"The Idea of Elasticity and the Pliability of the Architectural Grid is a Fundamental Aspect of Our Thinking ": Florian Idenburg on Their Work With SO–IL

Tree Hugger
Impact's 2022 Micro Housing Competition Spotlights Innovative Ideas
Anyone who has ever worked in architecture knows how long it takes to complete competition entries. Anyone who ever did an architectural rendering, particularly before the computer era, knows how long a rendering used to take. That's why competitions like those sponsored by Impact are so impressive. Impact is "a...
Time Out Global
This Climate Clock shows how long we’ve got to save the world
You’ve probably seen the heat and wildfires ravaging mainland Europe, and the extreme heatwave in the UK earlier this week. It got a lot of us thinking about, y’know, the oncoming climate apocalypse. And, (sort of) coincidentally, today is being marked as the world’s first Climate Emergency Day.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
yankodesign.com
Volkswagen just announced that they’ve been working on their first eVTOL ‘flying car’
Volkswagen has thrown its cap in the eVTOL game, announcing their first ever ‘air taxi’ named the V.MO (short for Vertical Mobility). Coming from the VW China team, V.MO was created in partnership with London-based studio Tangerine and Sunward, a China-based aviation manufacturer, helped build the first-ever prototype. “In 2020, Volkswagen Group China launched a Vertical Mobility project to explore the next generation of mobility solutions, including the urban air mobility market and the extension of urban traffic into airspace”, said Volkswagen in a press release. “After intensive research, conceptual work, and development, the project team has now developed its first validation model – the V.MO.”
The Roots’ Black Thought Joins Venture Capital Firm To Assist Black Entrepreneurs
The Roots‘ lead lyricist and co-founder Tariq Trotter, better known as “Black Thought, has joined a venture capital firm. Impellent Ventures, an equity-centric venture fund that run by founder David Brown and Philip Beauregard, has chosen Black Thought as general partner of the venture fund. “I’ve been keeping...
Pelosi meets Singapore leaders at start of Asia tour
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held talks with officials in Singapore on Monday at the start of her Asian tour, as questions swirled over a possible stop in Taiwan that has fueled tension with Beijing. Pelosi met with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, President Halimah Yacob and other Cabinet members, the Foreign Ministry said. Lee welcomed a U.S. commitment to strong engagement with the region, and the two sides discussed ways to deepen U.S. economic engagement through initiatives such as the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, the ministry said in a statement. Lee and Pelosi also discussed the war in Ukraine, tensions surrounding Taiwan and mainland China, and climate change, it said. Lee “highlighted the importance of stable U.S.-China relations for regional peace and security,” it added, in an apparent allusion to reports that Pelosi may visit Taiwan.
Average Joe: Modern attitudes about maps are driving me up the wall
You’d better be sitting down, because I am about to rock your world with some startling information about America’s interstate highway grid. It seems that there was an actual system devised to assign the numbering. They didn’t just, you know, assign random digits. I’m serious. Check this out: The major east-west highways all end with the number zero, and the higher the multiple of 10, the farther north it is in the 48 contiguous states. ...
Hyundai And Rolls-Royce Are Working Together To Revolutionize Air Travel
Hyundai has its finger in many pies at the moment. Days after unveiling the Ioniq 6, the automaker's performance division gave us a taste of N's electrified future - and it looks massively exciting, especially if the hydrogen-powered N Vision 74 is anything to go by. But while the South Korean giant has every intention of dominating the roads, it has ambitions to rule the skies, too.
Tree Hugger
The Linear City Is Reborn With Saudi Arabia's Plans For a 106-Mile Mirrored City
Saudi Arabia released renderings of its 105-mile-long linear city that promises to have "zero cars, zero streets, and zero emissions." Called The Line, the concept was unveiled in early 2021. Now Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shares more details, saying in a statement:. “At THE LINE’s launch last year,...
How to Build Aesthetic Intelligence to Win Over Luxury Customers
The concept of aesthetic value is not usually associated with financial value. Metrics and analytics cannot measure creativity, style and taste. But aesthetic intelligence is a crucial element in the luxury business strategy. It can enhance or detract from the overall value of a company. Aesthetic intelligence in business is...
TechRadar
World’s Most Transformative Technologies Rally Diverse Communities & Change-Makers at GITEX GLOBAL
At the epicenter of the new world economies, the Middle East & Africa has set sights on ambitious digital transformation goals, investments and initiatives. The expectations are huge, with the digital economy estimated to contribute $300bn to the region’s GDP as per World Bank (opens in new tab). Dubai is at the forefront the region’s digital economy mission, and home to one of the largest, strongest innovation ecosystems in the world.
nextbigfuture.com
Cartoon Man of Future George Jetson Is Born Today
George Jetson was a character created in the 1960s but is the family man of the future. He has robot servants, flying cars, and moving sidewalks. All the apartment buildings are set on giant poles In Jetsons: The Movie, they revealed that they live in the sky due to excess of smog.
