www.kglonews.com
Related
KGLO News
RAGBRAI’s sixth day underway as riders head from Charles City to West Union
CHARLES CITY — Bicyclists are departing from Charles City this morning heading to West Union on Day 6 of the Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa. This is the 10th year Louis Reiner from Cedar Rapids has participated in the annual event. “I’ve got a thousand friends I get to see for a week every year,” he says.
voiceofalexandria.com
Photos: RAGBRAI rolls through Mason City on Wednesday
AMES — Before Iowa’s Board of Regents on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for Iowa State University to launch a new bachelor of science in climate science degree this fall, regent Nancy Boettger warned administrators to keep “freedom of speech” in mind.
KCCI.com
RAGRBRAI brings northern Iowa town alive
BRITT, Iowa — In Britt, the population is about 2,000 people. However, when RAGBRAI rolls through the Hancock County town population explodes. "They are having almost as much fun as we are. They are banding together," said Dave Johnson, of Bettendorf. The Britt town square was jam-packed with RAGBRAI...
Iowa trooper helps save RAGBRAI cyclist’s life with AED
The life-saving efforts was shared across social media run by the Iowa State Patrol.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City Journal
RAGBRAI leaves no trace in Mason City
Even more quickly than the festivities began, RAGBRAI in Mason City ended. Less than an hour after riders and residents headed to bed, the night crew was up and moving. Perry Buffington, RAGBRAI Sanitation Committee chair, led the cleanup efforts in Mason City. After Wednesday night's concert ended, vendors started packing up and city crew members began tearing down and returning Central Park to normal.
Victims’ names in northeast Iowa train crash released
BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa — The names of the two victims who died after their minivan collided with a train were released by the Iowa State Patrol Thursday night. Joel Sult, 70, and Rosemary Sult, 68, passed away at the scene of the crash. According to the crash report, emergency crews responded to a report of […]
KCCI.com
Two killed in head-on crash in Worth County
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa — An investigation is underway in Worth County after an adult and a young boy were killed in a crash. The crash happened on Friday at 10:20 p.m. on Highway 65 north of Kensett. The state patrol says a vehicle crossed the center line and hit...
KAAL-TV
Mason City Chamber receives national award
(ABC 6 News) - The Mason City Chamber of Commerce has been named Chamber of the Year by ACCE, the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. ACCE is based in Alexandria, VA and represents over 9,000 professionals who work for more than 1,600 chambers of commerce around the world. Chamber...
RELATED PEOPLE
Faribault County Register
Meet the new person at the courthouse
“I guess the third time was the charm,” newly hired Faribault County Central Services director Pam Krill says with a smile. Krill explains she had previously applied for a job with the county two other times but was not hired. “Lexie (Scholten) was hired the last time this position...
KCCI.com
'He wasn't supposed to pass like this': Police release video of police shooting in Iowa Falls
IOWA FALLS, Iowa — Seven months have passed since police shot and killed 35-year-old Jared Risius in Iowa Falls in December. The incident unfolded near the intersection of College Avenue and Siloam Avenue, about two blocks from both an elementary school and the community college. Months later, police released...
2 dead, 1 injured after three vehicle crash in Worth County
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died and one was injured after a crash between three vehicles on Friday night. The crash occurred at around 10:20 p.m. on Highway 65 about half a mile north of Kensett. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Maggie Harvey, 24, was traveling northbound on Highway 65, crossed […]
KIMT
Bad muffler results in drug arrest in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa – A bad muffler ends up landing a woman in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $50,000 bond. Law enforcement says Charity Ann Stucker, 40 of Mason City, was pulled over for a defective muffler Wednesday evening near the intersection of 4th Street SW and South Monroe Avenue in Mason City. Investigators say an empty alcoholic shooter and an open bottle of Black Velvet were found in Stucker’s vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KGLO News
Allison couple dead after car crashes into train
CLARKSVILLE — An Allison couple is dead after a van versus train crash on Wednesday night in rural Butler County. The Iowa State Patrol says 70-year-old Joel Sult was driving a van south on Butler County Road T-47 at about 9:30 PM Wednesday when the vehicle collided with an Iowa Northern train car northwest of Clarksville.
KCCI.com
Court: County owes Iowa woman thousands after being wrongly jailed for attempted murder
HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa — Hamilton County will need to pay nearly half a million dollars to a woman wrongly arrested for attempted murder. Court filings show Jennifer Pritchard sued the sheriff's department claiming she was wrongly jailed for 21 days and had an alibi to prove it. In September...
KIMT
Austin man sentenced for stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools
AUSTIN, Minn. – Stealing thousands of dollars in tools and construction equipment is sending a Mower County man to prison. Troy Arthur Leeper, 48 of Austin, was accused of robbing a home that was under construction in the 11000 block of 535th Avenue in Lyle Township. He was initially charged with four felonies but pleaded guilty to just one, third-degree burglary.
Comments / 0