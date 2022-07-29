Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) Provides Update on Clinical Study Assessing Tempol for Treatment of COVID-19

Three batches of Banana Boat sunscreen spray are being voluntarily recalled due to a chemical that can cause cancer, the sunscreen's manufacturer says. Edgewell Personal Care Company says some of its Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 may contain traces of benzene, a chemical that can increase the risk of cancer after repeated exposure. The company issued a voluntary nation-wide recall for the sunscreen in the U.S. on July 29.

