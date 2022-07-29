7 to be Honored at Down East Family YMCA Annual Meeting Wednesday August 3

wdea.am
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Weekend events for July 23rd and 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Community Happenings – Ashley Bryan Celebration
Indigo Arts Alliance is gearing up for the third annual Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival, named after children’s book pioneer and artist Ashley Bryan. The festival is dedicated to the promotion of literacy and the development of positive identities for Black and Brown children. The Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival offers literary content throughout the year, as well as local and in-person events that will take place September 17-18 in Portland, Rockland, and Lewiston/Auburn. Visit www.BeautifulBlackbird.com to learn more.
21st Annual Carol Dyer Memorial Luminaria Evening August 13
For the past couple of years, I have been honored to serve as emcee of the annual Carol Dyer Memorial Luminaria Evening. This year, this moving event will take place on Saturday, August 13th on the Village Green in Bar Harbor. 2022 is the 21st Annual event. This year, all...
Belfast and Moosehead Railroad hold ride and eat event
UNITY — Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad is a non-profit and it’s devoted to enriching the community with history and some fun. This Saturday a volunteer Julie Smith with the organization held a pizza and whoopie pie train ride for people to enjoy. She says The Depot Country Store in Unity made the pizzas and Conez ice cream store made the whoopie pies.
Pies Wanted for Trenton Scholarship Pie Sale – August 6
A couple of the great things about living in a small town of Maine, is that they take care of their own, the town helps raise the children and that everyone really cares about one another. That’s never more evident than in Trenton, where the Trenton Scholarship Committee is having an old fashioned pie sale on Saturday, August 6th in the Edward Brother's parking lot from 8 a.m.to 12 Noon or when all the pies are gone.
This Mega-Mansion Sits Hidden Between Augusta & Waterville, Maine
I'll be honest, when I first looked at this listing for $1,975,000 in June 2021, I thought to myself, "Man, this seems underpriced!" Which makes it even wilder that as of July 2022, 100 Taylor Road in Winslow, listed by Laurie Roberge of Bean Group, is now $1,695,000. As I...
New RSU 24 school not ready
SULLIVAN– Students in RSU 24 won’t be going back to school in their new building in Sullivan. Superintendent Michael Eastman sent out out a letter to parents saying the water sprinkler system isn’t functioning properly. He said it appears the fix will take months to complete. All...
Free Concert at the Ellsworth Waterfront Tonight Friday July 29
Friday night July 29th is going to be a beautiful night in Downeast Maine! Partly sunny skies with afternoon temperatures in the highs in the lower 80's! It will be perfect to attend the free concert at the Ellsworth Waterfront tonight!. The Grand in partnership with the City of Ellsworth...
Tree Top Views from This Spectacular Ellsworth Waterfront Home
If you've ever dreamt of living high on a bluff, overlooking the water, in a stunningly beautiful house, then this Ellsworth home is for you. There's something magical about this house. Located at 140 Weymouth Way in Ellsworth, it's so secluded that it's hard to spot on the overhead Google map view. But rather than being deep in the woods, so all you see are trees, it sits on an embankment, overlooking Green Lake. So you have the quiet of the forest surrounding your house that fades into the landscape, as well as the incredible beauty of the lake. Perfect. And this house takes advantage of it all, with multiple decks overlooking the water and relaxation areas in the trees.
Maine St. Andrew’s Pipes and Drums to Perform at Ellsworth Public Library Thursday August 11th
Grab your lawnchairs, blankets and bug spray! The Maine St. Andrew's Pipes and Drums will be be performing a free concert outside of the Ellsworth Public Library on Thursday, August 11th from 7 p.m to 8 p.m. Formed in 1996 from the merger of the Acadian Pipes and Drums and...
Bangor law firm Rudman Winchell expands with merger, new office in Ellsworth
Rudman Winchell, a law firm in Bangor, is expanding with a second office in Ellsworth, and says the new location will help the firm better serve the Downeast region. A three-person law practice, Lambert Coffin, is merging into Rudman Winchell, and is already providing space in Ellsworth for the new parent firm. Terms of the merger are not being disclosed.
Friends in Action Senior Meals Every Tuesday at Noon – August Menus
One of the hardest things about COVID was the sense of isolation that many people have felt. That's why I am so pleased to see that Friends in Action has resumed their Senior Lunches every Tuesday at 12 Noon. The lunches are served at the Moore Community Center in Ellsworth...
Treat yourself! It’s ‘Miracle Treat Day’ at Dairy Queen
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Still thinking about what to cook for dinner - or maybe you’re thinking dessert?. How about heading to your local Dairy Queen for Miracle Treat Day?. For every Blizzard Treat sold Thursday, $1 or more will be donated to benefit kids treated by Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
City of Ellsworth – Christmas in July Toy Drive
After 3 or 4 days with temperatures bordering 90 degrees it's hard to believe that 6 months from today, it will be Christmas! The stockings will have been hung with care, Santa will have visited your house and eaten the cookies and drank the milk. Presents will be under the tree and hopefully there will be some snow on the ground!
Game warden tells his story of life, love
BAR HARBOR — Don Cote waited 91 years to tell his story. What Cote intended as a book for family and friends has now gone through multiple printings. He has entered his ninth decade as the author of “We Were Wardens Together.”. Join Cote at 7 p.m. Thursday,...
Jagger Is Home After 9 Days on the Run
Great news! Jagger is home after 9 days on the run in Ellsworth!. Back on July 20th we told you about Jagger. Jagger is a rescue that just came to Maine and ran off on July 20th at around 8 p.m. His new family was worried sick!. He ran off...
Finn’s Irish Pub In Ellsworth Has Closed Permanently
It's a sad day for all of us who have enjoyed this spot over the years. In a Facebook post today, Finn’s Irish Pub, located at 156 Main Street, right in the heart of Downtown Ellsworth, Maine, has decided to close its doors for business, after 13 years as a part of the community.
High-flying action in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “Top Gun: Maverick” is now a billion-dollar movie. If you missed the high-flying action on screen, you might be able to see something similar in Bangor just by looking up. The Maine Air National Guard has been a staple of the Bangor community for...
Grenade discovery forces evacuations in Maine town
ROCKLAND, Maine — Several homes in Rockland were evacuated Thursday night after a grenade was found in a basement. Police say they blocked off James Street after the explosive device was found just after 7 p.m. and evacuated nearby homes. After a few hours, the Maine State Police bomb...
7 Cruise Ships to Make 16 Arrivals in Bar Harbor in August 2022 [VIDEOS]
There will be 7 cruise ships calling on Bar Harbor, making a total of 16 visits to Bar Harbor during the month of August. The American Independence with a maximum of 100 guests will arrive in Bar Harbor 4 times during the month of August. She will arrive on August 7, August 14, August 21 and August 28.
Grenade Found Inside Maine Home Thursday Night, Neighbors Evacuated
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a grenade was discovered inside a Maine home on Thursday evening prompting a large police response to the area. Moss says that at about 7:00 on Thursday evening, police from the Rockland Maine Police Department were called to...
