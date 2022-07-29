124-UNIT MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT IS PROPOSED FOR SITE OF VACANT KRAEER FUNERAL HOME IN POMPANO BEACH

pointpubs.com
City Commission Expresses Negative Views Over Recreational Vehicle Pilot Program
The pilot program that eased restrictions on recreational parking came under criticism at the Coral Springs city commission’s workshop on July 27, saying it “created confusion.”. The criticism came in response to an update that Julie Krolak, Director of Development Services, gave to the commission almost six months...
‘This is not Dubai:’ Critics question push for taller towers in Fort Lauderdale
Skyhigh towers as tall as 500 feet could start cropping up all over Fort Lauderdale, critics fear. It could happen if a controversial proposal goes through that would raise the height cap to 500 feet on projects that get special zoning. The new ordinance would apply citywide, not just in high-rise-friendly downtown, where zoning already encourages supersized towers. So far, the idea is getting ...
bocaratontribune.com
Make Sanborn Square a Pedestrian Plaza
Boca Raton, FL – Sanborn Square in the heart of downtown Boca Raton is a historic landmark dating back to the 1950s when the site played host to many gatherings including the annual holiday celebration. We hope to restore this legacy by turning NE 1st Avenue into a pedestrian plaza, venue for events, and a space for local food vendors. By signing this petition we aim to gather support and introduce this proposal to the city council of Boca Raton.
yieldpro.com
Marcus & Millichap negotiates the sale of a 65-unit multifamily complex for $11.65 million
Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the sale of City View Apartments, a 65-unit complex in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The two-story property, located at 1421 NW 1st Street, sold for $11,650,000 million or $228.85 per square foot.
Palm Beach County School District Needs Lots Of Teachers, Fast
Source: Many Teachers Leaving Due To DeSantis’ Rules, Regulations. ”It’s Not Fun To Teach Now That Florida Has Made It Political.” Nearly 2000 Teacher Job Openings on District Website. School Starts Next Week. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month offers diners deals throughout August
The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month runs from August 1 - 31 and will offer diners great deals on meals at over 130 participating restaurants.
Delray Beach Nursing Home Fire Was Electrical
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The fire we reported on Friday evening that led to the evacuation of Abbey South nursing home on Homewood Blvd. in Delray Beach was brought under control quickly. Delray Beach Fire Rescue says it was electrical, starting in an […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
All Turnpike northbound lanes back open in northern Palm Beach Co.
Drivers are experiencing heavy delays Thursday morning on Florida's Turnpike northbound in northern Palm Beach County.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County sheriff sends police merger proposal to city of Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — "Change is good, it's really good for growth — however, you need it in small doses," said interim Boynton Beach Police Chief Joe DeGiulio in May abouthis promotion to chief, after the former interim police chief Vanessa Snow abruptly resigned after just one month at the helm.
Meet The Palm Beach Post's new South County reporter Jasmine Fernandez
Meet The Palm Beach Post's new South County reporter Jasmine Fernandez. When we were interviewing candidates for The Palm Beach Post's vacant south county reporter position, one from New York caught our attention. She told us in detail about a story she wrote about the plight of New York City...
WSVN-TV
1 dead in SW Miami-Dade; NB lanes of Turnpike closed near Kendall Dr.
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An incident in Southwest Miami-Dade affected traffic on the Florida Turnpike. The northbound lanes of the Turnpike near the Kendall Drive exit had to be shut down Saturday morning. An individual, who was baker acted, was being transported from Kendall Drive to Jackson Crisis in...
Click10.com
Recent redistricting causing some voters in Broward County to receive wrong ballots
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – As vote-by-mail ballots begin to arrive in South Florida, some eagle-eyed Broward County voters have noticed something wrong. Those voters reported to the county that they received the wrong ballots in their mailbox. Debby Eisinger, the former mayor of Cooper City, is one of those...
24 Palm Beach County restaurants got perfect scores on their latest health report
For the week of July 18 to 24, state inspectors reported perfect inspections at these food providers and restaurants:. Whit's Frozen Custard of Boca, 3551 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton. McDonald's, 2140 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton. Woodfield Country Club, 3650 Club Place, Boca Raton. Woodfield Country Club Employee Cafeteria,...
southfloridareporter.com
Party Boat Fishing in Fort Lauderdale: A Handy Guide
Home to over 100 marinas and the largest yacht fleet in the world, Fort Lauderdale is all about living it up on the water. There are numerous ways to experience the “Venice of America.” For anglers, party boat fishing in Fort Lauderdale is a sure-fire way to meet people, have fun, and reel in some prized catch.
NBC Miami
Davie Votes to Move Forward With Developing Farmland Into Housing
Davie town leaders voted Wednesday night to move forward with plans to build a new housing development on a farm. This comes after community members fought for weeks to save the farmland. "It’s a huge loss to the community," Santiago Arroyo said. Arroyo and other farmers are disappointed that...
Click10.com
6 people hospitalized after multi-car crash in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators in Fort Lauderdale are looking into a crash that involved several cars. The multi-vehicle wreck happening along the 3200 block of North Federal Highway just after 11 p.m. Saturday. Video from the scene shows at least three cars sustaining heavy damage. Local 10 News...
At the Table newsletter: Happy hour at a new neighborhood gem
Happy hour at a new neighborhood gem. Wing Day deals. New and upcoming restaurants. I hesitate to tell you about the gem within a gem that is happy hour at Lewis Steakhouse. But some pleasant surprises I found during a recent visit to the new Jupiter restaurant compel me to do so.
WSVN-TV
Commissioning ceremony held for USS Fort Lauderdale, 1st Navy ship to be named after South Florida city
PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A special commissioning ceremony was held for a U.S. Navy warship with a special name. 7News cameras on Saturday captured attendees at the event held at Port Everglades on the USS Fort Lauderdale, the first Navy warship named after a South Florida city. The namesake...
Climb aboard the USS Fort Lauderdale: Navy provides a peek inside new floating fortress
The 684-foot Navy warship stands out from the other vessels that pull into Port Everglades. It displaces more than 25,000 tons of water, can reach about 20 knots and rises about 12 stories above the water line. For observers situated directly in front of it, the ship fills their entire field of view. It’s the USS Fort Lauderdale, and it’s the first Navy ship to be named after the city. Docked ...
WSVN-TV
Man shot in downtown Miami, drives himself to hospital
MIAMI (WSVN) - A man drove himself to the hospital after, police said, he came under fire in downtown Miami. According to City of Miami Police, the victim told officers he was shot near Southeast Third Street and Biscayne Boulevard, at around 7 p.m., Saturday. 7News cameras captured shows Miami...
