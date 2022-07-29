www.westernslopenow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc11news.com
Monsoon moisture continues across the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar until 9 pm tonight. A Flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flooding to occur. If a warning occurs for the burn scar area, Glenwood Canyon will be closed until the alert expires. In addition, if mudslides arise, this will further extend the closure.
Idaho8.com
Why this Colorado valley is the West’s next must-visit destination
Colorado’s iconic destinations have seemingly been around forever, and we know their names by heart: Vail, Aspen and Breckenridge, to name a few, along with Denver, a city that has exploded in the past decade. For something new, a traveler must go farther west in the state, where a...
Look Inside This Modern $25.9 Million Telluride Colorado Mansion
Maybe you are a multimillionaire, perhaps you just scored it big on the Powerball or Mega Millions Jackpot, and you're now looking for a home you have always dreamed of. Modern, sleek, clean, and the envy of the neighborhood. We've found the place just for you. This mansion in Telluride...
Colorado's first human West Nile Virus case of 2022 detected
DELTA COUNTY, Colo. — A person in Delta County tested positive for the West Nile virus and is the first confirmed human case found in Colorado so far this year. The virus has also been detected in mosquitos in Boulder, Larimer and Weld counties this season. West Nile usually...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction Police Department investigating homicide
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department is investigating, after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds. On July 25, officers were called to the 1000 block of Colorado Avenue around 6:00 am. A person called 911 and said there was a man found dead inside the home.
durangotelegraph.com
A real gold mine
With the recent news that the Environmental Protection Agency agreed to pay New Mexico and the Navajo Nation more than $63 million for damages related to the Gold King Mine spill, some Coloradoans are asking: What about us?. “I just always question, should we have been louder, because holy smokes,...
New Castle police chief arrested on felony charges
The chief of police for the New Castle Police Department was arrested on felony charges Friday night.
Comments / 0