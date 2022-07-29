Webster Twp Police Report, June 2022

thesuntimesnews.com
Dearborn Press & Guide
Driver ticketed for improper use of ‘repair’ plate; passenger arrested on outstanding warrants
Dearborn police officers pulled over a black 2014 Jeep Gand Cherokee after watching it drive around a parking deck with an “in-transit repair” license plate at about 1 a.m. July 16. Those plates are only legally allowed to transport vehicles from one repair facility to another. During the...
One dead after collision with utility pole
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police Department say one person is dead after losing control of their car. It happened at 2:47 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of S. King Blvd and the entrance ramp to eastbound I-96. Police say after the driver lost control, they hit a large utility pole on the eastside […]
One dead after fatal motorcycle crash
There was a fatal motorcycle accident in Lansing on Saturday morning.
fox2detroit.com
22-year-old Oakland County man in critical condition after crashing into tree
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - A 22-year-old Clarkston man was critically injured Saturday when the car he was driving left the road and struck a tree in Springfield Township. The crash happened on Foster Road near Dixie Highway at around 4:14 p.m. Saturday. Police say the driver was eastbound...
Multiple departments respond to fire in Riverview
The Nicolet Fire District responded to a structure fire Saturday morning in the Town of Riverview, according to a Facebook post.
fox2detroit.com
Three men charged with arson in Northville's Legacy Park
NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three men were charged in connection with an arson case in Northville Township that police responded to in May. Northville police and fire crews responded to Legacy Park on Seven Mile Road near Haggerty for reports of black smoke in the air. When they arrived they found two buildings engulfed in flames.
WILX-TV
Major Lansing road shut down as inspect aftermath of semitruck crash
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pennsylvania Avenue near Potter Park Zoo has been shut down while emergency crews work on the aftermath of a semitruck crash. The Lansing Police Department was called Friday afternoon to assist when a semitruck collided with a bridge near Potterpark Zoo. It’s a bridge that stands only 12′ tall, and the truck that collided with it appears to be a rental truck from Star Rentals.
Ann Arbor bank robbed at gunpoint, police say
ANN ARBOR, MI - An armed robber stole money from a Fifth Third bank in Ann Arbor Friday afternoon, police said. The robbery occurred at 1:26 p.m., July 29 at the bank branch on 3315 Washtenaw Ave., according to the Ann Arbor Police Department. The male suspect entered the bank...
Police share safety tips for upcoming Jackson County Fair
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Being mindful of the high summer heat and potentially stormy weather are some of the most important things attendees can do to stay safe at the upcoming Jackson County fair, police said. The 2022 fair event will take place between Sunday, Aug. 7 and Saturday,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video shows gunman firing shotgun at drivers in Detroit: ‘I am shocked’
DETROIT – A witness caught video of a gunman opening fire at cars driving on Detroit’s west side. The witnesses said they were shocked that nobody was injured. The video was shared with Local 4 with the goal of finding the gunman. The incident happened at 12:11 a.m....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver with children in SUV loses control, crashes into home in Taylor
TAYLOR, Mich. – A dramatic scene unfolded Thursday night in Taylor where an out-of-control SUV carrying two children in the backseat slammed into a home. You can see some of the damage that was left behind in the video player above. Dianna Battistone was on the back porch of...
Westland man arrested after trying to start fight at Joe Kool's, driving drunk: cops
Police say a 33-year-old Westland man was arrested after he caused a scene at a Troy sports bar, then drove drunk. Officers arrived at Joe Kool’s to find him yelling at other customers.
fox2detroit.com
Fake violin scam circulating in Oakland County, township supervisor warns
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Over the past year, police nationwide have issued warnings about people who are setting up outside of grocery stores or other retailers with a sign stating they need some help. They're also playing the violin - or at least that's what it looks like. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
They sued and lost after brother’s body sat in Wayne County Morgue with ID on him for 514 days
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A family who said their brother’s body sat in the Wayne County Morgue for 514 days before they were alerted lost their lawsuit against the morgue. Jeff and Greg Majchrzak from Macomb County sued because they said despite their brother having identification on him he spent 514 days in the morgue before they were told he was there.
abc12.com
13 new motor carrier officers join Michigan State Police after graduation
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are welcoming 13 new motor carrier officers who graduated from their training academy on Friday. The 25th Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School celebrated graduation in Lansing and will begin their field training next week around the state. Motor carrier officers focus on enforcing...
ClickOnDetroit.com
One killed in multiple vehicle crash on I-94 in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – One person was killed in a multiple vehicle crash on eastbound I-94 to the east of Ann Arbor Saline Road on Wednesday evening. At 5:45 p.m., several vehicles from Pittsfield Township Fire Department responded to the incident. One driver was killed on impact after they were...
fox2detroit.com
Jacob Hills death investigated as murder • man missing after concert found dead • Oakland County violin scam
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The death of missing Grand Blanc teen, Jacob Hills, is being investigated as a murder, missing man Logan Sweet was found dead after leaving a concert on a motorcycle, and Oakland County officials advise people to beware of a nationwide violin scam: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sterling Heights police say suspected gunman died by suicide after shooting 34-year-old in face
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police said a 34-year-old man was shot in the face and the suspected gunman died by suicide in Sterling Heights. At 4:15 p.m. on Friday (July 29) police were called to the 34760 block of Aqua Lane in Sterling Heights on reports of a shooting.
deadlinedetroit.com
Metro Detroit Police Chief who Urged 'Body Bags' for Looters Trashes Media, Murder Charge for GR Cop
Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide says the media is "evil," the charging of Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr was one of the most "disgusting" things he's ever seen, and that he'd rather have his officers not work than face the prospect of going to jail for "doing their jobs."
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man charged in Warren gas station shooting claims ‘stand your ground', prosecutor says
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Prosecutor said a Detroit man who paralyzed an unarmed 67-year-old victim in a shooting earlier this week is claiming "stand your ground" rights but also kicked the victim. Darrius Potts was charged with shooting 67-year-old Marcus Young on Tuesday at a Sunoco...
