🎙 Hays to host full-scale tornado strike exercise

 3 days ago
Hays Post

Damp weather again delays street seal coating in Hays

Due to damp and cloudy weather, the seal coat planned for today in Hays has been postponed until next week. See above map for schedule. Be sure to get refuse and recycling out by 7:00 am. It will be picked up before street sealing starts. The City apologizes for any inconvenience. Call the Office of Project Management at 785 628-7350 with questions.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Weather postpones Hays street sealing work

Due to damp and cloudy weather, the seal coat planned for today, (July has been postponed until Monday, August 1. Streets scheduled for Friday are still planned, but dependent on dry, sunny weather. The city apologizes for any inconvenience. Call the Office of Project Management at 785-628-7350 with questions.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Russell city pool ends season early; city manager explains

RUSSELL – This week, the Duke Johnson Municipal Pool announced the pool would close earlier than expected for the year, drawing criticism from area residents. On Thursday, City Manager Jon Quinday addressed those concerns in a Facebook post to the City of Russell page. The full statement can be...
RUSSELL, KS
Hays Post

Another RHID approved for more housing in Hays

"A good deal," said Reese Barrick, Hays city commissioner. "A very good deal," agreed Commissioner Sandy Jacobs. With no comment presented during the public hearing Thursday, city commissioners unanimously adopted an ordinance creating another RHID (Rural Housing Incentive District) in Hays. The ordinance establishes the RHID at Fourth and Fort,...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays Police Department dispatcher promoted

The Hays Police Department announced Monday the promotion of Austin Schmeidler to Dispatcher Shift Lead. Schmeidler began with the department in 2018 as a dispatcher and has served as a senior dispatcher since 2021, according to Chief Don Scheibler. In the position, he will lead shifts in the communication center...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Free hot dogs, hamburgers & Hays PD at Community Night Out Aug. 4

The Hays Police Department would love to invite the public to their annual Community Night Out at the Hays Aquatic Park. It will be held Thursday, August 4 from 5 – 8 p.m. It will be an evening of fun with free swimming and food. Free hot dogs and hamburgers will be provided to the first 1,000 people in attendance.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Community Cruise highlights latest FHSU tech, buildings

Community leaders and elected officials went on a tour of the three of the newest buildings on the Fort Hays State University campus on Tuesday. The Community Cruise, which is used to raise awareness among Ellis County leaders of community issues, had been an annual event, but this is the first Cruise since the onset of the pandemic.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

First Care to open pharmacy, express care in downtown Hays

First Care Clinic has purchased the building at 1301 Main and plans to renovate it to include a pharmacy and express care clinic. First Care CEO Bryan Brady said the pharmacy will be for First Care patients. The express clinic will open to the entire community. "Our vision is that...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Employer applications now open for FHSU Hansen interns

Businesses and organizations in northwest Kansas can now apply for a spring or summer 2023 intern from Fort Hays State University through the FHSU/Dane G. Hansen Internship program. A Dane G. Hansen Foundation grant made 25 paid internships possible for next spring and summer. Applications from employers will be accepted...
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

One traffic stop, three drug arrests in Great Bend

On Thursday, July 28 at about 1:30 a.m., a Barton County Sheriff's Office deputy sheriff stopped a blue 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis for a traffic infraction in the 1600 block of K-96 Highway. Upon approaching the vehicle, deputies observed what appeared to be a bag of white crystalline substance laying...
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

Hays, NW Kan. students earn spot on KU's spring 2022 honor roll

LAWRENCE — More than 6,200 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2022 semester. The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and in the schools of Architecture & Design, Business, Education, Engineering, Health Professions, Journalism & Mass Communications, Music, Nursing, Pharmacy, Professional Studies and Social Welfare. Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10% of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⚽ Tiger men sign 10 more for 2022 season

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State Men's Soccer head coach Gerry Cleary announced the addition of 10 more signees for the upcoming 2022 season. This group joins six other newcomers that were announced back in June. Augustin Ayala / Forward / Asuncion, Paraguay. Augustin is a native of Asuncion,...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

FHSU art professor earns InterHab’s Outstanding Volunteer Award

Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas has announced that Amy Schmierbach, professor of art at Fort Hays State University, will be the recipient of InterHab’s Outstanding Volunteer Award. Schmierbach created a special project called “The Collaborative Arts Project,” which engages individuals served by DSNWK as part of her Social Practices...
HAYS, KS
