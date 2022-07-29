🎙 Hays to host full-scale tornado strike exercise

hayspost.com
Damp weather again delays street seal coating in Hays
Due to damp and cloudy weather, the seal coat planned for today in Hays has been postponed until next week. See above map for schedule. Be sure to get refuse and recycling out by 7:00 am. It will be picked up before street sealing starts. The City apologizes for any inconvenience. Call the Office of Project Management at 785 628-7350 with questions.
Russell city manager takes to social media to defend pool lifeguards
Russell City Manager Jon Quinday took to social media Thursday, July 28 to defend the decision to close the public pool Aug. 7 and the job the pool's lifeguards do. Quinday's comments came after citizens made remarks of the pool's status this summer and the early August closing date. Read...
Weather postpones Hays street sealing work
Due to damp and cloudy weather, the seal coat planned for today, (July has been postponed until Monday, August 1. Streets scheduled for Friday are still planned, but dependent on dry, sunny weather. The city apologizes for any inconvenience. Call the Office of Project Management at 785-628-7350 with questions.
Russell city pool ends season early; city manager explains
RUSSELL – This week, the Duke Johnson Municipal Pool announced the pool would close earlier than expected for the year, drawing criticism from area residents. On Thursday, City Manager Jon Quinday addressed those concerns in a Facebook post to the City of Russell page. The full statement can be...
Another RHID approved for more housing in Hays
"A good deal," said Reese Barrick, Hays city commissioner. "A very good deal," agreed Commissioner Sandy Jacobs. With no comment presented during the public hearing Thursday, city commissioners unanimously adopted an ordinance creating another RHID (Rural Housing Incentive District) in Hays. The ordinance establishes the RHID at Fourth and Fort,...
Salvation Army offers free fans to those in need thanks to Ace donation
The Hays Salvation Army has fans to give away thanks to a donation from Westlake Ace Hardware in Hays and their customers. During the month of June, Ace offered a purchase round-up to help raise money to buy fans for the Salvation Army. Ace was able to purchase 48 fans...
Hays PD Activity Log July 7-23
The The Hays Police Department responded to 981 calls from July 3 to July 23, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
Hays Police Department dispatcher promoted
The Hays Police Department announced Monday the promotion of Austin Schmeidler to Dispatcher Shift Lead. Schmeidler began with the department in 2018 as a dispatcher and has served as a senior dispatcher since 2021, according to Chief Don Scheibler. In the position, he will lead shifts in the communication center...
Russell County couple hospitalized after crash during u-turn
RUSSELL COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Thursday in Russell. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Ford F150 driven by Ray E. Bosch, 72, Gorham, was northbound on 176th Street three and one half miles south of Interstate 70. The pickup struck the drivers...
🎙Post Podcast: Help keep school age children safe with these tips
On this episode of the Post Podcast Hays Fire Department Deputy Chief Shane Preston stops by to share safety tips for the school year.
Free hot dogs, hamburgers & Hays PD at Community Night Out Aug. 4
The Hays Police Department would love to invite the public to their annual Community Night Out at the Hays Aquatic Park. It will be held Thursday, August 4 from 5 – 8 p.m. It will be an evening of fun with free swimming and food. Free hot dogs and hamburgers will be provided to the first 1,000 people in attendance.
Community Cruise highlights latest FHSU tech, buildings
Community leaders and elected officials went on a tour of the three of the newest buildings on the Fort Hays State University campus on Tuesday. The Community Cruise, which is used to raise awareness among Ellis County leaders of community issues, had been an annual event, but this is the first Cruise since the onset of the pandemic.
First Care to open pharmacy, express care in downtown Hays
First Care Clinic has purchased the building at 1301 Main and plans to renovate it to include a pharmacy and express care clinic. First Care CEO Bryan Brady said the pharmacy will be for First Care patients. The express clinic will open to the entire community. "Our vision is that...
Employer applications now open for FHSU Hansen interns
Businesses and organizations in northwest Kansas can now apply for a spring or summer 2023 intern from Fort Hays State University through the FHSU/Dane G. Hansen Internship program. A Dane G. Hansen Foundation grant made 25 paid internships possible for next spring and summer. Applications from employers will be accepted...
One traffic stop, three drug arrests in Great Bend
On Thursday, July 28 at about 1:30 a.m., a Barton County Sheriff's Office deputy sheriff stopped a blue 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis for a traffic infraction in the 1600 block of K-96 Highway. Upon approaching the vehicle, deputies observed what appeared to be a bag of white crystalline substance laying...
W. Kan. offers a glimpse of what an abortion ban might look like for KC, Wichita
HAYS, Kansas — The westernmost abortion provider in Kansas sits in the eastern half of the state — in Wichita. So for someone in Hays or Dodge City, it takes more than two and a half hours to drive to the nearest clinic. For Kansans who live farther...
Hays, NW Kan. students earn spot on KU's spring 2022 honor roll
LAWRENCE — More than 6,200 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2022 semester. The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and in the schools of Architecture & Design, Business, Education, Engineering, Health Professions, Journalism & Mass Communications, Music, Nursing, Pharmacy, Professional Studies and Social Welfare. Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10% of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.
⚽ Tiger men sign 10 more for 2022 season
HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State Men's Soccer head coach Gerry Cleary announced the addition of 10 more signees for the upcoming 2022 season. This group joins six other newcomers that were announced back in June. Augustin Ayala / Forward / Asuncion, Paraguay. Augustin is a native of Asuncion,...
FHSU art professor earns InterHab’s Outstanding Volunteer Award
Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas has announced that Amy Schmierbach, professor of art at Fort Hays State University, will be the recipient of InterHab’s Outstanding Volunteer Award. Schmierbach created a special project called “The Collaborative Arts Project,” which engages individuals served by DSNWK as part of her Social Practices...
⚾ Larks fall to Studs in second pool game at NBC World Series
HUTCHINSON - The Hays Larks were shaky defensively and it was too much to overcome as they lost 6-3 to the Seattle (WA) Studs Saturday night at in the NBC World Series at Hobart-Detter Field. The Larks (35-9) committed three errors in the game which ended around 1 a.m. after...