Techstars and Audi Launch Pre-Accelerator Program to Promote Innovation in Mobility
Techstars, a global investment business that provides access to capital, one-on-one mentorship, and programming for early-stage entrepreneurs, and Audi Denkwerkstatt, the innovation lab for leading premium automotive and motorcycle manufacturer, Audi, are partnering to support innovative founders working in the digitalization and mobility space. This will be the first ever Techstars pre-accelerator in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region (EMEA) and applications are now open. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220731005027/en/ All early-stage founders focused on mobility, health, community and beyond are encouraged to apply now through November 1, 2022 or contact Audi-preaccelerator@techstars.com. (Graphic: Business Wire) “Techstars partners with organizations like Audi to provide opportunity to early-stage founders through a hands-on mentorship-driven environment while also offering corporate partners access to new technologies and ways approaching industry specific challenges,” said Martin Schilling, managing director of Techstars. “Partnerships like this one we have with Audio help to build powerful local startup ecosystems in markets like Germany and around the world.”
Luxury Luggage Label Globe-Trotter Ventures to Los Angeles for First U.S. Store
Click here to read the full article. Globe-Trotter, the more than 100-year-old British luggage brand, is doing a little bit of globetrotting itself. The luxury label, favored by Queen Elizabeth II, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and explorer Sir Edmund Hillary, has traveled to Los Angeles to open its first U.S. store.More from WWDGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS]Inside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola BagBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori Harvey Worldwide retail is a new venture for the company that has only two other stores in the world — one in London opened in...
u.today
300,000 people are waiting for the God Of Musician NFT, New Pre-Sale Policy Gives Investors to Control the Pricing
God Of Musician (G.O.M), the largest music NFT DeFi community in the world, started an airdrop event in July as a first step of the project. At the same time more than 300,000 users flocked to the official community. As an NFT DeFi community, G.O.M is doing its best to help musicians to claim their rights by combining the blockchain operation method with the previous music market. The new pre-sale model upgrades the auction system, giving investors the right to decide the price of GMiner NFT. G.O.M will do its best to make a new decentralized economic model for music finance and a full-chain music trading platform.
architizer.com
Future Fest: Watch Sanjay Puri Speak About the Future of Cultural Architecture
Want to learn more about the intersection between architecture, culture and community? Look no further, because renowned Indian architect Sanjay Puri will speak at Architizer Future Fest this September!. As the lead architect of multiple A+Award-winning projects in the past decade, Sanjay will take to the Future Fest stage to...
Candice Cook Simmons Joins RadicalMedia As Chief Strategy Officer
RadicalMedia, an award winning fully integrated global media and communications company, is celebrating the addition of Candice Cook Simmons as chief strategy officer. Simmons elected to leave her own successful law practice to join RadicalMedia as a dynamic new player on their storied executive management team. With a professional background that includes entertainment, global market verticals including consumer products, technology, and fintech industries, Simmons has solidified her well-rounded reputation as a top leader at the intersection of business, legal, and strategy.
The craft revolution helped develop the market for specialty coffee
The craft revolution is everywhere: Craft beers, specialty coffee, handmade soaps and artisanal ice cream. While some may think this is foolish snobbery, others revel in the esthetics of craft experiences. The craft revolution is often seen as a reaction against excessive industrialization or as a way to keep traditions and culture alive in the face of a homogenized, corporatized world. Instead of privileging the pursuit of profit, craft businesses and professionals are part of the rise of creative professions. They are driven by esthetic engagement, creative expression and an aspiration for quality. Craft work gives professionals the opportunity to create...
Meet the Social Media Activists Changing the Narrative on Climate Change
Climate change is a sticky subject—and something you may even avoid discussing because it can get so contentious. For instance, three in four Americans agree that climate change is real and that humans at least partly contribute to it, yet only 40% say that fighting climate change should be a top priority, according to a recent Pew Research survey. This may be partly due to the fact that well over half of respondents said that they do not believe the world will be able to do enough to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. There’s a word for this climate anxiety: eco-despair.
BBC
The tech helping to bring you your morning coffee
For an estimated one billion people around the world drinking coffee is a daily regime. Yet what many coffee lovers might not know is that they are often drinking a brew made, at least in part, from Brazilian beans. "Brazilian beans have popular characteristics, and are known for their body...
