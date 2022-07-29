Your support sustains your local journalism

July 30, 1903: The Comet opined, “There is no trouble to get every person to agree that Johnson City needs a city hall but they can not agree upon the location. Every fellow supports his idea with good reasons – the best he has, at least and is inclined to think that the one who does not see as he does is the ‘knocker.’ Thus we approach the bond election and, paradoxical as it may seem, the nearer we get the farther off we are. Let’s all be patriotic. Don’t force a man to come to your way of thinking but be willing to meet him on half-way ground. The building of a city hall may help some locality more than another but it will do the whole town good, and it’s not good citizenship to flight a measure because it does not happen to enhance the value of your real buildings. Don’t compel one man to be broad — let’s all widen.”

