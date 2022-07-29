Northamptonshire: Ben Sanderson and Luke Procter signs new contracts to stay at Wantage Road

www.bbc.com
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Sophie Unwin left in tears after not being awarded bronze medal despite third-place finish
England's Sophie Unwin has been fined for protesting against a decision to not award...
England’s Alex Yee wins first gold medal of Commonwealth Games in triathlon
In the quiet, woody surrounds of Sutton Park, seven miles north of Birmingham proper, the Commonwealth Games erupted into life as the first medal was seized by one of England’s brightest stars. Alex Yee, the 24-year-old Olympic silver medallist, pulled off a masterful comeback to outrun New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde and mark himself as the Commonwealth champion.
BBC
Matt Milnes: Yorkshire sign Kent's ex-Notts seamer from 2023 season
Yorkshire have signed Kent seamer Matt Milnes on a three-year deal for the 2023 County Championship season. The 28-year-old will join up with Ottis Gibson's White Rose squad in November, once his current Kent deal expires. Milnes started out with Nottinghamshire before moving south in 2019. He has taken 140...
BBC
One Day Cup: Holders Glamorgan plan title defence
National Counties Showcase,50 overs match: Wales NC v Glamorgan. Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date: Sunday 31 July Time: 11:00 BST. Coverage: Commentary on BBC sport website and app; match report on BBC Sport website. Glamorgan coach David Harrison says the county will go "all out" with selection to defend their...
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: England open title defence with victory over Trinidad & Tobago
England opened the defence of their Commonwealth Games title with a 74-22 victory over Trinidad & Tobago in Birmingham. Despite the impressive scoreline, the reigning champions showed early nerves and worked their way through a lower shooting percentage than they would have liked during the first half. The potent defensive...
BBC
Euro 2022 final: Princess Charlotte joins famous faces rooting for Lionesses
Princess Charlotte joined a host of famous faces wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The England women's football team have become champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. It is England's first major football tournament victory...
BBC
Duchess of Cambridge in high-speed sailing race in Plymouth
The Duchess of Cambridge has taken part in a high-speed sailing race as part of the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix. She was on board the British boat that beat New Zealand in a friendly race in Plymouth earlier. She attended the event as Royal Patron of the 1851 Trust,...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Gold for Para-swimmer Alice Tai just months after leg amputation
English Para-swimmer Alice Tai won Commonwealth gold in Birmingham on Sunday - just months...
Commonwealth Games events today including Laura Kenny and Adam Peaty
Laura Kenny aims for her first Commonwealth Games gold of 2022 after Jake Jarman edged out James Hall for gold in the all-around final.Hall was hoping to land an elusive all-around gymnastics gold medal in the men’s all-around final at Arena Birmingham after taking silver behind the now-retired Nile Wilson on the Gold Coast in 2018, but Jarman, just 20 years old, produced a stunning displayy with Hall battling through a foot problem and forced to settle for silver.LIVE: Follow live coverage of the Commonwealth GamesKenny will be back in action at the Lee Valley VeloPark on Sunday as she...
BBC
Celebrations as England crowned European champions
Live scenes at the England hotel where players are starting to emerge. You think of all the women that did it for the love and the enjoyment of it when no one was watching. They are the champions in my opinion. To do that and pave that way and hand...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Guernsey swimmer Tatiana Tostevin makes semi-finals
Guernsey's Tatiana Tostevin says she was pleased to make the semi-finals of the 100m...
BBC
Scotland v New Zealand: Chapman & Mitchell power Kiwis to victory
Scotland 306 (49.4): Leask 85, Cross 53; Bracewell 3-43 Duffy 3-52 New Zealand 307 (45.5): Allen 50, Chapman 101*, Mitchell 74*. An unbeaten century from Mark Chapman steered New Zealand to a seven-wicket ODI victory over Scotland in Edinburgh. With Michael Leask making a rapid 85 and Matthew Cross 53,...
BBC
Paralympian Jack Smith returns to Sedgefield rugby roots
A Paralympic gold medallist has gone back to the wheelchair rugby club where he started playing to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Jack Smith, part of the victorious Team GB at last year's Tokyo games, was the special guest as the North East Bulls staged a tournament in Sedgefield, County Durham.
BBC
Watch: Commonwealth Games netball - Wales beat Scotland
Gary Rose, Jonathan Jurejko, Lorraine McKenna and Jess Anderson. Right, that's all from our coverage of the third day of the Commonwealth Games but we will be back bright and early tomorrow to cover all the action on day four. Tonight at the Games is on now on BBC One...
SkySports
Blackburn Rovers 1-0 QPR: Lewis Travis seals opening-day win for Jon Dahl Tomasson
Jon Dahl Tomasson enjoyed a winning start to his Blackburn reign with an impressive 1-0 win over QPR in the Championship. The Dane's new captain Lewis Travis settled a tight contest with a stunning strike in the 34th minute after Rovers endured a nervy start against another side playing under the guidance of a new head coach in Michael Beale.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England men beat Wales in hockey after Australia thrash Scotland
England men beat Wales 4-2 in a Commonwealth Games hockey Pool B thriller after...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Neah Evans and John Archibald win cycling silvers for Scotland
Scotland's Neah Evans and John Archibald both won Commonwealth Games silver on a medal-filled...
SkySports
Blackpool 1-0 Reading: Callum Connolly seals win for Tangerines
Callum Connolly's crashing volley gave Blackpool a winning start to the new Championship season with a battling 1-0 home win over Reading. The former Everton defender smashed home after just nine minutes to secure victory for new boss Michael Appleton in his first match in charge. Reading piled on the...
BBC
Nigel Lonwijk: Plymouth sign Wolverhampton Wanderers defender on loan
Plymouth Argyle have signed Dutch defender Nigel Lonwijk from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a season-long loan. The 19-year-old spent last season with Fortuna Sittard in the Dutch top division where he made 22 appearances and scored one goal. "He is a versatile defender who can play in any position," manager Steven...
BBC
Orel Mangala: Nottingham Forest sign Belgium midfielder from Stuttgart
Nottingham Forest have signed Orel Mangala on a long-term deal for a reported £12.7m from Stuttgart. The midfielder, 24, becomes Forest's 12th summer signing as they prepare for their Premier League return. Mangala played 29 times for Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart last season and he has won two caps since...
