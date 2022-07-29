www.oneidadispatch.com
Snapshot: Dunkin’ hosts ‘Go for the Gold’ event at Central NY locations
Officer Michael Romano collects a donation from a guest at the Dunkin’ restaurant at 7043 Manlius Center Road in East Syracuse, NY during the “Go for the Gold” event on Thursday, July 28. Special Olympics New York athletes and coaches were joined by local law enforcement partners to collect donations at nearly 40 participating Dunkin’ restaurants in Central New York to help support the cost of athletic training and future competitions. All contributions generated from the campaign support Special Olympics New York programs for Central New York families.
erienewsnow.com
New York State Issues Drought Watch For The Southern Tier
ALBANY – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a Drought Watch for the Southern Tier of Western New York. Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday issued the directive to NYSDEC after consulting with the State Drought Management Task Force and federal agencies. The issuance was based on the lack of rain his year, noting that recent rainfall hasn’t been enough to completely eliminate the dry conditions. Residents are encouraged to conserve water whenever possible, especially those who depend on private groundwater wells.
New York State Man Fights Police Over Package, Police Say There Was No Package
Deliveries being stolen from porches have become such an issue that the accused thieves who do this have even earned their own distinction; porch pirates. The following story doesn't appear to have anything to do with porch pirates, just misplaced rage? One New York state man took it upon himself to investigate a package he felt was delivered to the wrong house on the block, according to a news release.
New York State Directs Authorities To Shut Down A Cheektowaga Cannabis Lounge
The owner of a new cannabis lounge in Cheektowaga says he has unfairly been shut down by local authorities, per direction from New York State. The owner posted a letter addressed from the Town of Cheektowaga. The correspondence says that officials with Cheektowaga received guidance from the New York State Cannabis Control Board and Office of Cannabis Management to close the business. The reason stated in the letter claims that the Rolling 420s Lounge was operating without a legal cannabis permit.
Dome, sweet dome: Couple uproots New England life to move to Upstate NY, goes viral on TikTok
That’s the conversation one couple from New England has repeatedly been having after taking a leap of faith in moving to the countryside of Upstate New York to live in a geodesic shaped home. Melody Martin, who works remotely for a Boston career management firm, and her husband Alik,...
Burn Bans Are Back! Here’s What You Need to Know
Each year in March, New York State puts burn bans in place to protect areas like the Hudson Valley from wildfires and air pollution. Generally, they end on May 14th, but high temperatures and dry conditions are leading some towns to re-instate the bans. Burn Bans in New York State.
The One Place You Don’t Want To Live In New York
When you think about home, you think about family, love, security, and being comfortable. So when you are thinking about moving to a new town or city you want to be sure that you can get all of that so you can call that place home. Well, there is one...
Hudson Valley Man Caught Smuggling Aliens Into New York State
A Hudson Valley man is heading to prison after he confessed to smuggling aliens into New York State. A Newburgh, New York man was sentenced in Plattsburgh, New York for alien smuggling. Newburgh Man Sentenced to 48 Months for Alien Smuggling in Plattsburgh, New York. United States Attorney Carla B....
Mafia Witches Invading Upstate On Sunday; Expect Road Closures
August is going to be a rough month for getting around Troy. Between the destruction of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage downtown, ongoing repaving, and the filming of HBO’s second season of Gilded Age, it was already going to be a delicate enough maze to get through the city. Now expect more road closures as a new show comes to Troy to film a supernatural pilot!
Another Winner at One Lucky NY Store! This Time For $3 Million
What is going on at one lucky store in New York? One day after having a Cash for Life winner, someone won $3 million on the Mega Millions. With the Mega Millions hitting a historic $1.1 billion jackpot, the second highest in history, you may want to get your ticket for the Friday, July 29 drawing at Smokes for Less in Fishkill, New York. The Dutchess County store continues to hand out winning lottery tickets.
wwnytv.com
Hochul: state will pick up extra costs for 40 hour farm week
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - If New York decides to force farmers to pay overtime to workers after 40 hours, Governor Hochul continues to say the state will pick up the extra costs. Hochul’s comment came during a visit to Mapleview Dairy in Madrid Friday. “If this happens over...
Upstate NY Town’s Name Is One Of The Most Awkward In the WORLD
We have so many weird and dirty-sounding town names here in the state of New York, but there is one that rises above the rest that is one of the 30 most awkward in the WORLD. Now before we get to the New York town that made Travel A Lot's list of the "30 Most Awkwardly Named Cities In the World," let's check out some other gems that also received this honor.
NY state buildings fly flags at half-staff in honor of Officer Mazurkiewicz
Flags will continue to be flown at half-staff during Officer Mazurkiewicz's funeral service on Monday.
How You Can Remain Anonymous in NY if You Win Mega Millions!
In New York state when you win a jackpot through the New York lottery, you are usually instant-famous by name. But a fairly recent winner in East Berne walked away with a ten million dollar scratch-off lottery ticket jackpot and no one knows who the new millionaire is. I'm sure...
wwnytv.com
Hochul tells 7 News she’d be ‘happy’ to look into Morse death
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul says she would be “happy to take a serious look” at the circumstances surrounding the death of Watertown firefighter trainee Peyton Morse. Morse, 21, died in March of last year after an incident at the state Fire Training Academy in...
wxxinews.org
Should New York State delay school start times?
Middle and high school students in California are starting their school days a little later this year. Beginning July 1, middle school classes began no earlier than 8 a.m. and high school classes started no earlier than 8:30 a.m. The changes were put into an effect by a state law passed in 2019, making California the first state in the nation to have legislation delaying school start times.
cnycentral.com
All-female rock band PLUSH to make New York State Fair debut with August concert
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Hard-hitting, all-female rock band PLUSH will make its Great New York State Fair debut with a concert in August on the Chevy Park stage. The band, headed by Albany-area native, Moriah Formica, is a quartet of women who launched their self-titled debut album in February.
Energy bill assistance available for New Yorkers
ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – New Yorkers struggling with their electric and gas bills can now get some help from a $567 million assistance program announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul. Hochul said the majority of the money will help more than 327,000 low-income gas and electric customers pay their August bills. Around $557 million came from […]
Suspected tornado destroys barn in Western NY; line of severe storms headed to CNY
Update: The National Weather Service has canceled the severe thunderstorm watch for Onondaga, Chemung, Seneca, Schuyler and Tompkins counties. The watch remains in effect for the rest of Upstate New York east of the Finger Lakes. Syracuse, N.Y. -- A suspected tornado touched town today near Letchworth State Park in...
WHEC TV-10
State Disaster Emergency declared in New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — An Executive Order was issued Friday night, declaring the ongoing Monkeypox outbreak as a State Disaster Emergency in New York. The Executive Order enables the state to respond more swiftly to the outbreak and allows health care professionals to take additional steps that will help get more New Yorkers vaccinated.
