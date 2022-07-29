ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa News Headlines Friday, July 29th, 2022

By Learfield News
kmaland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kmaland.com

101.9 KELO-FM

Park site of murder victims reopens in Iowa

DES MOINES, IA (AP) — The eastern Iowa state park where police say a man killed three people and himself has reopened. Maquoketa Caves State Park reopened for day use Thursday, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. A temporary memorial site will be located...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
ktvo.com

Iowa continues to see increase of COVID cases

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowa continues to see an increase of COVID cases this summer. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there has been a total of 7,264 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. This brings Iowa's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic...
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

DNR issues nine toxic beach warnings for July 29-August 4

From about Memorial Day through Labor Day, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducts weekly monitoring of bacterial pollution in Iowa’s 39 state park beaches. The DNR analyzes water samples from the beaches for certain one-celled microorganisms, known as indicator bacteria, that are visible only under a microscope. High levels of E. coli, a common indicator bacteria, indicate feces is in the water. In Iowa livestock are the most common source of feces in surface waters.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Lottery officials say 5 Iowa tickets were a number off of Mega Millions jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) — Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Iowa receives millions of dollars to improve infrastructure resilience

DES MOINES, IOWA — The state of Iowa has an opportunity to repair transportation infrastructure, like bridges, after a new federal program was announced on Friday. The new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Formula program allocated $7.3 billion in federal funds to all 50 states over five years. Iowa has $93 million in total available over the next several fiscal years, with $18 million for the federal fiscal year of 2022.
IOWA STATE
kyoutv.com

KCCI.com

Storm chances in the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. An isolated storm (possibly even severe) still possible tonight. Before the well-advertised heat coming this week, we've still got a cold front to push through tonight. This front is in northwest Iowa this evening and will push southeast across the state overnight. There's still a low-end chance a couple isolated storms pop up along the boundary the first half of tonight as it travels from NW Iowa into central Iowa.
IOWA STATE
wizmnews.com

Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
IOWA STATE
3 News Now

Reynolds, Grassley see more PAC money and large donations than challengers

Political action groups are funding Iowa Republican re-election campaigns on issues like gun regulation and education in the lead-up to the general election, July campaign finance reports show. Incumbent candidates like Gov. Kim Reynolds are also receiving bigger donations from individuals than their opponents. Reynolds, a Republican, is competing against...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

State climatologist reflects on dry July

(Des Moines) -- It's no surprise how Iowa's top weather official sums up July's weather story. "So, we've been dry," says State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan. Glisan says spotty rainfall combined with mostly warm temperatures have sucked moisture from most of the region, making for continuing drought conditions. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Glisan says most of Iowa is still below average in terms of July precipitation--continuing a trend experienced across the state over the past decade.
IOWA STATE
KBUR

cbs2iowa.com

Mega Millions ticket sold in Iowa wins $2 million prize

While it wasn't the jackpot prize, a Mega Millions ticket sold in Bettendorf won a $2 million prize. That ticket was sold at the Big 10 Mart at 999 Middle Road in town and matched the five white balls but missed the Mega Ball, to initially win $1 million. The player added the Megaplier option which doubled the winnings.
BETTENDORF, IA
KCRG.com

Five tickets in Iowa for huge Mega Millions drawing came close to jackpot

City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. Updated: 4 hours ago.
IOWA STATE

