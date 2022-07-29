“Neighborhood record store” turns 40: An Interview with Wooden Nickel’s Bob Roets

www.wboi.org
Sweetwater Studios Announces 2-Day Creative Recording Workshop with Producer/Engineer Shawn Dealey and Guitarist Andy Timmons
Fort Wayne, IN, July 27, 2022 – Sweetwater Studios has announced the next installment in their ongoing series of creative recording workshops that bring aspiring engineers and producers into their world-class studio facilities to learn the art of record making alongside veteran musicians. This event will be curated by Sweetwater Studios Producer/Engineer Shawn Dealey and guitar virtuoso Andy Timmons, and will take place September 16-17 from 10am to 6mp in Sweetwater Studios’ flagship Studio A. The workshop will cost $595 per attendee, and reservations are available now. For more information and to sign up, please click here.
Record store celebrates 40th anniversary in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local record shop is celebrating its 40th anniversary Saturday. Wooden Nickel Records says it’s one of the oldest surviving multistore locally-owned record store in the country. The first store opened on North Clinton Street back in 1982. Since then, Wooden Nickel has...
Explore the Bell Mansion in downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An iconic Fort Wayne mansion is holding a family-friendly event for the weekend. The Bell Fun Fest has entertainment for all ages, with carnival games, a dunk tank, face painting, a cornhole tournament, food trucks and DJ Kenny Redd. There are also tarot card readings, hourly door prizes, and vendors selling everything from candles to metaphysical items.
Local Sports - July 30, 2022
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Chiefs earn their second-straight win Saturday defeating Fort Wayne. Also Saturday, the AFT Peoria TT Race was held at PMC Race Park.
Fort Wayne sunflower passes U.S. record
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Alex Babich can’t believe it. He just likes growing giant sunflowers. He never imagined he’d get his name in the record books. “Every morning I make my coffee and look at it. I feed it every couple of days and here we are,” Babich said.
Events in Michiana this weekend
The Morris Performing Arts Center is celebrating summer with Fridays by the Fountain. It’s during lunchtime at 11:45 today. You can head downtown, bring your lunch, and enjoy live music, for free. Today’s featured artist is Van Dyke Revue. Summer classic movies are continuing at the Elkhart Public...
Open Streets returns to downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s the one day a year you can take to Fort Wayne’s streets and enjoy the outdoors, without having to worry about traffic. Open Streets is right around the corner. The annual event is set for Sunday, August 7th. Pontiac Street to...
Greater Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers hosts 7th Annual “Rock the Fort” Car Show
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — People took the street of Jefferson Boulevard Saturday for the 7th Annual Crime Stoppers “Rock the Fort” Car Show. Food trucks, music, and children's activities, alongside the unique cars and trucks, were present. The first 75 cars registered received a free t-shirt,...
Northrop grad Jackson agrees to NIL deal with Auburn Sports Group
The Northrop High School grad will begin his college hoops career this fall at the University of Illinois Chicago.
Hundreds attend 34th annual Weigand Construction Duck Race to benefit SCAN
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A flock of people filled Promenade Park Saturday for the 34th annual Wigand Construction Duck Race. Proceeds from the event will benefit Stop Child Abuse and Neglect (SCAN). Food trucks, inflatables, and a live DJ brought joy throughout the Park. The main attraction is...
7th annual Rock the Fort Car Show raises money for Crime Stoppers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne got the chance to see some cool cars and give to a good cause at the 7th annual Crime Stoppers “Rock the Fort” Car Show. Unique collector cars and trucks were on display from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The car show took place by SweetCars, a used […]
Massive sunflowers go to the Indiana State Fair
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two giant sunflowers grown in Fort Wayne are making a giant splash at the Indiana State Fair. Alex Babich took them down to Indianapolis to be entered into the tallest sunflower category on Wednesday. They were officially measured at 19.5 feet and 17 feet. Babich said the tallest other sunflower entered so far this year is 12 feet. He expects to take the state title, but it won’t be official until Thursday.
Animal Sanctuary in Larwill rescues handicapped animals
Lopin' Along at The Farm Micro Sanctuary is a safe haven for 40 animals, including two goats in wheelchairs.
Many hoping they win the $1.28 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) —Stores and gas stations have been flooded with people buying tickets in hopes they win the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. Victoria Harrison plays the lottery everyday and she says she is hooked. “It’s an addiction. I love it,” Harrison said. Harrison says she won $15,000 on the lotto before. “On […]
Pine Valley wins 60th annual City Swim Meet title
Pine Valley Country Club took home the team title with a total score of 2,380 points on Sunday.
2022 Highlight Zone Season Preview: Prairie Heights Panthers
Prairie Heights returns several skill players from 2021, but will also need to rely on younger guys on the offensive and defensive lines.
Stand off ends with man in custody
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is now in custody after a standoff with police. Saturday evening, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 8000 block of Hessen Castle Road for a domestic battery investigation. When officers arrived, they were informed that an armed man was inside the residence.
FWPD: Two hurt in shooting on southeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating a shooting Friday afternoon on the city’s southeast side. Police were called just before 5 p.m. to E Sherwood Terrace and Gaywood Drive on reports of a shooting. Fort Wayne dispatch confirms two people were hurt in the shooting.
Allen County has a new surveyor
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Michael Fruchey was already involved in the day-to-day tasks of the surveyor’s office. Now, he’s officially taking on the title. At Saturday’s caucus, Fruchey was chosen as Allen County’s new surveyor with a winning vote of 74-13, the president of the Allen County Council confirmed to WANE 15.
Map provided to track storm debris cleanup in Fort Wayne
Residents messaged WANE 15 concerned about the debris blocking the view of drivers turning onto Old Trail Road, as well as the smell coming from the piles. Many sidewalks in the area are covered with debris as well.
