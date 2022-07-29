Your support sustains your local journalism

www.johnsoncitypress.com
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Heritage Days Festival Expecting a Large Turnout for September Event in Bluff CityJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Is This War on the Homeless, or Handling Public Safety Concerns in the Twin-citiesJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Tenneva Hotel Design Problems Revealed in U.S. District Court FilingsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Fun Fest Balloon Rally Continues to Please Crowds Saturday Morning in KingsportJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Johnson City Press
This week at Johnson City Public Library (Aug. 1-6)
JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.). To register or check out other upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library, visit jcpl.org/calendar.
Johnson City Press
State chapter of Children of the American Revolution promotes awareness of "most forgotten veterans"
ELIZABETHTON — They have been called the “most forgotten veterans” and children from as far away as Memphis and Jackson gathered at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park on Saturday to bring public attention to these unsung heroes. Those veterans are the children who were part of the...
Johnson City Press
This week at Kingsport Public Library (Aug. 1-6)
Here’s a look at what’s happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library (400 Broad St). Visit kingsportlibrary.org/event-calendar to learn more or to register.
Johnson City Press
Letters: Public comments
With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers for their thoughts on the Johnson City Commission’s policy governing comments from the public. Here are some of the responses we received. Officials need to listen.
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association hosts disaster training course
CHURCH HILL- The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association will host a 4-hour disaster training course for first responders to instruct them on how to respond in the first 48 hours of a major disaster. The class, “Introduction to Natural and Manmade Disasters - Initial Response for First Responders,” is...
Johnson City Press
Washington County officials approve use of federal funds for key projects
Washington County commissioners voted last week to allocate more than $2.8 million of its American Recovery Plan Act dollars on educational and public safety programs. The county has $25.1 million in ARPA funds earmarked from the federal government. Commissioners approved resolutions on Monday to designate a combined $2,336,669 go to projects for volunteer fire departments in the county, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County/Johnson City Emergency Medical Services.
Johnson City Press
Flood cleanup supplies available in Pound
POUND – Pound residents needing cleanup and personal care supplies can get them at Town Hall Monday. Vice Mayor Leabern Kennedy said residents affected by Thursday’s flash flood can pick up wet wipes, industrial Clorox wipes and disinfectant spray at Town Hall from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Toiletries will also be available along with a limited supply of mop handles, cleaning brushes and other supplies.
Johnson City Press
BDSR hears updates on two downtown Johnson City buildings in need of repair
The Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards Review, which evaluates the condition of buildings in city limits, heard an update Thursday on two downtown buildings that first came to its attention earlier this year. Johnson City board will review issues at two downtown buildings. Back in April, the board held...
Johnson City Press
Pound officials, volunteers assess flood impact
POUND – As the sun came out over Wise County Saturday, Pound residents were still cleaning up after Thursday’s flash flooding. Pound Vice Mayor Leabern Town Council member Doris Mullins and volunteers were marking town maps to plan how to contact more than 100 households in and around town this weekend.
Johnson City Press
Beloved storyteller Tim Lowry brings the American South to life this week in Jonesborough
Storyteller Tim Lowry is thrilled about his upcoming return to the stage at the International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough, a town he thinks of as one of the most storied places in the country. ISC’s Storytelling Live! format, which features a series of matinee performances over a weeklong artistic residency,...
Johnson City Press
Area school starting dates go from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7
Starting dates for public schools across the greater Tri-Cities range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, and including private and public schools go from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. The earliest school starts are Aug. 1 for Kingsport, Bristol and Washington County schools, all in Tennessee.
Johnson City Press
Tree trimming to result in temporary power outages on Monday
Power will be disconnected from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Monday in an area near downtown Johnson City while tree-trimming work is being conducted. BrightRidge officials said the outage will impact an estimated 25 homes in the 500 block of Highland Avenue and 600 Block of Lamont Street.
Johnson City Press
Meet the candidates running for District 1 Hawkins County Commissioner in the August election
ROGERSVILLE — There are three candidates running for District 1 Hawkins County Commissioner. All of the candidates were asked the same five questions. Below are the unedited answers from all of the candidates.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: July 30
July 30, 1903: The Comet opined, “There is no trouble to get every person to agree that Johnson City needs a city hall but they can not agree upon the location. Every fellow supports his idea with good reasons – the best he has, at least and is inclined to think that the one who does not see as he does is the ‘knocker.’ Thus we approach the bond election and, paradoxical as it may seem, the nearer we get the farther off we are. Let’s all be patriotic. Don’t force a man to come to your way of thinking but be willing to meet him on half-way ground. The building of a city hall may help some locality more than another but it will do the whole town good, and it’s not good citizenship to flight a measure because it does not happen to enhance the value of your real buildings. Don’t compel one man to be broad — let’s all widen.”
Johnson City Press
Carter Election Commission will finish early voting today, then say farewell to old friend
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Election Commission will end its weeks of early voting in the county general election and state primary at noon today. But there will be no time for the election commissioners and the office’s staff workers to rest. As soon as the last ballot is cast and all the administrative work is completed at noon today, the staff will close up the office and head a few blocks west to Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home for the visitation and funeral of Millard Garland.
Johnson City Press
Rogersville City School Officials discuss safety
ROGERSVILLE- In the wake of the recent school shootings in Texas, Rogersville City School and the Rogersville Police Department officials discuss school safety. Rogersville City School Director, Edwin Jarnagin, said he recently met with Rogersville Police Department Director of Public Safety, Travis Fields, to discuss this issue.
Johnson City Press
From school uniforms to dressing as cats, Kingsport school board discusses dress code
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools should be looking at school uniforms or a much stricter dress code, according to Board of Education member Julie Byers. Amid a school board work session discussion on students dressing in cat costumes, called "furries," and carrying blankets around school — both of which are banned in the current dress code — Byers said it is time for the board to look at school uniforms or something close.
Johnson City Press
Summer at Boones means Saturday specials on food and fun
It is great to see Boone Lake back to being its old self. No more cornfields and gardens where the ol’ bass boat was tied up, no sir; now it’s all just lake water and plenty of it.
Johnson City Press
Dress code 101: Kingsport, Sullivan schools re-emphasizing dress codes
BLOUNTVILLE — For the 2022-23 school year, Sullivan County Schools' revamped student dress code prohibits blankets "at any time," allows clothing with rips, holes or tears only if below the mid-thigh and prohibits leashes. The code also bans costumes, form-fitting leotard/spandex/leggings if not covered to mid-thigh, costumes, including tails,...
