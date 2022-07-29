Courtney Schneider Taylor

www.an17.com
Russell D. Jones
Russell D. Jones born in Simmesport, Louisiana and a resident of Livingston, Louisiana passed away July 21, 2022, at the age of 71. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his children; Derek Jones, Jill Jones, Quinzy Jones, his grandchildren; Brittney Ortego, Paton Doughty, Amanda, Taylor, Chase and 6 great grandchildren. His sisters; Hattie Bigsby, Cheryl J. Beam, Brothers; Roger Ike Jones, Russell Darryl Jones, Ronald Lane Jones, and Robert Lynn Jones. He is preceded in death by his Parents Riley Jones Sr. and Ela Gaspard Jones, his wife Brigitte S. Jones, Brother; Riley W. Jones Jr. Sisters; Gloria J. Howard, Ruby J. Short, Winnie J. Pace, Sylvia J. Moffett, Linda Jones. Services will take place Monday August 1, 2022 at Seale Funeral home in Denham Springs from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM with a 12:00 PM funeral service. Graveside service will take place in Louisiana National Cemetery at 2:00 PM. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Charles William "Billy" Vitter
Charles William "Billy" Vitter passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 74. He was born on Sunday, October 19, 1947, in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Shirley Burns Vitter and the late Oscar "Junior" Vitter. He was a resident of Hammond, Louisiana.
Rhonda Lea Rester
Rhonda, age 63, passed away after a long battle with cancer on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. She was a native of Bogalusa and was a recent resident of Denham Springs, LA. Rhonda was an avid, gifted tennis player, and she loved to read books in her spare time. She also enjoyed playing games with friends and family. Rhonda was a loving mother, sister, and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Doris Kathleen Bonin
Doris Kathleen Bonin passed away on July 27, 2022, at the age of 81. She was born on October 28, 1940, in Brookhaven, MS, and was a long-time resident of Mandeville, LA. She was Mom, Aunt Doris, Ms. Doris, Maw Maw and Me Me. She was like a mom to a lot of people. She was true to her Baptist Roots, spending time with God on a daily basis. She lived a good life and always did the best with what she had.
Charles A. LeBlanc, Sr.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home at 7738 US 190 Denham Springs, LA 70726, on Sunday, July 31, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday, August 1, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with reception to follow in the Magnolia Room. A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. at Denham Springs Memorial Gardens.
Frances Inez Strickland
Frances Inez Strickland died at 10:45 AM on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Landmark Nursing Home in Hammond. She was born August 1,1937 in Kentwood and was 84 years of age. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Kentwood and a former member at Spring Creek Baptist Church. She was a loving sister, aunt, and friend. She loved her family, her friends, and children both young and old.
Eric Mansour Grieshaber
Eric Mansour Grieshaber, son of James F. and Aleen M. Grieshaber, was born in Hammond, LA, on December 17, 1969. He grew up in Covington, LA, attending St. Peter’s Elementary School and St. Paul’s High School. He graduated from Tulane University with a B.A. and Master’s Degree in Architecture. He started his career at Blitch & Knevel in New Orleans and later worked for many years at the Hopkins Company in Metairie. He designed many exceptional homes in New Orleans, Metairie and the Northshore but most recently left his mark on Bay St. Louis and Pass Christian.
Sherry Delane Hartfield
And a resident of Franklinton passed away Thursday afternoon July 28, 2022 at St. Tammany Parish Hospital. She was a correctional officer at Rayburn Correctional Center for the last six years. Sherry also worked for many years delivering mail for the Folsom Post Office and also worked at the Southeast Louisiana Hospital for a time. She always enjoyed having fun with her friends and traveling to the casino. Sherry loved spending time with her grandchildren and hanging out with family.
Alicia Marie Berthelot
Alicia Marie Berthelot passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Covington, Louisiana, at the age of 47. She was born on Sunday, June 22, 1975 in Metairie, Louisiana to the late Alanna Englade Boner and Alan Boner, Sr. She was a resident of Loranger, Louisiana. She was a loving wife and mother; devoted to our Lord Jesus Christ and will be greatly missed by her family.
Kenneth "Greg" Gregory Perrin
Kenneth "Greg" Gregory Perrin passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 72. He was born on Sunday, December 4, 1949 in Hammond, Louisiana to the late Gwendolyn Eileen Mixon Perrin and the late Kenneth Paul Perrin. He was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana.
Peter A. Feringa, Jr.
Peter A. Feringa, Jr., of Covington, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on Sunday July 10th at the age of 88. “Pete” was born on November 17, 1933 in Jacksonville, Florida to Major General Peter A. Feringa and Katharine (Hutchins) Feringa, and lived in multiple places throughout his childhood as his father undertook military assignments. After raising his family in Metairie, he lived in Covington in his later years. He is survived by his devoted wife of more than 61 years, Linda Kostmayer Feringa; sister Courtney Feringa Moran; sister-in-law Joan Kostmayer LaFaver; children Peter A. Feringa III (Kara), Matthew D. Feringa (Jill), Barbara Feringa Santillan (Javier) and Elizabeth “Lisa” McLean (Pope); and, his grandchildren Lillian Santillan, Shep McLean, Mac McLean, Jon Feringa, Katharine McLean, Ryan Feringa, Brett Feringa, Megan Feringa and Ellen Feringa.
Taylor announces 22nd annual school supply drive for Livingston Parish students
LIVINGSTON, La. – Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor, local volunteers and area businesses are sponsoring the 22nd Annual ASSESS THE NEED campaign to provide school supplies for students in Livingston Parish for the 2022-2023 school year. ASSESS THE NEED is a not-for-profit program that provides supplies for Livingston Parish...
Body of 31-year-old Marrero man recovered from Lake Pontchartrain
Shortly after 8:00 AM on Saturday morning (July 30), the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division, with the assistance of the United States Coast Guard and Fire District 1, recovered the body of a 31-year-old Marrero man that jumped from the twin spans on Thursday night (July 28.) The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office has positively identified the man as Jermaine Smith.
Woman charged with negligent homicide in Kentwood shooting death
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the death of Julius White, 39, of Kentwood, who was shot and killed during a disturbance with an ex-girlfriend. On July 24, 2022, deputies responded to a residence on Cecil P Road in Kentwood for a disturbance where shots had been fired. Upon arrival, deputies located Julius White lying at the back door of the residence with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. After extensive life-saving measures were taken by medical personnel, White succumbed to his injuries.
One driver killed, five injured in head-on crash in Washington Parish
BOGALUSA---Shortly after 10:45 p.m. on July 31, 2022, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 21 near Little Southern Village Road in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Kevin Christensen of Mandeville. The initial investigation revealed the...
Court challenges set for candidates in Hammond, Kentwood mayor's races, council race
Three locals who qualified for the Nov. 8 ballot now find themselves on their way to court this week to answer objections to their candidacy. Kentwood Mayor candidate “Teddy” Hookfin and Hammond Council candidate Tasha Robinson are among those summoned to appear Monday in 21st Judicial District Court to answer formal legal challenges.
Livingston Parish Schools will offer employees comprehensive mental health assistance
LIVINGSTON, La. – Employees of the Livingston Parish School System are now eligible to receive comprehensive mental health care for them and their dependents, thanks to the district’s investment in a new benefits package. Superintendent Joe Murphy said the district has invested in services provided by TotalCare EAP,...
