'Abbott Elementary' to stream on HBO Max, Hulu

By Karen Butler
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48f229_0gxOOeSy00

July 29 (UPI) -- HBO Max and Hulu have announced they will share the co-exclusive streaming rights to the ABC workplace comedy series, Abbott Elementary.

The Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television collaboration was created by and stars current Emmy nominee Quinta Brunson.

The full 13-episode first season is streaming on Hulu now. It is set to premiere Aug. 20 on HBO Max.

Season 2 is slated to begin on ABC Sept. 21.

The network describes the show as following "a group of dedicated, passionate teachers -- and a slightly tone-deaf principal -- who are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life."

The cast includes Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, William Stanford Davis and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

UPI News

