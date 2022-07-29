ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Promise

By John Blankenship
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LtHkd_0gxOJfWk00

You can see it in your mind’s eye: mountains rising majestically before anglers driving along the winding, country roads.

The stately blue-gray ridges—promising cold, bright water and leaping trout—stirs the soul, trip after trip, even after years of pious participation.

The novice now faces a challenge of choice—trout fishing in dozens of lakes and streams, all with varying levels of difficulty, all with a separate and distinct personality.

Where to go? How to begin? Where to get advice?

You can pick a stream from a list, drive there and fish, or you can choose a drainage basin, then scout out the local streams.

Either way, better do your homework first, according to fisheries biologists with the DNR in Beckley.

Begin with the DNR’s fishing publications and handbooks available at all district offices. These booklets contain information pertaining to angling opportunities county by county, as well as the particular streams and regulation types.

The West Virginia Trout Fishing Guide also contains information on the hatchery-supported trout waters throughout the state, including bait restrictions and creel limits for the fisheries.

Catch-and-release waters require anglers to use either “barb-less” hooks or, in the case of fly-fishing-only waters, they must use conventional fly-fishing tackle. In these catch-and-release waters, all fish caught must be returned to the water at once.

West Virginia trout are cold-water species.

Historically, trout streams in Southern West Virginia range in temperatures from 70 to 75 degrees. These temperatures are considered warm for brook or rainbow trout.

Streams at high elevation sheltered by bushes and trees tend to provide the best habitat for trout. They also provide shade that helps maintain cooler water temperatures during the summer season.

Brook trout are a relic of the last Ice Age, and it is the only native trout in Eastern America.

Its water quality requirements are strict and narrow. The few remaining in West Virginia occupy only the highest, coldest and purest streams. They are located primarily in the higher elevations of the Monongahelia, George Washington and a small portion of the Jefferson national forests.

Unfortunately for the brookies’ future, the fish lack the natural wariness of rainbows and browns, and are vulnerable to high fishing pressure.

Rainbow trout, meanwhile, were introduced to West Virginia waters at the turn of the century. The species requires slightly cooler water than brown trout but survives well through the summers in well-canopied streams.

Brown trout were brought to the state from Europe also about 100 years ago, and stocked in mountain streams, but many of the details are lost in history.

Browns—especially large, old ones—are the most wary of the three trout species and the most tolerant of marginally warm water.

Except on the few ponds and lakes in the state, trout fishing mainly is wade fishing.

You’ve got to get in the water.

Early in the season, that requires waders and warm clothing, non-slip soles on stout wading boots and a many-pocketed vest or jacket for all the gear, including a small landing net.

Spin fishermen can use ultra-light tackle when pursuing trout.

Fly fishermen often prefer a medium to light action rod, about 6 ½ feet long and coupled with 5- to 6-weight line, depending on stream size and personal preference.

But you don’t have to be as accomplished an angler as those featured in fly fishing videos to have fun with trout.

Practically anyone at fly shops is happy to give advice to beginners.

Many books have been written and monthly magazines keep anglers current on the latest gear and techniques.

A basic approach will likely grow in complexity and sophistication over the years, but you may not enjoy any more the fundamental pleasure of getting into the water with the fish and deceiving the wild trout, then releasing it to delight another angler after you.

Jim Reed, District IV fisheries biologist in Beckley, notes that more waters contain trout today in Southeastern West Virginia than in recent decades.

“Through the cooperation of several area sportsman’s groups and other state agencies, trout fingerlings have been introduced throughout the coal mining region of Southern West Virginia, and recent news articles have been written to record these events.

“Fish have been showing up in large numbers in a majority of these streams where fingerling trout have been introduced.”

Cutline: There are hundreds of miles of good fishing waters in Southern West Virginia, and you don’t need fancy gear and garb to take advantage of it. A number of streams, rivers and lakes offer a variety of fishing opportunities that are gaining in popularity among anglers all over the East. Charley Brown of Spring Dale in Fayette County is an avid trout angler who ties his own flies and traverses the meandering streams in search of his bountiful prey.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvexplorer.com

Powerhouse near Beckley found eligible for national register

RALEIGH, W.Va.—A landmark industrial building near Beckley, West Virginia, has been determined to be eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. The former powerhouse for the Raleigh Coal & Coke Company—perhaps best known for the swastika motif that decorates its trim—was found eligible based on its architectural and industrial importance, according to Cody Straley of the State Historic Preservation Office.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Fish are plentiful and species are many

It’s a typical summer afternoon. I can see it in my mind’s eye: the hammer of woodpeckers toiling while turtles doze in the sun, watching the world drift by. Wind-rippled waters, a world of blue and green under a cottony canopy. Flashing of silver scales near the gray-black...
ANIMALS
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beckley, WV
State
West Virginia State
Beckley, WV
Lifestyle
City
Trout, WV
Lootpress

