ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Northamptonshire: Ben Sanderson and Luke Procter signs new contracts to stay at Wantage Road

BBC
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

England’s Alex Yee wins first gold medal of Commonwealth Games in triathlon

In the quiet, woody surrounds of Sutton Park, seven miles north of Birmingham proper, the Commonwealth Games erupted into life as the first medal was seized by one of England’s brightest stars. Alex Yee, the 24-year-old Olympic silver medallist, pulled off a masterful comeback to outrun New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde and mark himself as the Commonwealth champion.
SPORTS
BBC

Matt Milnes: Yorkshire sign Kent's ex-Notts seamer from 2023 season

Yorkshire have signed Kent seamer Matt Milnes on a three-year deal for the 2023 County Championship season. The 28-year-old will join up with Ottis Gibson's White Rose squad in November, once his current Kent deal expires. Milnes started out with Nottinghamshire before moving south in 2019. He has taken 140...
SPORTS
BBC

One Day Cup: Holders Glamorgan plan title defence

National Counties Showcase,50 overs match: Wales NC v Glamorgan. Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date: Sunday 31 July Time: 11:00 BST. Coverage: Commentary on BBC sport website and app; match report on BBC Sport website. Glamorgan coach David Harrison says the county will go "all out" with selection to defend their...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Sanderson
Person
Luke Procter
SkySports

Commonwealth Games: England open title defence with victory over Trinidad & Tobago

England opened the defence of their Commonwealth Games title with a 74-22 victory over Trinidad & Tobago in Birmingham. Despite the impressive scoreline, the reigning champions showed early nerves and worked their way through a lower shooting percentage than they would have liked during the first half. The potent defensive...
SPORTS
BBC

Euro 2022 final: Princess Charlotte joins famous faces rooting for Lionesses

Princess Charlotte joined a host of famous faces wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The England women's football team have become champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. It is England's first major football tournament victory...
SOCCER
BBC

Duchess of Cambridge in high-speed sailing race in Plymouth

The Duchess of Cambridge has taken part in a high-speed sailing race as part of the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix. She was on board the British boat that beat New Zealand in a friendly race in Plymouth earlier. She attended the event as Royal Patron of the 1851 Trust,...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northamptonshire#A Good Year#Northants#Division One#Blast
The Independent

Commonwealth Games events today including Laura Kenny and Adam Peaty

Laura Kenny aims for her first Commonwealth Games gold of 2022 after Jake Jarman edged out James Hall for gold in the all-around final.Hall was hoping to land an elusive all-around gymnastics gold medal in the men’s all-around final at Arena Birmingham after taking silver behind the now-retired Nile Wilson on the Gold Coast in 2018, but Jarman, just 20 years old, produced a stunning displayy with Hall battling through a foot problem and forced to settle for silver.LIVE: Follow live coverage of the Commonwealth GamesKenny will be back in action at the Lee Valley VeloPark on Sunday as she...
WORLD
BBC

Celebrations as England crowned European champions

Live scenes at the England hotel where players are starting to emerge. You think of all the women that did it for the love and the enjoyment of it when no one was watching. They are the champions in my opinion. To do that and pave that way and hand...
SPORTS
BBC

Scotland v New Zealand: Chapman & Mitchell power Kiwis to victory

Scotland 306 (49.4): Leask 85, Cross 53; Bracewell 3-43 Duffy 3-52 New Zealand 307 (45.5): Allen 50, Chapman 101*, Mitchell 74*. An unbeaten century from Mark Chapman steered New Zealand to a seven-wicket ODI victory over Scotland in Edinburgh. With Michael Leask making a rapid 85 and Matthew Cross 53,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Paralympian Jack Smith returns to Sedgefield rugby roots

A Paralympic gold medallist has gone back to the wheelchair rugby club where he started playing to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Jack Smith, part of the victorious Team GB at last year's Tokyo games, was the special guest as the North East Bulls staged a tournament in Sedgefield, County Durham.
WORLD
BBC

Watch: Commonwealth Games netball - Wales beat Scotland

Gary Rose, Jonathan Jurejko, Lorraine McKenna and Jess Anderson. Right, that's all from our coverage of the third day of the Commonwealth Games but we will be back bright and early tomorrow to cover all the action on day four. Tonight at the Games is on now on BBC One...
WORLD
SkySports

Blackburn Rovers 1-0 QPR: Lewis Travis seals opening-day win for Jon Dahl Tomasson

Jon Dahl Tomasson enjoyed a winning start to his Blackburn reign with an impressive 1-0 win over QPR in the Championship. The Dane's new captain Lewis Travis settled a tight contest with a stunning strike in the 34th minute after Rovers endured a nervy start against another side playing under the guidance of a new head coach in Michael Beale.
SOCCER
SkySports

Blackpool 1-0 Reading: Callum Connolly seals win for Tangerines

Callum Connolly's crashing volley gave Blackpool a winning start to the new Championship season with a battling 1-0 home win over Reading. The former Everton defender smashed home after just nine minutes to secure victory for new boss Michael Appleton in his first match in charge. Reading piled on the...
BBC

Nigel Lonwijk: Plymouth sign Wolverhampton Wanderers defender on loan

Plymouth Argyle have signed Dutch defender Nigel Lonwijk from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a season-long loan. The 19-year-old spent last season with Fortuna Sittard in the Dutch top division where he made 22 appearances and scored one goal. "He is a versatile defender who can play in any position," manager Steven...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Orel Mangala: Nottingham Forest sign Belgium midfielder from Stuttgart

Nottingham Forest have signed Orel Mangala on a long-term deal for a reported £12.7m from Stuttgart. The midfielder, 24, becomes Forest's 12th summer signing as they prepare for their Premier League return. Mangala played 29 times for Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart last season and he has won two caps since...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy