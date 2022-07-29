ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Missouri News Headlines Friday, July 29th, 2022

By Learfield News
 2 days ago
FOX2now.com

Hancock & Kelley: Missouri primary homestretch

ST. LOUIS – We start with the shifting landscape in Missouri politics. Until recently, polls were showing former Governor Eric Greitens in the lead in the Republican primary. Some new polls show state Attorney General Eric Schmitt racing into the lead with Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler in second and Greitens trailing in third place.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Poll: Missourians wants recreational marijuana legalized and blame Biden for inflation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Exclusive polling is showing how Missourians feel about some of the most controversial topics ahead of the primary election. Of the 2,400 Missouri adults who were asked, “Which of these statements comes most close to your own opinions on abortion?” 31% said they believe it should be illegal except for rape, incest or to save a life. 28% checked off legally permitted with some limitations, 24% said always be legally permitted, 10% said it should always be illegal and 7% were not sure.
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

COVID numbers drop again in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases has fallen slightly in Missouri. The CDC reports the number of new confirmed and probable cases in Missouri for the past seven days was 12,749, down 432 or 3.3 percent from the previous week’s 13,181. There were 12 new...
MISSOURI STATE
Kait 8

USDA declares drought disaster for Arkansas, Missouri counties

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) With the hotter temperatures impacting many farmers in the country, government officials are acting. According to a news release, the United States Department of Agriculture declared a disaster due to drought in the state of Arkansas, with 12 counties being affected. Four counties in Missouri were also affected.
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Missouri Highway Patrol recovers body from Lake of the Ozarks Saturday morning

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Searchers recovered a boater’s body at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday morning, following an incident Friday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a boat driver was thrown overboard when they were driving too fast for the current conditions. The boat hit a wake at 6:45 p.m. Friday. Timothy Ridens, 41, from Staunton, Illinois, was the boat’s driver. His body was recovered from the lake Saturday morning, and he was pronounced dead just after 11 a.m.
STAUNTON, IL

