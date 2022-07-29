Psychological strain and eating habits in the pandemic

medicalxpress.com
Related
White children are especially likely to be overdiagnosed and overtreated for ADHD, according to a new study
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea White children are especially likely to be overdiagnosed and overtreated for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder during elementary school. That is the key finding from our recent peer-reviewed study. We analyzed data from 1,070 U.S. elementary school children who had displayed above-average behavioral, academic or executive functioning the year before their initial ADHD diagnoses. We considered these children as unlikely to have ADHD. Children diagnosed and treated for ADHD should display chronically inattentive, hyperactive or impulsive behaviors that impair their functioning and result in below-average academic or social development. Among elementary school...
KIDS・
EverydayHealth.com
Drinking Moderate Amounts of Alcohol Linked to Cognitive Decline
Having as few as two alcoholic drinks per week can lead to cognitive decline, according to a study published recently in PLOS Medicine. That’s because drinking seems to increase the amount of iron present in the brain, with higher levels linked to neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.
Healthline
Recognizing Vegetative Symptoms of Depression
Depression is one of the most common mental health conditions, affecting roughly. around the world, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). When someone has clinical depression, they may experience a wide range of symptoms, from mood changes to physical aches and fatigue, and much more. Sometimes, doctors refer to certain symptoms of clinical depression as “vegetative” symptoms, meaning that they result from the biological changes that depression can cause.
Psych Centra
Does anxiety cause depression?
Living with the effects of anxiety can cause depression as a result of avoidant behaviors, self-esteem changes, and hypervigilance. If you live with an anxiety disorder, you may have experienced depression in tandem. It doesn’t always mean one caused the other but it’s possible. Anxiety can be a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bipolar Disorder Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
This article discusses a mental health condition and mentions suicide and suicidal ideation. Changes in mood are normal and experienced by everyone, according to the National Institute on Mental Health (NIMH). However, when those temperament changes are extreme and affect how you think and act, it could be classified as bipolar disorder (via Cleveland Clinic). Formerly referred to as manic depression, this mood disorder interferes with the everyday life of close to six million Americans (via NIMH).
MedicalXpress
Growth differences during twin pregnancy have effect later in life
A child who receives fewer nutrients in the womb than their identical twin brother or sister is more likely to have developmental problems later in life. This is what researchers from the Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) write in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health. This study shows that unfavorable conditions in the womb can lead to lifelong adverse health effects.
Medical News Today
What is a bladder stimulator?
A bladder stimulator is a device that may suit people who have an overactive bladder or those who cannot control their urge to urinate. Bladder stimulation can help with uncomfortable symptoms such as the inability to control urination. People can choose between two procedures if they opt for bladder stimulation....
psychologytoday.com
What It Means to Be Isolated and Lonely
Loneliness and isolation are big problems globally, but especially for those with serious mental illness. First-person accounts highlight the depth and breadth of social disconnection. Those with lived experience are valuable contributors to the discourse on isolation and potential solutions. “I thought that I must be in hell, and that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
Does the Brain Heal After an Eating Disorder?
Eating disorder recovery is different for everyone, making it difficult to study. Brain structure and function can change during eating disorder illness. It's unclear how much of this is reversed during recovery. Lasting changes in the brain could interfere with long-term eating disorder recovery. Brain stimulation could help alter brain...
psychologytoday.com
Loneliness or Attachment Anxiety: Reasons for Collectors to Collect?
Anthropomorphism is the attribution of human characteristics or behavior to an animal, object, or even a subject seen to be exerting power. One study found that a contributing factor to anthropomorphism is a lack of social connectedness. In another study, subjects induced to feel lonely demonstrated higher rates of anthropomorphism.
Lifestyle habits like chores, socializing may lower risk of dementia
Your daily walk, cleaning the house and lunch with friends could together be keys to staving off dementia, according to researchers. A new study looked at lifestyle habits that could help lower risks, instead of factors that may contribute to the disease. Researchers in China combed the data of more...
MedicineNet.com
The Cabbage Soup Diet: Does It Work for Weight Loss?
The cabbage soup diet is a diet plan that is intended for rapid weight reduction. The diet in combination with 30 minutes of exercise can provide better results with weight loss than months of strenuous workouts. This diet, however, is highly calorie deficient, restrictive, and not sustainable. Thus, experts warn...
psychologytoday.com
Using Hypnosis for Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
Obsessive-compulsive behavior should only be considered a disorder if it causes difficulties that consistently affect daily life. Common treatments for OCD include cognitive behavioral therapy and anti-depressants. Hypnosis methods for OCD can involve calming visualizations, breathing, and self-soothing. Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) causes people to have recurrent unwanted or unreasonable thoughts...
verywellmind.com
Symptoms of Alcohol Detox
If you have alcohol use disorder and are seeking treatment for it, alcohol detox is often the first step. This is a process that involves stopping your alcohol intake and flushing out any alcohol that is remaining in your system. You may experience withdrawal symptoms such as sweating, shaking, and...
MedicalXpress
Children who lack sleep may experience detrimental impact on brain and cognitive development that persists over time
Elementary school-age children who get less than nine hours of sleep per night have significant differences in certain brain regions responsible for memory, intelligence and well-being compared to those who get the recommended nine to 12 hours of sleep per night, according to a new study led by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers. Such differences correlated with greater mental health problems, like depression, anxiety, and impulsive behaviors, in those who lacked sleep. Inadequate sleep was also linked to cognitive difficulties with memory, problem solving and decision making. The findings were published today in the journal The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health.
KIDS・
psychologytoday.com
Taking a Stand at the Doctor's Office
I’ll tell you what it is—it is a nightmare. Recently, I went for my annual check up with my doctor. I scheduled an appointment online, and prior to meeting with the intake practitioner, I had made the decision that I wasn’t going to get weighed. I didn’t want to know my weight, and I didn’t need it to be documented.
Medical News Today
What to know about avoidant personality disorder
Avoidant personality disorder is the avoidance of social situations and interpersonal relationships due to a fear of rejection or criticism. Avoidant personality disorder is a long-term and often debilitating condition. It typically has its roots in a person’s formative years. Early childhood environment, infantile temperament, and a genetic predisposition can all play a role in developing the disorder.
MedicalXpress
Feeling addicted to food? Your parents' drinking habits may impact your risk
People with a parent with a history of alcohol problems are at greater risk for showing signs of addiction to highly processed foods, a new University of Michigan study found. These foods, such as ice cream, chocolate, pizza and fries, contain unnaturally high amounts of refined carbohydrates and fats that may trigger an addictive response in some people.
MedicalXpress
Could gaming improve people's mental health by combating anxiety?
In 2017, Ninja Theory, advised by Cambridge academic Professor Paul Fletcher, took the gaming world by storm with Hellblade, which accurately depicted psychosis. Now the company has teamed up with one of Fletcher's Ph.D. students to see whether gaming might help improve people's mental health. Something is wrong. Something is...
Anxiety disorders may spread from mothers to daughters, fathers to sons
July 12 (UPI) -- Mothers to daughters, fathers to sons: That's how anxiety disorders may be transmitted, according to a new study. While anxiety disorders are known to run in families, it remains unclear how genes and the environment may contribute to onset of the condition -- and no previous studies have explored the idea of mother-daughter, father-son transmission.
Comments / 0