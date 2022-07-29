1 person dead after a bicycle crash in Azusa (Azusa, CA)
Nationwide Report
On Thursday, one person died following a traffic collision in Azusa. As per the initial information, the bicycle crash took place at about 10:15 a.m. at mile marker 24.19 on San Gabriel Canyon Road (state Route 39) [...]
