Amelia Earhart Honored As Statue In US Capitol For Paving The Way In Aviation

Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Tuesday, August 2, 2022:1. U.S. KILLS BIN LADEN SUCCESSORPresident Joe Biden announced the killing of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri who took over the terror organization after the death of its former leader Osama bin Laden. The CIA carried out this latest targeted attack. Biden said he hopes it brings “one more measure of closure” to families who had a loved one killed in the Sept. 11 attacks that were orchestrated by al-Qaida. AP2. TAIWAN TRIPHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected in Taiwan later today and the...

NFL ・ 37 MINUTES AGO