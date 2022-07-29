Renovated $21M Real County ranch offers prime hunting real estate

www.mysanantonio.com
Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."
Beto O'rourke and Greg AbbottImage from WikiCommons images. " Our kids are going back to school and Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep them safe. It's time to change our governor." Beto O'Rourke.
Ghost towns of the Concho Valley: Kimble County
Check out the six ghost towns in Kimble County!
marfapublicradio.org
Uvalde survivors face bureaucracy and confusion as they struggle to stay afloat financially
In the aftermath of the tragedy, thousands of people donated millions of dollars to help families and survivors. Now, those recovering say they need those funds. Before May 24, the smile of Jessica Treviño’s 11-year-old daughter was contagious. “She was always laughing,” Treviño said. “She would always come...
KCEN TV NBC 6
'Everyone will know exactly what happened': Gov. Abbott promises answers as Uvalde investigations continue
SAN ANTONIO — As his re-election campaign marches on and the state he presides over contends with the aftermath of a tragic school shooting, a continued influx of migrants arriving at the southern border and the fallout of Roe v. Wade's overturning, Gov. Greg Abbott spoke with KENS 5's Deborah Knapp about some of the most urgent issues on Texans' minds.
5 fantastic Texas Hill Country breweries worth the drive
Enjoy a pint from these authentic German breweries in Texas Hill Country.
Santa Fe High shooting survivor hosting community event in Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas — A survivor from the 2018 mass shooting at Santa Fe High School is hosting an event for the Uvalde community as a way to bridge two Texas cities touched by tragedy. Jordyn Boutwell recalls the dark of May 18, 2018, when she was a freshman in...
tpr.org
Uvalde considers how namesake of Robb Elementary should be remembered after the school is torn down
Annie Robb's violin and music composition written by her brother, Robert, are on display at the Uvalde Grand Opera House. The Uvalde community plans to tear down Robb Elementary School, the site of the shooting on May 24 that left 19 children and two teachers dead. But it's not certain what will happen to the space once the building is cleared away. In the midst of their grief, Uvalde residents are also considering new ways to still honor Annie Robb — the school's namesake.
thingstodopost.org
7 Top-Rated Hotels in Bandera, Bandera County, Texas
Discover the best hotels in Bandera, Bandera County, Texas including Flying L Ranch Resort, Best Western Bandera Suites & Saloon, Mayan Dude Ranch, Twin Elm Guest Ranch, Bandera Tin Star, Bandera Guest House with A Place To Stay, River Oak Inn & Restaurant. 1. Flying L Ranch Resort. 675 Flying...
news4sanantonio.com
Medina Lake 11% full, forcing county park closures
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas - With each passing day of dry conditions, Medina Lake continues to drop in water levels. As of July 27, the water sits at only 11% capacity. This is the reason Bandera County Park at Medina Lake has been closed for the past several weeks, and why it may not reopen anytime soon.
jambroadcasting.com
City of Kerrville hosting “End of Summer Shindig”
The City of Kerrville’s Park and Recreation Department will be playing host to an “End of Summer Shindig,” Saturday, August 6 from 7:30-9:30 p.m.at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Highway. The planned celebration will include live music featuring the Corey Weaver Band, plenty of yard games and even...
tpr.org
In wake of Uvalde massacre, a nearby town planned a gun raffle to benefit schools
In a now-deleted Facebook post, the group “D’Hanis Spirit Fundraising” promoted a gun raffle fundraiser that would benefit children who attend D’Hanis Independent School District. For just $10 participants could win one of four guns — an action rifle, an AR-556, a 12 gauge semi-automatic or a pistol. A leopard print purse was also included in the fundraiser.
WATCH: Last Uvalde shooting survivor leaves San Antonio hospital
Mayah Zamora is finally able to return home.
