Political sign parody turning heads in the Valley, supporting a good cause

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona desert is host to some of the nation’s most diverse desert-dwelling species, a few of which are more dangerous than others. Because of the climbing temperatures and monsoon, some of these critters may wind up seeking shelter inside your home, whether you’d like their presence or not. The toxic Colorado River toad, also known as the Sonoran Desert toad, is one of those little guys you should try to avoid. The species is especially toxic to pets, as they’re coated in a toxin that makes the heart race and can increase body temperature.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO