“Neighborhood record store” turns 40: An Interview with Wooden Nickel’s Bob Roets

Fort Wayne, IN, July 27, 2022 – Sweetwater Studios has announced the next installment in their ongoing series of creative recording workshops that bring aspiring engineers and producers into their world-class studio facilities to learn the art of record making alongside veteran musicians. This event will be curated by Sweetwater Studios Producer/Engineer Shawn Dealey and guitar virtuoso Andy Timmons, and will take place September 16-17 from 10am to 6mp in Sweetwater Studios’ flagship Studio A. The workshop will cost $595 per attendee, and reservations are available now. For more information and to sign up, please click here.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO