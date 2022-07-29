Active shooter training at Hutchinson High School

hayspost.com
Saline County Booking Activity, July 30
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, Daniel Ray; 52; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Bacon,...
WIBW
Three taken to hospital after 78-year-old man drives through construction zone
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a 78-year-old man drove through a construction zone on I-35 in Lyon County. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that just after 9 a.m., emergency officials were called to the area of mile marker 122.8 on I-35 in Lyon Co. with reports of a single-vehicle accident.
Salina man arrested in connection to Thompson death
A Salina man has been arrested in connection to the murder of Nathan Thompson. This afternoon, the Salina Police Department announced that they had "developed Joseph Benton Houseman, 48 year old, of Salina as the suspect" in the case. Houseman currently is in the Salina County Jail on unrelated requested...
KWCH.com
Frustrated residents say abandoned business attracts vandalism, violence
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Krispy Krunchy Chicken, located near 13th and Broadway in Wichita, has been closed for months. There were plans to turn the restaurant into a wings and burger joint, but that never happened. Now, residents say it has become a magnet for vandalism and even some violence in that area.
Lansing inmate dies at hospital
LANSING, Kan. (KSNW) – A man serving a 23-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery that happened in Wichita in 2011 has died. According to the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC), Patrick William T. Unrein, 45, died Thursday after he was transported from Lansing Correctional Facility to St. John’s Hospital. The department did not […]
Oaklawn shooting likely result of failed drug buy
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A shooting in Oaklawn in mid-July that left a man dead was likely the result of a failed drug robbery, according to affidavits filed with the Sedgwick County court Friday. The shooting happened on the evening of July 11. Sheriff deputies found the shooting victim, 19-year-old Donovan Graves of Wichita, in […]
Police investigating burglary at south Salina motel
A local man is out a laptop computer after it went missing from his room at a south Salina hotel. The 46-year-old Salina man told police that he left his room at the Rodeway Inn, 3932 S. Ninth Street, at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday. When he returned about 8 p.m., he noticed that the nightstand drawer was open and that his Dell Latitude 5580 laptop was missing from a computer bag on the sofa, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
KWCH.com
Man found critically wounded in north Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically wounded Friday afternoon. Officers received a call about the shooting around 1 p.m. They arrived in the area of 16th and Waco to find the man in the street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his torso.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Air conditioning thefts are on the rise
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's a crime trend that's on the rise again and police say the thieves are hitting several small locally owned businesses in the Old Town area, but security video might help solve the case. Police say it first happened in June at 8:30 in the morning.
KWCH.com
Immunity decision overturned for Wichita police officer who shot at dog, injured girl
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Supreme Court reversed a lower court decision on Friday that gave a former Wichita police officer qualified immunity in a shooting that injured a nine-year-old girl. In December of 2017, Dexter Betts responded to a domestic disturbance at a home. While he was inside,...
Salina man arrested after dispute about bicycle
A dispute over a bicycle resulted in an injury to one Salina man and the arrest of another late Wednesday afternoon. A 62-year-old Salina man told police that he had been confronted by a known acquaintance concerning a bicycle. The acquaintance, identified as Marcus E. Vinyard, Jr., accused the man of taking the bicycle from him, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
4 Kansas juveniles in custody after taking car with baby, child inside
Four Wichita, Kansas, juveniles are charged with kidnapping and other crimes after taking a car with a baby and a toddler inside.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Human Remains Found In Rural Ellsworth County Identified As Missing Salina Man
On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a rural area in Ellsworth County for a report of a body being found in a field. The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office responded and located human remains in an extreme state of decomposition. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was notified and responded to investigate the scene.
WIBW
Truck driver rushed to hospital with serious injuries after Osage Co. crash
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver from Newton was rushed to a hospital in Overland Park with suspected serious injuries after a crash in Osage Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that officials were called to the area of mile marker 167 on Interstate 35, about three miles south of Williamsburg, around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, July 28.
Hutchinson woman among 2 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
HARVEY COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 2p.m. Friday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 driven by Margaret Elizabeth Gase, 26, Huthinson, was southbound on River Park. The driver disobeyed the stop sign at Dutch Avenue and and traveled...
KWCH.com
Couple credits fate for being there to help children dumped on side of NW Wichita road
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two children are home safe after being left on the side of the road following a vehicle theft and kidnapping Wednesday evening in northwest Wichita. It happened near 45th Street North and Hoover. Police said a couple had their SUV parked in their driveway with their two small children, ages 1 and 3, in their car seats in the back. The parents went inside for a few seconds to grab something and when they came back, their vehicle and their children were gone.
kfdi.com
Wichita couple arrested in child’s death
A Wichita man and his girlfriend have been arrested in connection with the death of a one-year-old boy. Police were called to a child abuse report at a local hospital on Thursday. They were told that 1-year-old Lasiah Williams was brought to the hospital by a family member and guardian. The boy was unresponsive and he was pronounced dead after arrival.
Armed Wichita dad recalls facing down teen after SUV with his kids inside was stolen
“I go in the oncoming lane. I was fully prepared to total both of my vehicles to get my kids,” Wichita father says.
Young people in Kansas deserve better in wake of Cedric Lofton’s death
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Tyler Williams and Yusef Presley are youth leaders with Progeny. While September marks one year since Cedric Lofton was tragically killed at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake […] The post Young people in Kansas deserve better in wake of Cedric Lofton’s death appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas Supreme Court denies self-defense to Wichita officer who hurt 9-year-old girl
The high court’s decision sets limits on self-defense immunity when bystanders are injured.
