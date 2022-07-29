James Rowberry: Newport County boss relishing first full campaign at helm

Marc Cucurella was given a couple of days off after Brighton rejected Manchester City's bid for the player. Brighton rejected Manchester City's bid for Marc Cucurella a few days ago, and Cucurella was given time off to process it. The player is said to be desperate for the move to happen, and doesn't believe the price tag put on him is a fair one. City and the player view the asking price as a unrealistic.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 15 HOURS AGO