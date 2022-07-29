You can see it in your mind’s eye: mountains rising majestically before anglers driving along the winding, country roads.

The stately blue-gray ridges—promising cold, bright water and leaping trout—stirs the soul, trip after trip, even after years of pious participation.

The novice now faces a challenge of choice—trout fishing in dozens of lakes and streams, all with varying levels of difficulty, all with a separate and distinct personality.

Where to go? How to begin? Where to get advice?

You can pick a stream from a list, drive there and fish, or you can choose a drainage basin, then scout out the local streams.

Either way, better do your homework first, according to fisheries biologists with the DNR in Beckley.

Begin with the DNR’s fishing publications and handbooks available at all district offices. These booklets contain information pertaining to angling opportunities county by county, as well as the particular streams and regulation types.

The West Virginia Trout Fishing Guide also contains information on the hatchery-supported trout waters throughout the state, including bait restrictions and creel limits for the fisheries.

Catch-and-release waters require anglers to use either “barb-less” hooks or, in the case of fly-fishing-only waters, they must use conventional fly-fishing tackle. In these catch-and-release waters, all fish caught must be returned to the water at once.

—

West Virginia trout are cold-water species.

Historically, trout streams in Southern West Virginia range in temperatures from 70 to 75 degrees. These temperatures are considered warm for brook or rainbow trout.

Streams at high elevation sheltered by bushes and trees tend to provide the best habitat for trout. They also provide shade that helps maintain cooler water temperatures during the summer season.

Brook trout are a relic of the last Ice Age, and it is the only native trout in Eastern America.

Its water quality requirements are strict and narrow. The few remaining in West Virginia occupy only the highest, coldest and purest streams. They are located primarily in the higher elevations of the Monongahelia, George Washington and a small portion of the Jefferson national forests.

Unfortunately for the brookies’ future, the fish lack the natural wariness of rainbows and browns, and are vulnerable to high fishing pressure.

Rainbow trout, meanwhile, were introduced to West Virginia waters at the turn of the century. The species requires slightly cooler water than brown trout but survives well through the summers in well-canopied streams.

Brown trout were brought to the state from Europe also about 100 years ago, and stocked in mountain streams, but many of the details are lost in history.

Browns—especially large, old ones—are the most wary of the three trout species and the most tolerant of marginally warm water.

Except on the few ponds and lakes in the state, trout fishing mainly is wade fishing.

You’ve got to get in the water.

Early in the season, that requires waders and warm clothing, non-slip soles on stout wading boots and a many-pocketed vest or jacket for all the gear, including a small landing net.

Spin fishermen can use ultra-light tackle when pursuing trout.

Fly fishermen often prefer a medium to light action rod, about 6 ½ feet long and coupled with 5- to 6-weight line, depending on stream size and personal preference.

But you don’t have to be as accomplished an angler as those featured in fly fishing videos to have fun with trout.

Practically anyone at fly shops is happy to give advice to beginners.

Many books have been written and monthly magazines keep anglers current on the latest gear and techniques.

—

A basic approach will likely grow in complexity and sophistication over the years, but you may not enjoy any more the fundamental pleasure of getting into the water with the fish and deceiving the wild trout, then releasing it to delight another angler after you.

Jim Reed, District IV fisheries biologist in Beckley, notes that more waters contain trout today in Southeastern West Virginia than in recent decades.

“Through the cooperation of several area sportsman’s groups and other state agencies, trout fingerlings have been introduced throughout the coal mining region of Southern West Virginia, and recent news articles have been written to record these events.

“Fish have been showing up in large numbers in a majority of these streams where fingerling trout have been introduced.”

Cutline: There are hundreds of miles of good fishing waters in Southern West Virginia, and you don’t need fancy gear and garb to take advantage of it. A number of streams, rivers and lakes offer a variety of fishing opportunities that are gaining in popularity among anglers all over the East. Charley Brown of Spring Dale in Fayette County is an avid trout angler who ties his own flies and traverses the meandering streams in search of his bountiful prey.