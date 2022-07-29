Courtney Schneider Taylor

Russell D. Jones born in Simmesport, Louisiana and a resident of Livingston, Louisiana passed away July 21, 2022, at the age of 71. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his children; Derek Jones, Jill Jones, Quinzy Jones, his grandchildren; Brittney Ortego, Paton Doughty, Amanda, Taylor, Chase and 6 great grandchildren. His sisters; Hattie Bigsby, Cheryl J. Beam, Brothers; Roger Ike Jones, Russell Darryl Jones, Ronald Lane Jones, and Robert Lynn Jones. He is preceded in death by his Parents Riley Jones Sr. and Ela Gaspard Jones, his wife Brigitte S. Jones, Brother; Riley W. Jones Jr. Sisters; Gloria J. Howard, Ruby J. Short, Winnie J. Pace, Sylvia J. Moffett, Linda Jones. Services will take place Monday August 1, 2022 at Seale Funeral home in Denham Springs from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM with a 12:00 PM funeral service. Graveside service will take place in Louisiana National Cemetery at 2:00 PM. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

LIVINGSTON, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO