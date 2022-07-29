Pets adopted during pandemic continue to enrich owners' lives

captimes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene Heslop
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as having the best cheese curdsJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Lost elderly man reunited with family in WI after getting stranded on highway
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Thanks to the quick actions of a good Samaritan and local troopers, a lost elderly man who was stranded on a busy highway was able to find his way home. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP), recently, troopers responded to I-90/94, near WIS...
nbc15.com
St. Dennis Parish brings back community festival following two year hiatus
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Dennis Parish community reunited for the St. Dennis Festival, one of the largest area summer festivals. During the festival, over 700 community members gathered and took part in an outdoor mass, games and 5K fun...
nbc15.com
Hundreds of hygiene items donated in Rock Co. community drive
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health and Youth2Youth 4 Change held a “Christmas in July” drive which resulted in hundreds of items being donated. The drive took place between July 11-25 and was located at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville and SSM Health Dean Medical Group- Janesville East.
captimes.com
‘Fresh’ new Taza reunites Casbah and Nile owners over familiar fare
It has been more than a decade since Lulu’s Restaurant on Old University Avenue closed. The pioneering spot that brought Mediterranean and Middle Eastern food to Madison in the early ‘80s is where Sabi Atteyih and Mohammed Hinnawi met. Atteyih also had Casbah Restaurant and Lounge on East...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc15.com
Milton family welcomes Ukrainian family into their home
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Ukrainian family now calls Milton their home after a long journey escaping their war-torn home country. Gretchen Kingsley and her husband adopted two daughters from Ukraine in 2016. Their girls kept in touch with people in their birth country who needed to flee after the Russian invasion began.
captimes.com
Cheese company Emmi Roth breaks ground on new plant in Stoughton
Emmi Roth, a Swiss-owned dairy company with facilities in Monroe, Platteville and Seymour, is riding a wave of specialty cheese to a new 134,000-square-foot facility in Stoughton. Stoughton, about 20 miles south of Madison, will house the company’s Wisconsin headquarters. The facility will largely be dedicated to “conversion” — taking...
WNCY
Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Wisconsin Farmers Markets
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A salmonella outbreak is hitting parts of Wisconsin, including Green Bay, Fond du Lac and Neenah. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Friday that it is investigating cases of salmonella associated with shelled peas — loose peas that are no longer in their pod — sold at Wisconsin farmers markets.
Regular naps for sleep-deprived people can lead to serious health issues, study says
MADISON, Wis. — Afternoon naps can be great for you, but not if you’re trying to make up for poor nighttime sleeping. A new study says in fact, afternoon napping can lead to serious health issues. The study, published Monday in the American Heart Association’s journal Hypertension, showed...
RELATED PEOPLE
Crushed Memories Are Found In Once Popular Rockford Area Mall
Inside the abandoned Machesney Park Mall is a total disaster. When I was in college, I met some new friends from the Rockford area. I would drive in from the suburbs to hang out with them during breaks from school. They lived near Machesney Park Mall. We would go there quite a bit because it was a happening place to spend time. One of my buddies actually worked at the movie theater inside the mall so we would check out a lot of flicks for free.
Ice Cream, Play, & Tours at Sassy Cow Creamery
If you find yourself in the Columbus area after visiting Madison or the Explore Children’s Museum in Sun Prairie, you must swing by the Sassy Cow Creamery Store! Conveniently located along the way as you head back out of town toward Northeast Wisconsin, you won’t want to miss all of the dairy excitement here before you leave the area.
WISN
University Wisconsin-Madison Police mourn the loss of their "#1 Dog in the state"
MADISON, Wis. — U.W. Madison said goodbye to their k9 officer, Casey. The Dutch shepherd was born and raised in Madison, Wisconsin, serving on Madison's campus for more than 10 years. The K9 was trained in narcotics detection and evidence recovery, and had a level three tactical obedience. This...
IN THIS ARTICLE
captimes.com
Letter | Story mischaracterizes Housing First
Dear Editor: With all due respect to city of Madison's Community Development Division director Jim O'Keefe, the Dairy Drive shelter is not "as close to a Housing First model as there is in the city." ("Service gaps remain in Madison's help for homeless," July 20). By definition the Housing First...
Concerning number of drownings, near-drownings happening in Southeast Wisconsin
As we head into another summer weekend, it's imperative to put the focus on water safety. Just last weekend, six people drowned in Southeast Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
Crash kills pregnant Wisconsin woman and 1-year-old, driver was on social media
RICHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Horicon is facing multiple charges after authorities said he was using his cell phone at the time of a crash that ended up killing a pregnant woman and her one-year-old son. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about a crash...
One person hospitalized, occupants displaced after fire at Beloit home
BELOIT, Wis. — One person was hospitalized after a fire at a Beloit home Saturday. Crews were sent to the 1400 block of Sixth Street just after 6 p.m. Beloit Fire Department officials said the home’s occupants were displaced due to the incident and were being helped by the Red Cross.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Burglar climbs in drive-through window, steals money from Michael’s Frozen Custard
MADISON, Wis. — Police are searching for whoever broke into Michael’s Frozen Custard on Madison’s east side and stole an unspecified amount of money. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said officers responded to the business in the 3800 block of Atwood Avenue around 10 a.m. Thursday.
Search for missing puppy continues; stolen vehicle recovered
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they’ve found a car that was stolen on the city’s east side Thursday, but they’re still looking for a puppy that was inside at the time. Authorities found the vehicle in the 600 block of Segoe Road, but it was unoccupied at the time. The puppy, a 10-week-old brown and white Boston Terrier named...
nbc15.com
Officials: Person shot while driving on Highway 12 in Dane Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is injured after a shooting Friday night near Waunakee, Dane County law enforcement officials confirmed. Officials say the call for the incident came in around 7:30 p.m. and that Dane County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene. Authorities did not provide any specifics on the investigation other than that one person was injured and had gone to a local hospital.
nbc15.com
Seven-year-old Poynette child suffers non-life-threatening gunshot wound
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Poynette Police Department said a 7-year-old was shot in Columbia County Saturday afternoon. Village of Poynette police responded to the incident in the 200 block of W. Seward St. in Poynette around 2:45 p.m. The 7-year-old had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, according...
Comments / 0