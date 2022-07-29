Human billboards part of TxDOT's 'Be Safe. Drive Smart' campaign

www.fox7austin.com
Weeklong closure of northbound I-35, US 183 flyover to slow down commutes
AUSTIN, Texas - For those planning on heading north on 183 this week, be prepared to go a different way as a major detour is set to take place. The northbound I-35 to northbound US 183 flyover will be temporarily closed for a week. "Seven days, that's terrible," Austin Perkins...
Forced relocations begin at Congress Mobile Home Park in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The first round of forced relocations is scheduled to begin on Sunday in one South Austin community. Many of the 70 residents at Congress Mobile Home and RV Park, between Stassney Lane and William Cannon Drive, have lived there for decades. But in December, a multibillion-dollar...
Texas is skirting federal environmental law to push for highway expansion
The state department of transportation says many of its highway projects have “no significant impact.”. “This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.”. After college, Michael Moritz got a job in Houston analyzing fatal car crashes. Moritz, a 27-year-old native of San...
City of Hutto moves into Stage 3 water restrictions
HUTTO, Texas - The City of Hutto has moved to Stage 3 water restrictions. This comes just two weeks after the move to Stage 2. The city says the main difference between Stage 2 and Stage 3 is hose-end sprinklers can't be used and watering by hand can only be done on certain days.
Landscape businesses take a hit during intense heat, drought
It's a good bet that most, if not all of Central Texas, wants some rain in the forecast as soon as possible. But that's especially true for those in the landscape and lawn care industry like Chilee Navarro.
State of Texas: ‘State of emergency’ – lawmaker vows action to help renters without A/C
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A state lawmaker calls it a state of emergency: renters going without air conditioning in this brutal heat, sometimes for several days. Thelma Reyes recently went days without air conditioning. It was so bad, even her macaw, Precious, was feeling it. “She was panting a lot. Her mouth was open,” Reyes said. […]
RECORD: Austin just experienced its hottest July
That mean temperature of 90.6º for July 2022 was a full 4.8º warmer than an average July in Austin and almost a full degree warmer than the previous hottest July, the one we experienced in 2011.
Fixing the dip: TxDOT set to close I-35, US 183 northbound flyover Sunday
TxDOT says it will close the flyover connecting northbound Interstate 35 and northbound US 183 for a week beginning Sunday night so that crews can make final adjustments and finish paving.
Back-to-school events underway in Central Texas, where to get supplies
While soaking in the final month of summer break, it was always an unwelcome scene growing up: school supplies—the biggest indicator that a blissful couple of months without an alarm clock is coming to an end.
APD: 1 dead in crash involving 18-wheeler, traffic detoured
The Austin Police Department said one person died after a crash in the 15100 block of North Interstate 35.
Mowing Your Grass Can Start a Fire? Safety First, Central Texas
Central Texas is in the midst of a drought. We all know that saving water is of the utmost importance. But with the heat bearing down, there's another possibility that some may not know of. What exactly are we talking about?. Citizens of Texas have certainly been told to avoid...
It has been 6 years since the tragic hot air balloon crash in Lockhart
AUSTIN, Texas — Saturday, July 30 marks six years since 16 people died in the nation's deadliest hot air balloon crash. The incident happened just 40 minutes south of Austin in Lockhart, Texas on July 30, 2016. It was the deadliest commercial balloon crash in U.S. history and the worst aviation disaster since 2009.
Body, car pulled from pond in Georgetown following crash, officials say
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding a body and a vehicle in a pond. The sheriff's office told KVUE that an elderly man was found in Teravista Lake Pond in Georgetown. A KVUE team was on the scene when crews pulled the car out of the water.
Austin police sergeant suspended for not securing January crime scene
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin Police Department sergeant subjected to an internal affairs investigation regarding an event in January was suspended in July, according to officials. A July 12 memo from Police Chief Joseph Chacon stated that Homicide Sgt. Jesse Sanchez neglected his duty on a homicide case. Sanchez...
1 person in critical condition after a rollover crash in North Austin (Austin, TX)
1 person in critical condition after a rollover crash in North Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. One person received critical injuries after a single-vehicle accident in North Austin. As per the initial information, the rollover crash took place at 9200 block Metric Blvd [...]
Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."
Beto O'rourke and Greg AbbottImage from WikiCommons images. " Our kids are going back to school and Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep them safe. It's time to change our governor." Beto O'Rourke.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Round Rock. Round Rock Police Department responded to a wreck involving two vehicles and one pedestrian at the intersection of Louis Henna Blvd and La Frontera Blvd around 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. Police...
Northbound I-35, northbound US 183 to close for construction
AUSTIN, Texas — Northbound I-35 to northbound US 183 flyover will close at 9 p.m. Sunday and remain blocked off until Sunday, Aug. 7 due to construction. Construction crews will finish paving the flyover and make other final adjustments during the closure. According to a release from the Texas...
Crews responding to structure fire in Manor
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County Emergency Services District No. 12 is at the scene of a structure fire in Manor. Officials reported the fire just after 7 p.m. on Nez Perce Trace, off of Gilbert Road. Travis County ESD No. 12 said the fire consumed a moderate-sized two-story and that it also spread to about two acres of grass and brush in the immediate area.
