Masks required in Cuyahoga County buildings

By Talia Naquin, Danielle Cotterman, Cris Belle
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oxU0Q_0gxOKR5F00

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Masks will be required in all Cuyahoga County government buildings starting Monday, Aug. 1.

Visitors and employees are required to wear face coverings while in a county-owned building, keep a distance of at least six feet apart from others, and allow no more than four people in an elevator at a time.

Are your at-home COVID-19 test kits really expired?

Meanwhile, the Ohio Department of Health is reporting almost 30,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last week.

This marks the fourth week in a row for rising numbers.

Prior to July, Ohio had not broken 20,000 new cases in nearly five months.

Stuck on a delayed plane? Here are your rights as an airline passenger

Several NE Ohio counties have high community levels of COVID-19, which is determined by new hospital admissions, number of beds taken by COVID patients in hospitals and new cases.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors and on public transportation in those areas.

Also starting Monday, Cleveland State University will require face coverings in all indoor spaces on campus.

