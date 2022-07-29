ExxonMobil Profits Surge To $17.9 Bn On Lofty Commodity Prices

www.ibtimes.com
Dow falls 228 points as retail stocks fall after negative Walmart guidance
July 26 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined Tuesday as retail stocks fell on the heels of a negative earnings outlook from Walmart. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 228.5 points, or 0.71%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.15% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 1.87%. Walmart stock fell...
Motley Fool
2 Cheap Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 4%
Gilead Sciences is a leader in the coronavirus and HIV drug markets. Viatris is continuing a transformation that will improve its prospects. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Exxon, Chevron post blowout earnings, oil majors bet on buybacks
July 29 (Reuters) - The two largest U.S. oil companies, Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Chevron Corp (CVX.N), posted record revenue on Friday, bolstered by surging crude oil and natural gas prices and following similar results for European majors a day earlier.
Toyota supplier Denso's Q1 profit tumbles 41%, misses view
TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Denso Corp (6902.T), a major supplier to Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), lowered its operating profit forecast for the current business year by 14%, expecting automakers to undershoot production plans.
Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now as Senate Passes CHIPS Act
The U.S. Senate has passed the CHIPS and Science Act and it will now head to the House where it's widely expected to pass. The CHIPS Act proposes $52 billion for incentivizing semiconductor manufacturing and research in the country. What are the best semiconductor stocks to buy now?. Article continues...
3 Tiny Stocks with Big Upside Potential
Despite the record-high inflation, the Federal Reserve's aggressive policy tightening, and growing recession fears, Wall Street analysts see decent upsides in small-cap stocks ARC Document Solutions (ARC), Assertio Holdings (ASRT), and Centerra Gold (CGAU). So, these stocks could be good additions to your watchlist. Read on…. The S&P 500...
US stock futures jump after Apple and Amazon earnings cheer investors, while the dollar slips
US futures rallied Friday as investors cheered Amazon and Apple's second-quarter earnings. The dollar slipped after a sustained drop in US bond yields, driven by concerns about growth. Stocks have risen this week despite the Fed hiking rates hard and the release of weak growth data. US stock futures rose...
Apple still thriving as economy slows, despite 3Q profit dip
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Apple’s profit slipped during the past quarter, but the world’s largest technology company is holding up better than many of its peers as the economy teeters on the edge of a recession. While grappling with manufacturing headaches and inflation pressures that have vexed...
Motley Fool
This Dividend Aristocrat Is 21% Off Its Record High: Should You Buy the Dip?
McCormick came up short of the analysts' estimates in the second quarter. However, the stock boasts a market-topping 1.8% dividend yield that is well-covered. The share price isn't unreasonably valued at its current level. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Continental Resources sees four-fold surge in quarterly profit
July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Continental Resources Inc (CLR.N) beat second-quarter profit expectations on Thursday, on the back of higher oil prices. Continental also said it was still evaluating a take-private offer in June from billionaire-founder Harold Hamm's family trust, which valued the company at over $25 billion. read more.
Autoblog
Harley-Davidson profit report tops estimates despite production woes
Harley-Davidson shares rose the most in five months after second-quarter profit and revenue beat estimates, a sign that Chief Executive Officer Jochen Zeitz’s turnaround plan is helping the motorcycle maker overcome supply-chain headaches and a temporary production shutdown. The Milwaukee-based company posted earnings of $1.46 a share, well over...
Chevron: Q2 Earnings Insights
Chevron CVX reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Chevron beat estimated earnings by 14.57%, reporting an EPS of $5.82 versus an estimate of $5.08. Revenue was up $31.16 billion from the same period last...
InvestorPlace
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Pops on Record Profits
ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) stock is rising on Friday following the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. The big news from that earnings report is adjusted earnings per share of $4.14. That’s well above the $3.89 per share that Wall Street was expecting. Also, it’s a significant jump from the $1.10 per share reported in the second quarter of 2021.
Tide maker P&G misses earnings, forecasts lower growth as consumers 'scrimp'
July 29 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N)delivered quarterly earnings that missed estimates on Friday and forecast lower sales growth, citing surging transportation and commodity costs, consumer cutbacks and retailer reluctance to hike prices.
freightwaves.com
Container shipping boom continues: Hapag-Lloyd hikes outlook (again)
As great as 2021 was for container shipping lines, this year is turning out better. Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd has just raised its earnings outlook again. The world’s fifth-largest liner operator said Thursday that it will post earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $10.9 billion for the first half of this year.
Apple profit declines nearly 11%
Even the world's most valuable tech company isn't immune to the more challenging global economic climate.
Procter & Gamble Stock Slides After Narrow Q4 Profit Miss, Muted Outlook
Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) - Get Procter & Gamble Company (The) Report posted modestly softer-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Friday, while hinting to currency and inflationary pressures in the months ahead, even as its overall consumer brand sales topped Street forecasts. Procter & Gamble said core earnings for the three...
CNBC
Heineken posts strong first-half, drops 2023 margin target
Heineken previously set a target to raise its operating margin to 17% in 2023, but it cast doubts in February on achieving that due to increased economic uncertainty and sharply higher input costs. The market expectation before Monday's results was a margin of 16% next year, the same level as...
After steep decline, U.S. small caps tempt investors with cheap valuations
NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - Shares of smaller U.S. companies are outpacing a rally in the broader equity market as they draw investors looking to scoop up cheaply valued stocks and those betting the group has already priced in an economic slowdown.
