ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

ExxonMobil profits surge to $17.9 bn on lofty commodity prices

By Logan Cyrus
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3utZXa_0gxOKnYL00
ExxonMobil reported a near quadrupling in quarterly profits in the wake of strong commodity prices as demand recovers compared with early in the pandemic /AFP/File

ExxonMobil's profits nearly quadrupled to $17.9 billion in results released Friday that underscored the elevated state of oil and natural gas prices amid commodity market tightness.

The US oil giant saw profits of $4.7 billion in the year-ago period. Revenues rose 68.7 percent to $111.3 billion.

ExxonMobil joined rivals Royal Dutch Shell and TotalEnergies in releasing massive second-quarter profit increases in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has pressured energy markets.

ExxonMobil's results were also boosted by a strong performance in its downstream business amid high gasoline prices and limited refining capacity.

"Earnings and cash flow benefited from increased production, higher realizations, and tight cost control," said Chief Executive Darren Woods.

"Strong second-quarter results reflect our focus on the fundamentals and the investments we put in motion several years ago and sustained through the depths of the pandemic."

The oil giant, which endured a series of quarterly losses early in the pandemic when petroleum demand cratered, is prospering following the turn in the market.

During the quarter, ExxonMobil benefited from a 71 percent surge in crude price realizations compared with the year-ago period and a 186 percent increase in natural gas.

The refining business, which lost money in the 2021 quarter, notched $5.3 billion in profits.

Shares of ExxonMobil jumped 2.6 percent to $95.03 in pre-market trading.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Got $300? These 3 Dividend Stocks Deserve a Look

Despite near-term headwinds, UPS looks like a good value. Kinder Morgan puts a lot of energy into rewarding shareholders with an ample, well-covered dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Cheap Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 4%

Gilead Sciences is a leader in the coronavirus and HIV drug markets. Viatris is continuing a transformation that will improve its prospects. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exxonmobil#Gas Prices#Commodity Prices#Oil And Gas#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Royal Dutch Shell And#Totalenergies#Russian
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy This Blue Chip Dividend Stock

General Mills beat analyst estimates for net sales and earnings in the fourth quarter. The company's dividend payout ratio makes its 3% dividend yield quite safe. The stock is trading at a sensible valuation for its quality. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Motley Fool

This Dividend Aristocrat Sees Unstoppable Growth Ahead

NextEra Energy has a long history of growing its dividend. The utility should be able to continue increasing its payout for several more years. That makes it an attractive option for income-seeking investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
BBC

KitKat maker Nestle puts up prices again

KitKat maker Nestle has put up its prices again due to "unprecedented" increases in costs. The Swiss food giant said it had increased prices by 6.5% in the first half of this year. McDonald's and Coca-Cola also announced price rises this week. Companies are facing increased costs for things such...
ECONOMY
InvestorPlace

Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Pops on Record Profits

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) stock is rising on Friday following the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. The big news from that earnings report is adjusted earnings per share of $4.14. That’s well above the $3.89 per share that Wall Street was expecting. Also, it’s a significant jump from the $1.10 per share reported in the second quarter of 2021.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Chevron: Q2 Earnings Insights

Chevron CVX reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Chevron beat estimated earnings by 14.57%, reporting an EPS of $5.82 versus an estimate of $5.08. Revenue was up $31.16 billion from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Heineken posts strong first-half, drops 2023 margin target

Heineken previously set a target to raise its operating margin to 17% in 2023, but it cast doubts in February on achieving that due to increased economic uncertainty and sharply higher input costs. The market expectation before Monday's results was a margin of 16% next year, the same level as...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

This Dividend Aristocrat Is 21% Off Its Record High: Should You Buy the Dip?

McCormick came up short of the analysts' estimates in the second quarter. However, the stock boasts a market-topping 1.8% dividend yield that is well-covered. The share price isn't unreasonably valued at its current level. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
AFP

AFP

76K+
Followers
31K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy