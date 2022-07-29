www.elitedaily.com
Related
tvinsider.com
Check Into the ‘Resort,’ New Format for Charlamagne, ‘Liars’ Spinoff, Tracy Morgan on Shark Week
Peacock’s mystery-comedy The Resort adds a cold-case puzzle to White Lotus escapism. TV-radio personality Charlamagne Tha God returns to late night with a new format and show title. Teen melodrama Pretty Little Liars spins off a new thriller, Original Sin, on HBO Max. Comedian Tracy Morgan headlines the latest Shark Week special.
Elite Daily
There Are Already So Many Theories About A's Identity On PLL: Original Sin
We may not be in Rosewood anymore, but the gruesome mystery at the center of the Pretty Little Liars universe is more twisted than ever in HBO Max’s sequel series, Original Sin. Unlike the original show, the new iteration physically shows A quite a bit, although that mask keeps the murderer’s identity as much of a mystery as ever. If you’ve already torn through the first three episodes that HBO Max dropped on July 28, then you’re probably already putting together tons of theories about A’s identity on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. It’s time to suss out the prime suspects as they stand after the premiere ep.
Who Do You Think "A" Is on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin? You Tell Us!
Watch: Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Exclusive Sneak Peek. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin debuted July 28 on HBO Max, introducing viewers to a new crop of Liars—including Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles and Maia Reficco—that are being terrorized by a masked assailant. Why? Well, the...
Who's the Father of Imogen's Baby on Pretty Little Liars? Bailee Madison Tackles Original Sin's Paternity Mystery
Click here to read the full article. For Bailee Madison, playing pregnant teen Imogen Adams on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has been a real pain in the back. “I wore the fake stomach for nine months, so basically full term, and it affected everything I physically did on set,” Madison tells TVLine. “I ended up getting actual back pain, which I had to work out after, but it was an experience. It was definitely a first for me — one I was excited to get to do.” As for the baby’s father, who has yet to be identified in the three...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The sinister Pretty Little Liars reboot knows the scariest place in high school is the gymnasium
Destroying the school gym – or at least attempting to – is something of a motif when it comes to the darkest teen movies. Kristy Swanson burns down her school’s gym to wipe out vampires in the OG version of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. In Heathers, Christian Slater tries to blow it up in the middle of a pep rally. The gym is also where the titular Carrie takes telekinetic revenge on the classmates that humiliated her, killing them all in a massive fire. So while the idea of a school gym as a hotbed of violence isn’t new, it...
Sydney Sweeney Discusses How She Really Feels About Filming Spicy Scenes For 'Euphoria'
Sydney Sweeney has taken the small screen by storm in the past year, but the blossoming actress claims there is much more than meets the eye to her on-screen personas. The 24-year-old actress gained major notoriety for her role as Cassie Howard on HBO's Euphoria, where she is often seen baring it all for the camera.
Meet the New Residents of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19: Alexis Floyd, Adelaide Kane and More
New docs on the block! Grey’s Anatomy will feature a few fresh faces when season 19 premieres this fall — and the residents all have very different backstories. During the season 18 finale, which aired in May, viewers said goodbye to Grey Sloan’s surgical residents following the shutdown on the teaching program. The new season will see the return of the program, but the aspiring doctors who are learning from Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and her peers will be new.
Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed
Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
RELATED PEOPLE
People
Sydney Sweeney Says She 'Wasn't Expecting This' as She Earns 2 First-Time Emmy Noms: 'I'm Excited'
Sydney Sweeney is feeling overjoyed... for two reasons!. On Tuesday, the actress earned two first-time Emmy Awards nominations: one in the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series category for her performance as Cassie Howard in the hit HBO series Euphoria, and one for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for her role as Olivia Mossbacher in HBO's comedy drama series The White Lotus.
Is ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Connected to the Freeform Show?
