GAS PRICES CONTINUE TO SLIDE, BUT DEMAND AND CRUDE COSTS INCREASE

Sheetz reportedly plans big expansion across Western Pennsylvania
ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) - Good news for all you Sheetz fans out there: they're planning a massive expansion in western Pennsylvania. Sheetz plans to open as many as 30 new locations in the next three to five years. The move comes one month after Sheetz's cross-state rival Wawa announced expansion plans of its own. The exact locations have not yet been determined, but Sheetz will work with CBRE to source and negotiate sites. Sheetz operates more than 650 stores throughout multiple states and believes there's still from for growth in western Pennsylvania.
Pa. medical marijuana grower lays off dozens, says industry taken over by out-of-staters
A Johnstown-based medical marijuana grower has reportedly laid off or cut the hours of 50 of its 110 employees, saying the state has allowed big, out-of-state firms to monopolize the industry. Hanging Gardens and several other independent growers are in the process of filing a lawsuit against the state, a...
Exploring the Amazing Tytoona Cave in Blair County, PA
Pennsylvania is home to hundreds of caves, but only a select few of these PA caverns are open for self-guided exploration. Of these, possibly the most unique is Tytoona Cave. Tytoona Cave is located in the Sinking Valley of Blair County, PA. It is a short distance east of I-99 in a rural area between the communities of Tyrone and Altoona (hence the name Tytoona).
How long can workers compete with AI? The fate of two Pittsburgh factories could offer clues
In the five years he has worked as a machinist, Joe Dean has gained a window into one innovation for managing the mounting labor shortage at the nation’s factories. He started as an apprentice at a traditional shop in upstate New York, where there was a clear chain of command.
VEHICLE CRASH ON ROUTE 22 NEAR BLAIRSVILLE
At approximately 2 pm Sunday after, Blairsville and Black Lick fire crews responded to a three-vehicle crash with possible entrapment at Route 22 and Jonette Road in Derry Township. Once on scene, crews reported that there was no entrapment, but there were minor injuries and debris and vehicles in every...
Aerial black fly suppression operation underway
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A large helicopter began releasing a bacterial larvicide to reduce adult black fly populations to tolerable levels on Wednesday. From July 27 until July 29., PA State Rep. Jim Rigby announced that the Bell 205 helicopter will be dispersing Vectobac 12AS, a bacterial larvicide that resembles chocolate milk, near tree […]
Crash during PA motorcycle charity ride sends 8 to hospitals
LEECHBURG, Pa. (AP) — A crash during a motorcycle charity ride in western Pennsylvania sent at least eight riders to hospitals, authorities said. Officials in Westmoreland County’s Allegheny Township said the crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Saturday on White Cloud Road during the 11th annual Riding For the Cure event to raise funds for […]
Boil water advisory issued for three Pittsburgh neighborhoods
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Water and Sewage Authority has issued a boil water advisory for three Pittsburgh neighborhoods. PWSA said residents in Central Northside, Fineview and Perry South neighborhoods are being asked to boil their water. The advisory was issued following a water main break Saturday evening. Around 460...
PA lumberjack competition coming to Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An annual pro lumberjack competition in Bedford County will soon see who can chop and cut wood better than the rest. The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show will be held at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg beginning on Friday, Aug. 12 and will run through Sunday, Aug. 14. The […]
Altoona man uses new app to rent out his pool
Robert Gootz utilizes the app "Swimply" to help rent out his pool during the summer months.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park, other South Hills communities to benefit from 'Green Light-Go' program
Bethel Park is among the Allegheny County communities receiving grants through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s “Green Light-Go” program to support traffic signal upgrades. Bethel Park is receiving $185,000 to make improvements to the traffic signal at Library Road (Route 88) and Milford Drive. Other projects include...
FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE SATURDAY STRUCTURE FIRES
Indiana County firefighters had a quiet Saturday until late in the afternoon, when a couple of structure fires were reported. The first of them happened shortly before 5 o’clock in Cowanshannock Township, Armstrong County. A fire damaged the Back Road Bar, located along Route 1042, the old Route 85 near West Shamokin High School. Plumville and Creekside assisted Armstrong County units from Rural Valley and Dayton, with Marion Center on standby.
Burglar makes off with guns, air conditioner in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers after an unknown person(s) broke into a storage unit in Boggs Township. Between July 4 and 18, a storage unit along the 3700 block of Philipsburg Bigler Highway was broken into, according to police. Several guns, various tools, an air conditioner and a cooler […]
Pennsylvania-made chocolate chip cookie ranked one of best in U.S.: Yelp
The chocolate chip cookie has been around for decades and has since become milk’s best friend. In honor of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day in August, a recent study has highlighted the best chocolate chip cookies in each state. Can you guess Pennsylvania’s?. Yelp has long been a...
11th annual Downtown Shutdown happening in Ebensburg
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 11th annual Downtown Shutdown returns Friday, July 29 — an event that kicks off Ebensburg’s Homecoming Weekend. From 6 p.m. to midnight, certain streets will be closed in Ebensburg to make room for a series of entertainment, including: 100 to 200 blocks of West High Street 100 block of […]
On the Edge: Video shows aftermath of Pennsylvania parking lot collapse
The video shows cars hovering over the edge after the parking lot collapsed.
Westinghouse Castle restoration project gets major financial boost
The grand Westinghouse Castle, once home of the general office of the Westinghouse Air Brake Co. before falling into disrepair, appears to be well on its way to recovery. Turtle Creek Valley Arts in Wilmerding has been awarded $1 million from the Allegheny Foundation to help bring the landmark back to life.
Westmoreland County paramedic dies after going into cardiac arrest in the line of duty
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A Westmoreland County paramedic died days after going into cardiac arrest in the line of duty. Fred Manno, 64, suffered a medical emergency on July 19 after completing a patient transfer and died early Saturday morning. Manno was a paramedic in North Huntingdon and also...
CDC raises Allegheny County's COVID-19 community level
Allegheny County reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has raised the county's community level of COVID-19 from low to medium. That means the number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people is up. The county recommends people get tested if they have symptoms, stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines,...
Man dies after jumping off cliff at Raystown Lake
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man died Saturday afternoon after jumping off a cliff near Weaver Falls, at Raystown Lake Saxton Volunteer Fire Company confirmed. Saxton Assistant Fire Chief Ronnie Jenkins confirmed the death of the out-of-state man, describing him to be about 35 years old. The cause of death is unknown at this […]
