions hitting a historic $1.1 billion jackpot, the second highest in history, you may want to get your ticket for the Friday, July 29 drawing at Smokes for Less in Fishkill, New York. The Dutchess County store continues to hand out winning lottery tickets.
96.1 The Eagle

Upstate NY Town’s Name Is One Of The Most Awkward In the WORLD

We have so many weird and dirty-sounding town names here in the state of New York, but there is one that rises above the rest that is one of the 30 most awkward in the WORLD. Now before we get to the New York town that made Travel A Lot's list of the "30 Most Awkwardly Named Cities In the World," let's check out some other gems that also received this honor.
wwnytv.com

Hochul tells 7 News she’d be ‘happy’ to look into Morse death

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul says she would be “happy to take a serious look” at the circumstances surrounding the death of Watertown firefighter trainee Peyton Morse. Morse, 21, died in March of last year after an incident at the state Fire Training Academy in...
CLAYTON, NY
wxxinews.org

Should New York State delay school start times?

Middle and high school students in California are starting their school days a little later this year. Beginning July 1, middle school classes began no earlier than 8 a.m. and high school classes started no earlier than 8:30 a.m. The changes were put into an effect by a state law passed in 2019, making California the first state in the nation to have legislation delaying school start times.
CALIFORNIA STATE
cnycentral.com

All-female rock band PLUSH to make New York State Fair debut with August concert

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Hard-hitting, all-female rock band PLUSH will make its Great New York State Fair debut with a concert in August on the Chevy Park stage. The band, headed by Albany-area native, Moriah Formica, is a quartet of women who launched their self-titled debut album in February.
PIX11

Energy bill assistance available for New Yorkers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – New Yorkers struggling with their electric and gas bills can now get some help from a $567 million assistance program announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul. Hochul said the majority of the money will help more than 327,000 low-income gas and electric customers pay their August bills. Around $557 million came from […]
WHEC TV-10

State Disaster Emergency declared in New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — An Executive Order was issued Friday night, declaring the ongoing Monkeypox outbreak as a State Disaster Emergency in New York. The Executive Order enables the state to respond more swiftly to the outbreak and allows health care professionals to take additional steps that will help get more New Yorkers vaccinated.
