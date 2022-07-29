124-UNIT MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT IS PROPOSED FOR SITE OF VACANT KRAEER FUNERAL HOME IN POMPANO BEACH

Skyhigh towers as tall as 500 feet could start cropping up all over Fort Lauderdale, critics fear. It could happen if a controversial proposal goes through that would raise the height cap to 500 feet on projects that get special zoning. The new ordinance would apply citywide, not just in high-rise-friendly downtown, where zoning already encourages supersized towers. So far, the idea is getting ...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO