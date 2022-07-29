Pickup Truck Collides Head-On with Box Truck, Man Seriously Injured and Transported by Helicopter

www.longisland.com
longisland.com
Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash After Having a Medical Episode
Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating after a man had a medical emergency while operating a motorcycle and died in Kings Park Saturday. Gregory Petriella was operating a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle northeast on Pulaski Road when he suffered an apparent medical episode. He lost control of the motorcycle and swerved off the road.
2 Children In Critical Condition After Wrong-Way Crash In Blauvelt
A wrong-way, three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley sent multiple people to the hospital, including two children who suffered critical injuries. Police responded to a crash in Rockland County at the intersection of Route 303 and Greenbush Road in Blauvelt at about 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, according to the Orangetown Police Department.
Person Injured After Boat Catches Fire In Norwalk
One person suffered burns from a boat fire at a marina in Fairfield County. Firefighters responded to the blaze at Norwalk Cove Marina, located at 48 Calf Pasture Beach Road, at about 3:10 p.m. on Friday, July 29, according to the Norwalk Fire Department. Officials said a cabin cruiser-style recreational...
longisland.com
Man Shot by Passing Vehicle in Amityville
Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a man in North Amityville last night. A 20-year-old North Amityville man was in front of 13 Emerald Lane South when he was struck by two bullets fired from a passing motor vehicle at approximately 8:10 p.m. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
One Killed In Crash Near Kings Park Intersection
Police are are investigating after a fatal crash near a busy Long Island intersection. It happened around noon Saturday, July 30 in Kings Park. Gregory Petriella, age 66, of Bellerose, was operating a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle northeast on Pulaski Road near Main Street when he suffered an apparent medical episode, Suffolk County Police said.
longisland.com
TD Bank in Greenlawn Robbed, Robber Fled on Foot
Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a robbery that occurred at a bank in Greenlawn this afternoon. A man entered TD Bank, located at 460 Pulaski Road, at approximately 1:10 p.m., and handed a teller a note demanding cash. The teller complied and gave the suspect cash from the drawer. The robber fled on foot.
Stratford woman recounts Route 8 wrong-way crash, issues warning to drivers
A Stratford woman was critically injured after a wrong-way crash a year ago is warning people to slow down and avoid getting on the wrong side of highways.
longisland.com
Police Conduct Well Check to Find Woman Shot to Death in Mineola
The Homicide Squad is investigating a Homicide that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11:16 am in Mineola. According to Detectives, Officers responded to a well check at 140 Old Country Road. Upon arrival, Officers discovered a 39-year old female with apparent gunshot wounds. The female victim was pronounced deceased by a Nassau County Police Medic.The Homicide Squad is investigating a Homicide that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11:16 am in Mineola.
larchmontloop.com
Truck Fire on I-95 in Mamaroneck Closes Roads, Locals Assist
State police say a truck went up in flames Friday morning on I-95 in Mamaroneck around 9:30 a.m. There were some slowdowns on residential roads, and a two-mile backup heading north on I-95. Mamaroneck officials sent photo from up against the sound barrier wall at St. Vito’s Church, above.
myrye.com
Rye Resident Drowns at Rye Boat Basin
A Rye resident drown Saturday morning in the waters of the Rye boat basin in Milton Harbor on Long Island Sound. Rye Police Officers responded to the Rye Boat Basin located at 651 Milton Road at approximately 9:00am on Saturday, July 30th on a report of an unidentified male in the water. Responding Officers went into the water and pulled the 76 year old man up onto the dock.
Man tracks down stolen motorcycle in Brooklyn, gets beaten up as same thieves rob him again
Two thieves beat up a man whose motorcycle they stole after he used Apple AirTag to find it and tried to take it back, police announced Sunday.
longisland.com
Swastika Found on Equipment at Eisenhower Park
The Third Squad is investigating a Bias Incident that occurred in East Meadow on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11:00 am. According to detectives, Third Precinct police responded to Eisenhower Park located at 1899 Hempstead for a report of a Bias Incident. A male Nassau County worker had discovered that an unknown person (s) had used a blue / black marker and drew a swastika measuring approximately 5” x 5 “onto to a portable light trailer.
LIRR: 22-year-old man fatally struck by train near Plandome
Officials say a 22-year-old man was fatally struck by a Long Island Rail Road train early this morning near Plandome.
Report: Off-duty NYPD cop arrested, charged after firing gun in air following argument with girlfriend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – An off-duty NYPD officer has arrested on Long Island for firing his gun in the air during an agreement with his girlfriend, according to a recent report. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office detailed that Miguel Torres was charged with menacing and use of a...
Man dies after being struck by car in Wethersfield
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man died after being struck by a car on Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield Police say. Officers arrived to the scene after numerous 911 calls alerted police, and found the man unconscious in front of #318 Silas Deane Highway, just north of Nott Street. He was treated on scene and transported […]
ALERT CENTER: Man critically injured following Fort Salonga crash
The incident happened on Fort Salonga Road just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
61-Year-Old Dies After Crashing Vehicle Into Tree In Bethpage
An investigation is underway after a 61-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash on Long Island. The crash happened on the southbound Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway in Bethpage on Thursday, July 28, the Nassau County Police Department said. A 2020 Subaru left the roadway and hit a tree between exits 9...
DoingItLocal
Motorcycle Without Rider Struck On Route 8
2022-07-31@12:40am–#Shelton CT– #cttraffic– A motorist struck a motorcycle that was in the middle of the highway without a rider. First responders are on scene at exit 12 looking for the motorcyclist. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
West Hartford Man Nabbed For Violent Road-Rage Incident, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been charged in connection with a road-rage incident in which he allegedly pulled a gun and hit the victim while threatening to kill them. The incident took place in West Hartford around 11:45 p.m., Wednesday, July 27. According to the West Hartford Police, the incident began...
Police: Woman arrested for 7-Eleven robbery in Bethpage
Police say a woman was arrested for a robbery in Bethpage Friday morning.
