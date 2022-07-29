ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'She Taught Love' Casts Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Darrell Britt-Gibson, and Taissa Farmiga

By Shrishty Mishra
Collider
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
collider.com

Deadline

Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis & Sanaa Lathan To Star In Searchlight’s ‘The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’

EXCLUSIVE: Searchlight Pictures has lined up an all-star cast for its adaptation of Tina Mabry’s The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat with Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis, and Sanaa Lathan set to star in the adaptation. Mabry will direct from a script Gina Prince-Bythewood penned the script, with revisions by Mabry, which is based on the 2013 New York Times best-selling novel by Edward Kelsey Moore.
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Locke & Key Trailer, Phylicia Rashad to Good Fight and More

Click here to read the full article. Locke & Key is opening up the door to its third and final season in a newly released trailer. The show’s swan song finds the Locke family uncovering “more magic within Keyhouse, while a new threat — the most dangerous one yet — looms in Matheson with plans of his own for the keys,” per the official synopsis. The final eight episodes drop Wednesday, Aug. 10 on Netflix. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us, The Cosby Show) will recur during The Good Fight‘s sixth and final season as the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Unveils First Look At ‘Abbott Elementary’ Emmy Nom Quinta Brunson As Oprah Winfrey

Roku today unveiled a still announcing the casting of Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) as media mogul Oprah Winfrey in its buzzy musical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Brunson joins an ensemble led by Daniel Radcliffe, which also includes Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss, as previously announced.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘On The Come Up’ Premiere Date, First Look: Sanaa Lathan’s Feature Directorial Debut Heading To Paramount+ Following Toronto Premiere

Paramount+ has announced that Emmy-nominated Shots Fired actress Sanaa Lathan’s feature directorial debut On the Come Up, from Paramount Pictures’ Players Label, will premiere exclusively on the service in the U.S., Canada and Italy on September 23, expanding into additional international territories later this year. (View the first still from the film, making its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival, below.)
MOVIES
NME

AMC looking to reboot ‘Max Headroom’ with original star Max Frewer

AMC is reportedly looking to reboot Max Headroom, with original star Max Frewer set to reprise his role as “the first computer-generated TV presenter”. According to Deadline, Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell is writing the adaptation and is attached as showrunner, while the drama series will be produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah’s SpectreVision and All3Media.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Best Free Streaming Services of 2022

Wondering what free streaming services are out there? Here are the best ones we think you should know about. Best all-around: Peacock Best for hit movies: IMDb TVBest for live TV: Pluto TV. 20,000+ hours of TV and movies available with free account. Live NBC News channels and sports. Three...
TV SHOWS
IGN

Burial - Official Trailer

Watch the trailer for Burial, an upcoming movie starring Charlotte Vega, Tom Felton, Barry Ward, and Harriet Walter. Set during the waning days of World War II, Burial tells the fictional story of a small band of Russian soldiers tasked with delivering the crated remains of Hitler back to Stalin in Russia.
MOVIES
Collider

'Warrior' Season 3 Adds Mark Dacascos and Chelsea Muirhead

HBO Max announced last week that production had commenced for the third season of martial arts crime drama Warrior, and now fresh reports have unveiled the addition of two new cast members to spice up the thrilling tale of Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) in search for his missing sister in the crime-ridden Chinatown. Professional ass-kicker, Mark Dacascos, as well as newcomer Chelsea Muirhead have both booked series regular spots for the third season of the hit series.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

‘The Little Rascals’: By 1959, Many Of The Kids Were Running into Tough — Sometimes Deadly — Times

One could argue that The Little Rascals — from which the world met, among others, Spanky, Darla, and Alfalfa — suffered two deaths. The first was in 1938 when Hal Roach, creator of the concept (known on the big screen as Our Gang), sold it and the contracts of his young stars to MGM. The second was when, 52 inferior theatrical shorts later, the new owners brought the series to an end. In doing so, they “released” the final group of actors back into the real world as so many others had been over the years. But by 1959 — not as arbitrary a year as it would seem — it was obvious that many of them were simply not prepared for the reality they found themselves in.
wegotthiscovered.com

20 years on, lycanthrope lovers celebrate an unsung werewolf classic

Horror fans never have to travel too far to get their next slice of cinematic terror, and that applies to titles covering each and every one of the countless subgenres to swamp the market on an annual basis. Tales of werewolves tearing their prey to shreds have become almost ubiquitous, but 20 years later, and the argument is being made that Dog Soldiers remains one of the best ever.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans rush to the defense of a thunderously stupid sci-fi mystery thriller

It would be fair to say that Nicolas Cage has made a lot of bad movies in his time, which comes with the territory when you spend so long trapped in the doldrums of VOD chicanery, but the Academy Award winner has also headlined his fair share of theatrically-released duds, too. That being said, he may not have starred in anything quite so stupid as Alex Proyas’ Knowing.
MOVIES
UPI News

Rachel Bloom, Keegan-Michael Key, more satirize nostalgic 'Reboot'

July 28 (UPI) -- Hulu released the first images from its upcoming comedy Reboot on Thursday. The show premieres Sept. 20. From Modern Family co-creator Steven Levitan, Reboot is about the cast of a popular sitcom who reunite for a modern day reboot of the series. The fictional sitcom is called Step Right Up.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum

It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Mayans M.C.’: What to Know About the ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Spinoff’s Season 5

Details about season 5 of Mayans M.C. are coming in, so let’s see what’s in store for the next chapter of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff. FX recently confirmed we were getting another season of the outlaw biker series. While Sons of Anarchy is already considered classic tv by fans, this sequel is setting up its own legacy. The spinoff is about the Santo Padre charter of the Mayans biker club. It focuses on the relationship between members and brothers Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo) and Angel (Clayton Cardenas).
TV SERIES
Deadline

Krysten Ritter To Star In ‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ AMC Networks Series

Click here to read the full article. Breaking Bad alumna Krysten Ritter is returning to AMC as star and executive producer of Orphan Black: Echoes, the upcoming Orphan Black offshoot series slated for a 2023 debut on AMC Networks’ digital platform AMC+ and linear nets. The 10-episode new series, produced and distributed globally by Boat Rocker, is set in the world of Orphan Black. Orphan Black: Echoes takes place in the near future and explores the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women — one of them played by Ritter — as they weave their way...
NFL
UPI News

Judith Light, Rosemarie DeWitt headline cast of film 'Out of My Mind'

July 18 (UPI) -- Judith Light and Rosemarie DeWitt are among those that have been added to the cast of the upcoming Disney+ film Out of My Mind. The pair were part of a group of six new cast members that the streaming service announced Monday. Other notable names include Michael Chernus and Emmy Award-winner Luke Kirby.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

NCIS' Wilmer Valderrama And More Cast Members Celebrate Kicking Off Filming For Season 20

With hundreds upon hundreds of TV shows airing in any given year, one wouldn’t think that the middle of summer could still be so light on entertainment, and yet here we are. (One can only survive Stranger Things’ massive fourth season finale so many times, after all.) Thankfully, though, it’s about that time for many of the fall’s biggest and most-watched shows to start filming, and that includes NCIS and its beloved ensemble. The CBS procedural drama kicked off production for the upcoming Season 20 as one of relatively few scripted series to stay in primetime for so long, and stars like Wilmer Valderrama were pumped to share the news with fans.
TV SHOWS

