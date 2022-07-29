ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

GAS PRICES CONTINUE TO SLIDE, BUT DEMAND AND CRUDE COSTS INCREASE

By Hometown2
wdadradio.com
 2 days ago
www.wdadradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Sheetz reportedly plans big expansion across Western Pennsylvania

ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) - Good news for all you Sheetz fans out there: they're planning a massive expansion in western Pennsylvania. Sheetz plans to open as many as 30 new locations in the next three to five years. The move comes one month after Sheetz's cross-state rival Wawa announced expansion plans of its own. The exact locations have not yet been determined, but Sheetz will work with CBRE to source and negotiate sites. Sheetz operates more than 650 stores throughout multiple states and believes there's still from for growth in western Pennsylvania. 
ALTOONA, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Exploring the Amazing Tytoona Cave in Blair County, PA

Pennsylvania is home to hundreds of caves, but only a select few of these PA caverns are open for self-guided exploration. Of these, possibly the most unique is Tytoona Cave. Tytoona Cave is located in the Sinking Valley of Blair County, PA. It is a short distance east of I-99 in a rural area between the communities of Tyrone and Altoona (hence the name Tytoona).
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indiana, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Indiana County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
State
Indiana State
Indiana County, PA
Traffic
Indiana County, PA
Business
wdadradio.com

VEHICLE CRASH ON ROUTE 22 NEAR BLAIRSVILLE

At approximately 2 pm Sunday after, Blairsville and Black Lick fire crews responded to a three-vehicle crash with possible entrapment at Route 22 and Jonette Road in Derry Township. Once on scene, crews reported that there was no entrapment, but there were minor injuries and debris and vehicles in every...
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Aerial black fly suppression operation underway

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A large helicopter began releasing a bacterial larvicide to reduce adult black fly populations to tolerable levels on Wednesday. From July 27 until July 29., PA State Rep. Jim Rigby announced that the Bell 205 helicopter will be dispersing Vectobac 12AS, a bacterial larvicide that resembles chocolate milk, near tree […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Crash during PA motorcycle charity ride sends 8 to hospitals

LEECHBURG, Pa. (AP) — A crash during a motorcycle charity ride in western Pennsylvania sent at least eight riders to hospitals, authorities said. Officials in Westmoreland County’s Allegheny Township said the crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Saturday on White Cloud Road during the 11th annual Riding For the Cure event to raise funds for […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Boil water advisory issued for three Pittsburgh neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Water and Sewage Authority has issued a boil water advisory for three Pittsburgh neighborhoods. PWSA said residents in Central Northside, Fineview and Perry South neighborhoods are being asked to boil their water. The advisory was issued following a water main break Saturday evening. Around 460...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Triple A#Gasbuddy Com
WTAJ

PA lumberjack competition coming to Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An annual pro lumberjack competition in Bedford County will soon see who can chop and cut wood better than the rest. The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show will be held at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg beginning on Friday, Aug. 12 and will run through Sunday, Aug. 14. The […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE SATURDAY STRUCTURE FIRES

Indiana County firefighters had a quiet Saturday until late in the afternoon, when a couple of structure fires were reported. The first of them happened shortly before 5 o’clock in Cowanshannock Township, Armstrong County. A fire damaged the Back Road Bar, located along Route 1042, the old Route 85 near West Shamokin High School. Plumville and Creekside assisted Armstrong County units from Rural Valley and Dayton, with Marion Center on standby.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
WTAJ

Burglar makes off with guns, air conditioner in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers after an unknown person(s) broke into a storage unit in Boggs Township. Between July 4 and 18, a storage unit along the 3700 block of Philipsburg Bigler Highway was broken into, according to police. Several guns, various tools, an air conditioner and a cooler […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

11th annual Downtown Shutdown happening in Ebensburg

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 11th annual Downtown Shutdown returns Friday, July 29 — an event that kicks off Ebensburg’s Homecoming Weekend. From 6 p.m. to midnight, certain streets will be closed in Ebensburg to make room for a series of entertainment, including: 100 to 200 blocks of West High Street 100 block of […]
EBENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westinghouse Castle restoration project gets major financial boost

The grand Westinghouse Castle, once home of the general office of the Westinghouse Air Brake Co. before falling into disrepair, appears to be well on its way to recovery. Turtle Creek Valley Arts in Wilmerding has been awarded $1 million from the Allegheny Foundation to help bring the landmark back to life.
WILMERDING, PA
wtae.com

CDC raises Allegheny County's COVID-19 community level

Allegheny County reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has raised the county's community level of COVID-19 from low to medium. That means the number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people is up. The county recommends people get tested if they have symptoms, stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man dies after jumping off cliff at Raystown Lake

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man died Saturday afternoon after jumping off a cliff near Weaver Falls, at Raystown Lake Saxton Volunteer Fire Company confirmed. Saxton Assistant Fire Chief Ronnie Jenkins confirmed the death of the out-of-state man, describing him to be about 35 years old. The cause of death is unknown at this […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy