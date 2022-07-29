James Rowberry: Newport County boss relishing first full campaign at helm

www.bbc.co.uk
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag adds former Premier League striker Benni McCarthy to his coaching staff ahead of the new season... with boyhood Red Devils fan tasked with getting the club's forward line firing
Manchester United have added former Premier League hitman Benni McCarthy to their backroom staff as first-team coach. The 44-year-old stepped down as coach of Durban-based AmaZulu in March after helping them qualify for the CAF Champions League, but has now joined Eric ten Hag's side. The South African is a...
SkySports
Sunderland 1-1 Coventry: Viktor Gyokeres strikes late equaliser after Jack Clarke's opener on Black Cats' Championship return
Viktor Gyokeres grabbed a Coventry equaliser six mintues from time as Sunderland were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw on their return to the Championship after a four-year absence. The Black Cats looked to be heading for an opening-weekend victory after Jack Clarke's 12th-minute header opened the scoring at...
SkySports
Blackburn Rovers 1-0 QPR: Lewis Travis seals opening-day win for Jon Dahl Tomasson
Jon Dahl Tomasson enjoyed a winning start to his Blackburn reign with an impressive 1-0 win over QPR in the Championship. The Dane's new captain Lewis Travis settled a tight contest with a stunning strike in the 34th minute after Rovers endured a nervy start against another side playing under the guidance of a new head coach in Michael Beale.
SkySports
Blackpool 1-0 Reading: Callum Connolly seals win for Tangerines
Callum Connolly's crashing volley gave Blackpool a winning start to the new Championship season with a battling 1-0 home win over Reading. The former Everton defender smashed home after just nine minutes to secure victory for new boss Michael Appleton in his first match in charge. Reading piled on the...
BBC
Euro 2022: The Colchester girls team inspired by England's progress
A coach who runs a girls football team has told how Euro 2022 is "opening up a lot of people's eyes" to progress in the women's game. Rob Wheeler, 41, manages Colchester City Ladies under 11s and said the tournament had been a big success. Mr Wheeler said his players...
The owner of her own coffee shop, an avid Shakespeare reader and the deadly attacker who wants to open an animal farm... your guide to England's Euro 2022 squad who have led the Lionesses to a Wembley final
England's women have never won a major trophy - but they can change that on Sunday as they take on Germany in the Euro 2022 final at London's Wembley Stadium. The Lionesses are unbeaten in their five games getting to the final, scoring 20 goals in the process - 8 of them against Norway, one of the pre-tournament favourites.
SB Nation
Starting XI: Hume or Gooch? Wright or Ballard? Neil or O’Nien? We try to guess Sunderland’s team
After a mixed bag in pre-season, the real stuff begins today at the Stadium of Light. Alex Neil’s managed to add a couple of players this week – Alex Bass and Ellis Simms, although I don’t expect either to make the starting XI today. It’s always difficult...
BBC
Scott High: Rotherham United sign midfielder on season-long loan from Huddersfield Town
Rotherham United have signed midfielder Scott High on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Town. The 21-year-old came through the Terriers' academy and has gone on to make 40 appearances for the club. During the 2020-21 season, High spent time on loan with Shrewsbury, where he made 17 appearances and scored...
SB Nation
On This Day (31 July 1971): Watson’s great Danes performance for Sunderland
The current day Sunderland may be starting their season this afternoon, but 51 years ago preparations for the new campaign were only just starting. Manager Alan Brown welcomed Danish outfit Aalborg BK for the Lads’ opening pre-season game on this day, and with the league commencing in just two weeks’ time an early boost would be most welcome.
Report: Stoke Are In 'Advanced Talks' To Sign Manchester City's Liam Delap On Loan
Stoke City are in advanced talks to secure Manchester City youngster Liam Delap on a season-long loan, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Yardbarker
Report: Marc Cucurella Given Time Off After Brighton Reject Manchester City Bid
Marc Cucurella was given a couple of days off after Brighton rejected Manchester City's bid for the player. Brighton rejected Manchester City's bid for Marc Cucurella a few days ago, and Cucurella was given time off to process it. The player is said to be desperate for the move to happen, and doesn't believe the price tag put on him is a fair one. City and the player view the asking price as a unrealistic.
Championship roundup: Lewis Travis strike gives Blackburn winning start
Jon Dahl Tomasson enjoyed a winning start to his Blackburn reign with a solid 1-0 win over QPR. The Dane’s new captain, Lewis Travis, settled a tight contest with a stunning strike in the 34th minute after Rovers endured a nervy start against another side playing under a new head coach in Michael Beale.
BBC
Joey Evison: Kent sign Notts all-rounder on One-Day Cup loan and on three-year deal from 2023
Kent have signed Nottinghamshire's Joey Evison, initially on loan, after he turned down the offer of a new three-year contract at Trent Bridge. The 20-year-old former England Under-19 all-rounder will play on loan for Kent in the One-Day Cup, which starts next week. He will then complete his move to...
BBC
SuperCup NI: Ipswich and Man Utd win Premier and Junior titles in Ballymena
Ipswich Town and Manchester United clinched the Premier and Junior titles at SuperCup NI in Ballymena. Two superb Sean Moore goals saw County Antrim come from 2-0 down to level against Ipswich in the Premier Final. But a Jack Manly effort and a Gerrard Buabo goal after a defensive mix-up...
Spurs are the real deal at last! Tottenham legend Steve Perryman backs his old club to challenge for success this season after manager Antonio Conte's 'exciting' summer in the transfer market
It is hard to know which phenomenon is the most surprising at Tottenham in this pre-season like no other. The list of startling occurrences that would previously have been unthinkable at the club is fairly long. For years, fans, former players and managers such as Mauricio Pochettino had urged Daniel...
Aston Villa, Brentford, Man United: Chelsea Have Three October Premier League Games Moved For TV Selection
Chelsea have had three Premier League games in October moved for TV broadcasting, it has been confirmed. Thomas Tuchel has learned when his side will play in August and September as their opener against Everton at Goodison Park awaits next Saturday. But their Premier League fixture calendar for October has...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Sophie Unwin left in tears after not being awarded bronze medal despite third-place finish
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Sophie Unwin has been fined for protesting against a decision to not award...