Kanawha Falls is new hotspot for catching variety of lunkers

Kanawha Falls offers anglers a chance to catch different kinds of fish and plenty of them. That’s according to Mark Scott, assistant chief fisheries biologist in Charleston, urges anglers to head for Kanawha Falls at Glen Ferris near Gauley Bridge. “The New and the Gauley rivers come together to...
wvexplorer.com

National Park expressway traffic increasing at Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va.—Thanks to the dramatic increase in visitation to America's newest national park, motor vehicle traffic in and around Fayetteville is building remarkably, leading officials and business leaders to recommend exploring safety measures that could include traffic signals. Sharon Rynard, whose commercial property on US-19 sees some of the...
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
wvexplorer.com

W.Va. Penitentiary at Moundsville focus of strange history

The former West Virginia State Penitentiary at Moundsville, West Virginia, in Marshall County, was a castellated gothic-style prison in operation from 1876 until 1995. It is now a tourist attraction popular with historians and paranormal enthusiasts. In 1863, West Virginia had only just seceded from Virginia and suffered a shortage...
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
woay.com

Welded West Virginia sculpture unveiled at the Raleigh County Courthouse

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A new welded sculpture entitled ‘Raleigh County, West Virginia’ was unveiled at the courthouse Friday. The Raleigh County Assessor and the county commission were joined by the sculpture’s creators, the faculty and staff at New River Community and Technical College, to hold the unveiling ceremony for it in the courthouse conference room.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trout Fishing#Brown Trout#Brook Trout#Fishing Rod#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Dnr
WTRF

Chinese rocket crash Saturday; will it land in West Virginia?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Chinese rocket is set to crash on Saturday, July 30, but is there a chance that it could land in northern West Virginia?. Morgantown native, scientist and host of Netflix show “Emily’s Wonder Lab,” Emily Calandrelli, has been posting updates on her social media accounts since July 23, the day before the rocket was first launched. Her updates are based on predictions by The Aerospace Corporation.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Augusta Free Press

‘Climate nightmare’: Thousands call on feds to deny Mountain Valley Pipeline extension

The public comment period on a request by Mountain Valley Pipeline to extend a project certificate closed on Friday, and boy, did the public comment. Submissions asking for denial include a letter from 27 Virginia state legislators, a sign-on letter with 270 participating organizations, and thousands of individual comments citing the years of harm the MVP has brought to West Virginia and Virginia communities and water resources.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WTAP

West Virginia National Guard provides aid to Southeastern Kentucky

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the recent flooding in Kentucky Governor Jim Justice called the state to provide aid. Just 90 minutes after that call the West Virginia National Guard landed in Kentucky to provide aid. After 25 hours of flight for search and rescue efforts the National Guard rescued...
KENTUCKY STATE
Lootpress

Signs of the Zodiac still relevant to local farmers

Previous generations of farmers often planted their crops and weaned their cattle based on astrological signs laid out in the Old Farmer’s Almanac. Most farmers then did not have a college education and lacked access to the technology and information that farmers enjoy today. Mercer County farmer Rupert Douglas...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Elgine McArdle elected as the new Chair of the WVGOP

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Elgine McArdle, of Wheeling, was elected as the new Chair of the West Virginia Republican Party at its Summer meeting in Charleston. Elected to a 4 year term, Mrs. McArdle prevailed by winning 80 to 27 over her challenger. “I am so blessed and honored...
CHARLESTON, WV
KRMG

West Virginia toll collector injured after semi hits booth

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — A West Virginia toll collector suffered minor injuries when a tractor-trailer slammed into a tollbooth on Friday morning, authorities said. The collector for the West Virginia Turnpike was injured on the southbound lane of the toll plaza in Chelyan when the semi, which was carrying an oversized load, attempted to use the wrong lane at about 7 a.m. EDT, WCHS-TV reported.
ACCIDENTS
Lootpress

Chewy is West Virginia’s most Googled coupon

New research has revealed the most sought-after coupons in each American state, with Chewy pet supplies coupons being the most searched for in eight states, including West Virginia. The research, conducted by financial comparison site Forbes Advisor, analyzed five years of Google Trends data to establish the most Googled coupons...
ANIMALS
Lootpress

Flooding in central Appalachia kills at least 8 in Kentucky

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Torrential rains unleashed devastating floods in Appalachia on Thursday, as fast–rising water killed at least eight people in Kentucky and sent people scurrying to rooftops to be rescued. Water gushed from hillsides and flooded out of streambeds, inundating homes, businesses and roads throughout eastern...
KENTUCKY STATE
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy