Missouri News Headlines Friday, July 29th, 2022

FOX2now.com
Hancock & Kelley: Missouri primary homestretch
ST. LOUIS – We start with the shifting landscape in Missouri politics. Until recently, polls were showing former Governor Eric Greitens in the lead in the Republican primary. Some new polls show state Attorney General Eric Schmitt racing into the lead with Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler in second and Greitens trailing in third place.
themissouritimes.com
Missouri Times endorsement: Senator Mike Bernskoetter is tough enough to stand up to radicals for real Missourians
The Missouri Times has a pretty standing policy against endorsements. It’s our job to tell you what the people you elect do, not what to think about it. However, we are making an exception in the state senate seat that is home to our offices in Jefferson City. State...
KCTV 5
Poll: Missourians wants recreational marijuana legalized and blame Biden for inflation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Exclusive polling is showing how Missourians feel about some of the most controversial topics ahead of the primary election. Of the 2,400 Missouri adults who were asked, “Which of these statements comes most close to your own opinions on abortion?” 31% said they believe it should be illegal except for rape, incest or to save a life. 28% checked off legally permitted with some limitations, 24% said always be legally permitted, 10% said it should always be illegal and 7% were not sure.
Missouri, Kansas voters know the importance of voting
Ahead of the August 2nd primaries, voters told KSHB 41 why it's important to head to the polls on election day.
Why Missouri researchers are testing for caffeine in your wastewater
Scientists are having to test for another molecule in wastewater samples for accurate results following the recent climate across the state.
Missouri man drowns while swimming in private pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY—A Missouri man drowned just after 8p.m. Saturday in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of Wright City was fishing and decided to go swimming in a private pond at Busch Wildlife Lake 6. He entered the water, began to...
suntimesnews.com
COVID numbers drop again in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases has fallen slightly in Missouri. The CDC reports the number of new confirmed and probable cases in Missouri for the past seven days was 12,749, down 432 or 3.3 percent from the previous week’s 13,181. There were 12 new...
myqcountry.com
Five Republicans crowd 1st MO state rep primary in northwest Missouri
Five Republicans are on the primary ballot for the First. Missouri State Representative District Tuesday. Holly Cronk of Skidmore says she will take the lead when the. “Sometimes you don’t have to be the leader, sometimes you need. to be the team member and be a part of the...
KYTV
EXCLUSIVE POLLING: How Missourians feel about a Biden/Trump rematch; Sen. Hawley & Gov. Parson
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Newly-released exclusive polling examines how voters feel about President Joe Biden. The SurveyUSA poll released Friday showed that the majority of Missouri voters would vote for former President Donald Trump over Biden if they faced off again. The survey also found that Biden’s approval rating is...
Licensed home daycares can exempt related kids from max capacity under new Missouri law
Home-based child care providers are permitted to exempt up to two children related to them from being counted toward their maximum capacity under a new law that went into effect this month, according to the Missouri Independent. That means providers like Debbie George, who has operated a daycare in Hallsville...
New Ranking Claims Springfield Now More Dangerous than St. Louis
I confess that when I first saw this I thought "no way this is correct", but the numbers back it up. A new ranking claims that Springfield, Missouri is now more dangerous than St. Louis. Let's do a deep dive in the numbers and see if this is accurate and if so, wow.
Certain exotic animals legal in Missouri; Zebra on the loose in Miller County
In Missouri, it is legal to own exotic animals, as long as the owner has a permit through Missouri's Department of Agriculture's Division of Animal Health. The post Certain exotic animals legal in Missouri; Zebra on the loose in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
How inflation, supply chain issues could affect fairgoers at Missouri State Fair
Two weeks from today, the 120th Missouri State Fair will kick off in Sedalia. But supply chain issues and the statewide drought are expected to take their toll on the 11-day event.
Crazy Fun Facts About Illinois and Missouri Will Blow Your Mind
Both Illinois and Missouri have a ton of history in each state, but one website claims they have fun with some of the craziest facts that will blow your mind. Bestlifeonline.com has come up with some of the craziest facts known in all 50 states. What they have to say might surprise you and some may already know these fun facts.
Kait 8
USDA declares drought disaster for Arkansas, Missouri counties
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) With the hotter temperatures impacting many farmers in the country, government officials are acting. According to a news release, the United States Department of Agriculture declared a disaster due to drought in the state of Arkansas, with 12 counties being affected. Four counties in Missouri were also affected.
KYTV
EXCLUSIVE: New polling for Missouri’s U.S. Senate races show frontrunners, but many undecideds
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Polling conducted a week before the Missouri primary has Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Trudy Busch Valentine as the top picks to square off in November to replace outgoing United States Senator Roy Blunt. The SurveyUSA poll released Thursday has Schmitt taking 28% of the...
kjluradio.com
Some Break Times in Jefferson City get diesel instead of unleaded gasoline in tanks
Drivers who filled up with fuel at several Break Time locations in mid-Missouri may have ended up with something they didn’t bargain for. Break Time announced Thursday that their primary fuel carrier, Midland, had inadvertently put diesel fuel in regular unleaded tanks. Break Time said they stopped selling gasoline as soon as they learned what happened.
KCTV 5
Exclusive polling shows Missouri voters would pick Trump over Biden in 2024
Kansas City's Tech N9ne leads 'Red Rally' event as Chiefs season nears. Kansas City’s own Tech N9ne kicked off the road to the NFL preseason tonight at a Chiefs Red Rally in St. Joseph. KCTV5's Emily Rittman took us behind the scenes. Updated: 5 hours ago. A local non-profit...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests over the weekend of July 29, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Brookfield resident was arrested early Sunday in Livingston County. Nineteen-year-old Jenna Hoerrman was accused of driving while intoxicated/alcohol, possessing less than ten grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. The patrol said she was released from custody. A Kansas City...
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol recovers body from Lake of the Ozarks Saturday morning
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Searchers recovered a boater’s body at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday morning, following an incident Friday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a boat driver was thrown overboard when they were driving too fast for the current conditions. The boat hit a wake at 6:45 p.m. Friday. Timothy Ridens, 41, from Staunton, Illinois, was the boat’s driver. His body was recovered from the lake Saturday morning, and he was pronounced dead just after 11 a.m.
