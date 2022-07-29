PERSON INVOLVED IN DRUG BUST LAST YEAR TO ENTER PLEAS TODAY

www.wdadradio.com
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com
Three Arrested in Jackson Drug Raids
The Jackson Police Department Special Enforcement Unit recently concluded a three-month investigation regarding the sale of cocaine and heroin, resulting in the arrests of three Jackson residents. The investigation revealed both Franklyn Baptiste, age 54 of Jackson and Daniel Meadows, age 38 of Jackson were distributing both crack cocaine and...
Police search for 4 wanted on warrants in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of July 29. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Amanda Gindlesperger, 39, of Somerset area — wanted for false identification to law enforcement officer […]
WFMJ.com
Mercer man accused of shooting up home while hunting groundhogs
Actor Bill Murray got lots of laughs when he destroyed a golf course hunting for gophers in the movie “Caddyshack”. But the damage done to a Mercer County home, allegedly by a man hunting groundhogs, was no laughing matter to the Pittsburgh couple that owns the house. Cody...
Burglar makes off with guns, air conditioner in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers after an unknown person(s) broke into a storage unit in Boggs Township. Between July 4 and 18, a storage unit along the 3700 block of Philipsburg Bigler Highway was broken into, according to police. Several guns, various tools, an air conditioner and a cooler […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
butlerradio.com
Motorcyclist Injured in Center Township Crash
A motorcyclist was flown to a local hospital following a crash that occurred late last week in Center Township. According to State Police, 34-year-old Jay Vinroe of Butler was riding his motorcycle on West Brewster Road just after 9pm on Thursday (July 28th) when he struck a deer that was on the road.
WFMJ.com
Man convicted in plot to kill Hermitage doctor facing 13 charges in police shooting
A man convicted in the murder-for-hire case of a Mercer County doctor is back behind bars accused of shooting a Pennsylvania State Police officer. Damian Bradford,41, of Pittsburgh was arrested after allegedly shooting a trooper in the leg during a struggle at a convenience store in Aliquippa. Bradford faces 13...
Arrest warrants issued for 2 men after investigators find thousands of bags of heroin in apartment
RANKIN, Pa — Investigators have issued arrest warrants for two men after an undercover investigation led police to find thousands of bags of drugs in an apartment unit. Montel Mitchell, 27, of Rankin, and Durobb Johnson Jr., 18, of Braddock, are now wanted in connection with the investigation. Authorities...
explore venango
$20k Stolen from Franklin Couple’s Bank Account
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police say an investigation is underway into the theft of $20,000.00 from a Franklin couple’s bank account. According to a release issued on Saturday, troopers were dispatched to a Washington Boulevard residence on June 27 for a report of a theft.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdadradio.com
PSP INVESTIGATING THEFT OF DRUGS, CASH
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of prescription drugs from a home in East Wheatfield Township earlier this month. Troopers say that the theft happened on July 24th between 2:30 and 3:00 PM. The victim, a 49-year-old Seward man, said that 263 Percocet pills, along with $630 in cash, were stolen from the home on Route 22.
wdadradio.com
BROOKVILLE POLICE CHARGE PUNXSUTAWNEY MAN AFTER POTENTIAL MASS SHOOTING DEFUSED
A crisis delegate, along with the Brookville Borough Police, prevented a potential mass shooting in Jefferson County. ExploreVanango.Com reports on the morning of July 20th the Brookville PD received a call from the Jefferson-Clearfield Crisis Center reporting 30-year-old Christopher R. Strimple of Punxsutawney expressed homicidal Ideation and had the means to cause harm to others at a truck stop in the borough. Through negotiations, authorities secured the weapons in Strimple’s possession and he was involuntary hospitalized for a mental evaluation.
Young boy hospitalized after accident in Penn Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A young boy is recovering tonight after an accident that resulted in both his feet needing amputation."I need an ambulance and fire department to 320 Richland Drive. I have a patient with their leg cut off. Start me a helicopter to standby," a 9-1-1 call read.Family members of 6-year-old Liam Lavelle said he was flown to Children's Hospital last night after an undisclosed accident in Penn Township, Westmoreland County.The boy is severely autistic and nonverbal and is currently in the icu in stable condition.First responders applied tourniquets in an attempt to save the child's feet, but the family said more surgeries are expected in the days to come.It's unknown at this time what caused the accident.The family thanks the community so far for their support during this difficult time.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Huntingdon man charged with assault after police standoff
A 42-year-old North Huntingdon man fired 15-to-20 gunshots inside his house when police arrived Thursday to check on his welfare, leading to a six-hour standoff that ended peacefully, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case. Two North Huntingdon police officers said a gunshot was fired when they approached...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explorejeffersonpa.com
Redbank Valley School Board Member Found Guilty of Criminal Mischief
PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Redbank Valley School Board member was found guilty on Wednesday of criminal mischief for reportedly damaging a man’s four-wheeler. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police on June 9, 2022, filed the following summary charge against 57-year-old Dee Monroe Bell, of New Bethlehem, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office:
wtae.com
Man charged in shooting Pa. state trooper previously pleaded guilty in murder-for-hire plot
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has learned 41-year-old Damian Bradford, the man charged inthe shooting of a state police trooper at an Aliquippa mini-mart, is the same Damian Bradford who previously pleaded guilty in a murder-for-hire plot that took the life of a local doctor. Watch the...
explore venango
Two Area Residents Face Charges for Putting Trash in Victim’s Dumpster
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two area residents are facing criminal charges for allegedly putting trash in a victim’s dumpster without permission. Court documents indicate the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Jennifer Ashley Free, of Greenville, and 34-year-old Andrew Brooks Carner, of Sandy Lake, on Thursday, July 28, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
‘Shoot me’ Man tasered by police after pointing gun at neighbor
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was charged with aggravated assault after he was accused of pointing a gun at his neighbor and almost hitting a woman and her daughter with his four-wheeler. Adam George, 59, was arraigned Thursday morning and placed in Blair County Prison on $300,000 bail. George was arrested on Wednesday, […]
explore venango
Clarion County Man Killed in UTV Crash in Strattanville
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County man was killed in a side-by-side accident that happened early Saturday morning. The victim of the deadly UTV crash is 23-year-old Dyllan Marquis Rhoads, of Limestone. The accident occurred around 4:07 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, on Southern Avenue in Strattanville. Clarion...
Man flown to hospital after hitting deer with motorcycle in Butler County
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was flown to a hospital after he hit a deer while driving his motorcycle in Butler County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 34-year-old Jay Vinroe was driving eastbound on W. Brewster Road in Center Township around 9:19 p.m. on July 28 when he hit the deer.
Missing Philipsburg man located and safe, officials say
Police said the missing man was last seen on the 700 block of North Front Street late Friday night.
wtae.com
Motorcycle crashes following police pursuit in Fayette County
DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcycle crashed following a police pursuit in Fayette County on Friday morning. The crash happened around 12:05 a.m. on Route 119 at Oglevee Lane in Dunbar Township. 911 dispatchers said the motorcyclist refused medical treatment and was taken into custody by Connellsville Police. There...
Comments / 0