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin may share the thrills and love of troublesome teens of its predecessor. But that’s not the only thing these series have in common. Original Sin has more in common with Pretty Little Liars than merely its name. But how exactly are these two series related? Will we be seeing cameos from our first batch of liars? And what sort of Easter eggs can we expect? We know you have questions, and we have answers. How Is Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Connected to Pretty Little Liars? Though this new series is set in the same universe and shares...
Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
NFL・
New to Netflix this Weekend (July 29-31)
Here comes our last weekend of July, so let’s get on the shows new to Netflix this weekend and let’s end this month with a bang! The usual disclaimer: Netflix may still shadow drop a show we don’t know about this weekend, so please be easy on us in case that happens. All of the […] The post New to Netflix this Weekend (July 29-31) appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Adds Harry Shum Jr. to Season 19 Cast
Harry Shum Jr. will join ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” for its upcoming 19th season, adding to a group of new characters played by recently cast actors Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis. Shum will play Daniel “Blue” Kwan, a character described as sharp-witted, impatient...
The ‘CSI: Vegas’ Star You Forgot Shows Up on ‘Chicago Med’
When it comes to TV dramas and, more specifically, procedural dramas, it’s not at all uncommon to see an actor appear in more than one. With their uniquely high number of guest stars and demand for similar skill sets, it’s only natural that actors would take roles across multiple over the course of their careers.
The Hollywood Gossip
Chelsea Houska Gets Roasted For Latest Selfie: She Looks Like a Kardashian!
Chelsea was the most popular cast member during her time on the show, and now, she’s getting ready to reach a whole new level of fame. Chelsea and husband Cole DeBoer will soon star in their own HGTV show. Most reality stars dream of one day leveling up to...
EW.com
Retta is still 'salty' Good Girls was canceled, says 'one person ruined' season 5 renewal
Retta is still salty about the cancellation of her NBC dramedy Good Girls. The actress, who portrayed Ruby Hill in the series about a trio of suburban housewives-turned-criminals, said Good Girls was "very close" to securing a season 5 renewal, but "one person ruined it for all of [the] cast and crew."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 Premiere Date Set at ABC This Fall
Grey's Anatomy is returning to ABC for its 19th season in the fall and we now have a premiere date for TV's longest-running primetime medical drama. The hit series will debut its new season on Thursday, Oct. 6. Grey's Anatomy will be joined by spinoff Station 19 — launching its sixth season — and Alaska Daily, a new drama starring two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank and created by Oscar-winning writer Tom McCarthy (Spotlight).
‘PLL: Original Sin’ Episode 3 Recap: “Aftermath”
For as long as there have been teen shows, viewers have debated: How much do we actually want to see the adults in these kids’ lives? Part of the appeal of teen dramas is stepping into a world that thrums with the same high octane angst of adolescence, real world conventions be damned. Who cares if their parents are having relationship problems?! But ignoring the adults is impossible on PLL: Original Sin, whose central mystery is directly tied to generations of Millwood women and their darkest secrets. Episode 3 begins to strike a better balance between the old and the new,...
purewow.com
Alexandra Breckenridge Says New ‘Virgin River’ Character Melissa Montgomery Will Shake Up Season 5
Alexandra Breckenridge (who plays Mel) is sharing details about what’s to come in Virgin River season 5, and it sounds like the show’s newest character, Melissa Montgomery, is going to become a big part of the story line. The 40-year-old actress sat down for a recent interview with...
TVLine Items: Locke & Key Trailer, Phylicia Rashad to Good Fight and More
Click here to read the full article. Locke & Key is opening up the door to its third and final season in a newly released trailer. The show’s swan song finds the Locke family uncovering “more magic within Keyhouse, while a new threat — the most dangerous one yet — looms in Matheson with plans of his own for the keys,” per the official synopsis. The final eight episodes drop Wednesday, Aug. 10 on Netflix. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us, The Cosby Show) will recur during The Good Fight‘s sixth and final season as the...
Comments / 0