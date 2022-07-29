Political sign parody turning heads in the Valley, supporting a good cause

ktar.com
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Ahwatukee tattoo studio draws clients from near, far
Tattoos have come long way since the days of rudimentary butterflies and the like, and a studio in Ahwatukee Foothills has become renowned for creating original works of art instead of cookie-cutter stencils on skin. DarkArt Tattoo Collective at 4923 E. Chandler Blvd., has seven artists, each with his or...
AZFamily
Special needs terrier at Arizona Humane Society looking for his forever family
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Are you looking to adopt a furry friend? The Arizona Humane Society says a special needs terrier is looking for his fur-ever home. Sweet 3-year-old Benji was rescued as an injured stray. However, vets discovered Benji had old injuries to his spinal cord that may need follow-up care in the future. The Humane Society says he needs a family that understands his physical restrictions but is looking to give all their love to the pup.
AZFamily
Raw Video: Phoenix street turns into a roaring river of mud during monsoon storm
The awning of a Circle K gas station collapsed when 65 mph winds from Saturday's monsoon storm knocked it to the ground. Raw Video: Massive monsoon storm rips through Queen Creek Saturday. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. A Viewer in Queen Creek caught video of heavy wind and rain blowing...
AZFamily
Firefighters rescue people stranded on top of their car in flooded Phoenix wash
Raw Video: Phoenix street turns into a roaring river of mud during monsoon storm. This north Phoenix neighborhood quickly found they had a new river of mud running near their homes during a monsoon storm Saturday. Intense monsoon storm causes Circle K awning to collapse. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
AZFamily
Phoenix police come to aid of family living out of van
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police were able to come to the aid of a family living out of their van in Phoenix. Officers said they found the family in town and decided to make an errand run to the nearest store to get the family some food, snacks, and drinks. The interaction was caught on candid camera. Watch the video above to hear how the officers’ conversation went down with the family:
KTAR.com
Arizona Humane Society rescues 31 chihuahuas from Tempe hoarder
PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society aided Tempe police in rescuing 31 chihuahuas from a house in dire condition on Thursday, officials said. Animal cruelty investigators and behavior specialists removed the dogs, which ranged in age from one week old to eight years old, AHS said in a press release.
AZFamily
Parts of the West Valley hit by dust storm
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wall of dust building out west made its way toward the Valley on Sunday afternoon. A dust storm warning was in effect for Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa and Arizona City but expired at 4:15 p.m. Some West Valley residents saw the...
12news.com
'I'm extremely lucky': Monsoon storms in North Phoenix drop gas station awning onto driver seeking shelter
PHOENIX — North Phoenix was hit hard by Saturday night's thunderstorms. Floodwater quickly rose in spots, trapping drivers and causing significant damage. In North Phoenix Saturday night streets, parking lots, and other roads turned into rivers. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to...
azpm.org
University of Arizona professor gives advice for keeping dogs active on hot summer days
Dog owners in Southern Arizona know that the summer months can be the hardest time to keep an energetic dog busy and happy. Sarah Carotenuto of the University of Arizona College of Veterinary Medicine said it’s not good for your dog’s health, and especially their paws, to be outside in the heat of the day.
coloradopolitics.com
Arizona farms stunted by megadrought, Colorado producers say the choice lies ahead between lawns and food is ahead
PINAL COUNTY, ARIZ. — Colorado River basin water has transformed Nancy Caywood’s fields in the desert southwest of Phoenix into carpets of green cotton and alfalfa for generations. But in June the alfalfa was expected to dry up and a vast majority of the cotton wasn't even planted.
fox10phoenix.com
‘My world had stopped’: Family grows concerned as Phoenix woman vanishes without a trace
PHOENIX - "My heart really breaks for those families that are waiting for years and years. It’s just a terrible place to be." A place of not knowing where your loved one is at this very moment. That experience is taking a toll on the family of Michelle Bernstein-Schultz.
fox10phoenix.com
Pet-fluencer: Arizona turtle that acts like a dog goes viral on social media
TEMPE, Ariz. - A red-eared slider turtle from Tempe is going viral for his 'dog like' personality. The five-year-old turtle's owner, Andrew Michael Boulton, has posted dozens of video on TikTok, with some of them getting millions of views. The videos show the turtle, Mr. Mostly Mittens, following Boulton around the house, nibbling on bones, and even wagging his tail, The turtle has literally captured the hearts of millions.
AZFamily
Motorcyclist dead after impaired red-light runner causes crash in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead and two others are injured after police say an impaired red-light runner hit them while they were riding their motorcycles in north Phoenix. Phoenix police say that 19-year-old Tucker Colby and three other men were riding in north Phoenix early Sunday morning...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Dust storm moving from the west into the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wall of dust building out west is making its way toward the Valley on Sunday afternoon. A dust storm warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m. for Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa and Arizona City. Some West Valley residents saw the cloud...
kyma.com
Phoenix storm collapses metal roof at gas station onto a car
PHOENIX (AP) — Zane Ferrin had a plan. As a storm was hitting the Phoenix area Saturday, the Peoria resident pulled into a gas station to get some fuel and a quick respite from the torrential rain. ““It was coming down really hard. I was almost out of gas,”...
AZFamily
Tempe woman receives money back after claiming rental home was creepy, unsafe
There are more for sale signs popping up all across the Valley. Currently, there are more than 20,000 real estate listings in the Phoenix area. Before you start buying supplies you think your child may need, experts say hold on until the first week of school. Surprise man receives replacement...
AZFamily
Customer Pays It Forward to grocery store worker in Sun City
SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — We decided to Pay It Forward in Sun City at a Fry’s Food store to Susan Carrigg, also known as Susie Q, who works in the customer service department. “I nominated Susie because she is so kind, considerate, very patient with us older people. She’s just a good person whether she’s on duty or off duty she’s willing to do anything to make her customers happy,” one of her customers, Melodye, said.
AZFamily
Raw Video: Massive monsoon storm rips through Queen Creek Saturday
AZFamily
Watch out for toxic toads this summer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona desert is host to some of the nation’s most diverse desert-dwelling species, a few of which are more dangerous than others. Because of the climbing temperatures and monsoon, some of these critters may wind up seeking shelter inside your home, whether you’d like their presence or not. The toxic Colorado River toad, also known as the Sonoran Desert toad, is one of those little guys you should try to avoid. The species is especially toxic to pets, as they’re coated in a toxin that makes the heart race and can increase body temperature.
AZFamily
Understanding menopause and dispelling myths surrounding it
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many women experience it, but very few women understand it. It’s menopause! It’s a natural biological experience for women and yet, there’s quite a bit of mystery surrounding it. Saturday morning on Good Morning, Arizona, meteorologist and anchor Kylee Cruz sat down and...
