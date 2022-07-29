ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell, OH

This $4,950,000 Breathless Estate is an Entertaining Paradise in Powell

luxury-houses.net
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
luxury-houses.net

Comments / 12

Bob Falfa
2d ago

Very nice, but drive a few miles away, and you will find people that don't have enough to eat. $5 million!?!? Are you jacking me?!

Reply
2
 

columbusunderground.com

Local Developer Betting Big on Old Hilliard

Momentum is building in Old Hilliard, where visitors can now find recent additions like the Crooked Can Brewery Company and Center Street Market alongside established favorites like Otie’s Tavern & Grill and the Starliner Diner. Those not in the know might also be surprised to see a quaint park and a bike lane that leads from the center of the suburb to the six-mile Heritage Trail.
HILLIARD, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

2022 BIA Parade of Homes showcases homes in Dublin

Since 1952, the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio has brought more than 60 new residential builds to the Dublin community. As the largest showcase of new homes in central Ohio, the Parade strives to connect homebuyers with builders and associates. This fall, more than a dozen builders display their newest homes in central Ohio.
DUBLIN, OH
614now.com

Ramen restaurant opens in former home of Carfagna’s Kitchen

More ramen has arrived in Columbus. Following a surprise soft opening earlier this week, Fukuryu Ramen is now officially open for business in its new Polaris home. The eatery is located at 2025 Polaris Pkwy., in the same building that housed Carfagna’s Kitchen before it relocated to its current home inside of the family grocer’s nearby superstore.
COLUMBUS, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Dublin family builds upscale playhouse from the ground up

When Amy and Aaron Loochtan moved from Worthington to Dublin, they were saddest to leave behind their former home and a playhouse they’d renovated for their daughter Penelope, who goes by Poppy. But Poppy wasn’t without a playhouse for long, as Amy and Aaron set to work building one that invoked the comfort of their new home.
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for […]
cityscenecolumbus.com

Live music series continues in Scioto Park

Dublin’s Scioto Park will come alive this year on Sunday evenings, thanks to the annual Dublin Arts Council (DAC) Sundays at Scioto concert series. Taking place for the 38th time, this annual celebration of community is a beloved local tradition. Scioto Park is located at 7377 Riverside Dr., north...
DUBLIN, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Enjoy lunch with a side of history at Ye Olde Trail Tavern

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio — At Ye Olde Trail Tavern, history is found not only on the walls, but in them. “When we were putting the insulation above the kitchen we went up and found this neat bottle just sitting there,” said Christine Monroe-Beard. “It is a golden wedding whisky bottle from the 1920s.”
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Auto thefts rise statewide, thieves targeting 2 brands

COLUMBUS, Ohio — People across the country have fallen victim to car thefts, but Kia and Hyundai owners have suffered the most in the past couple of months, according to officials. Kia or Hyundai owners might want to think twice about where to park their cars. John Ulery in...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Goodwill ‘Buy-the-Pound’ Store Opens in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A new thrift store is opening in the Zanesville area, with Goodwill officially introducing a ‘Goodwill By-the-Pound Store’ to the community. The store was designed to give shoppers an additional look at merchandise at extremely low prices. Bins are arranged in rows, allowing customers to peruse the deals and steals before the row is changed every 30 minutes. By the end of the day, the store will have entirely new merchandise than when it opened, providing bargain hunters literal loads of new items each day.
ZANESVILLE, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

New Food Trucks Coming to Columbus Commons

The Columbus Commons Food Truck Court is continuing in August with two new options to satisfy your lunch hour cravings. Every Thursday, you can take a walk through the bustling streets of Downtown Columbus and arrive at the beautiful Columbus Commons, where you will be greeted by a line of diverse food trucks ready to serve you.
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

Two New Eateries Spicing Up Life In Delaware County

Today we have two new places to recommend that are making a splash in a hot Delaware County summer. The first is the fantastically-named Blue Santa Mexican Grill, a Mexican-style restaurant which recently opened at 1025 Polaris Parkway. The location is behind the Polaris Krispy Kreme location. The wide-ranging menu...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Grove City – Moo Moo Car Wash Offers Free Car Washes Starting Tomorrow

Grove City – Moo Moo Express to Celebrate Grand Opening of Second Grove City Location with free Crème De La Crème VIP car washes. Moo Moo Car wash is located at 2615 London Groveport Rd. just North of the Pickaway county line. For residents in Orient and Commerical point, it offers a new way to wash your car in the area, for Grove City it adds an additional Moo Moo car wash on the other end of town.
GROVE CITY, OH
columbusunderground.com

Aficionadough: Cheshire Market – Pizza, Subs, Stromboli, Bait, Tackle and Sticky Fingers

I have never before paired a song with a pizzeria, but in the case of Cheshire Market, it is unequivocally, The Boys Are Back in Town by Thin Lizzy. That tune emanated from the juke box as my aide de pizza camp (ADPC) and I sauntered into the backroom/bar/pizzeria. The vibe of the song was perfectly in sync with the atmosphere of the place. I recall the lyrics going something like this:
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths – Mr. Mayor and City Council: May I introduce you to the city of Columbus? Beyond the Short North and the Scioto River Bank, there is a diverse complicated city

Do the Mayor, City Council, and senior staff need a map of Columbus? A walking tour? A bus tour of their “Opportunity for a Few City”? They cannot turn to Columbus Partnership whose CEO lives in New Albany, the Downtown Development Corporation which does recognize the actual downtown, Columbus Police Department who does not know one area from another, or the Department of Public—that is, Private—Service who sells public space to private interests indiscriminately. I personally give walking tours of the University District to City Neighborhood staff but I recognize my limits. City government does not know the city.
COLUMBUS, OH

