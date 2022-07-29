ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri U.S. Senators Vote Against Act to Help Veterans Exposed to Toxic Chemicals

northwestmoinfo.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.northwestmoinfo.com

Comments / 94

Larry
2d ago

Well there you have it the Republicans don't even have veterans back if they don't have the veterans back then what do they have just themselves this what happens when you vote RED. Change this government for the better and vote BLUE for a better life

Reply(16)
41
Nelson Woods
2d ago

So now it is very clear Missouri, we don’t need to … and we should not send another Republican to Congress. And, we can vote out all Republicans now running for re-election. JUST DO IT!

Reply(9)
32
MICHAEL SCOTT
2d ago

yep!!! it's hard or it's never been in republican policies to help the most vulnerable and less fortunate, Republicans believe in blame the democrats for spending funds for Veterans, SNAP, affordable housing and health care for the freedom FIGHTERS ,BUT some as a democrat get a bill for the vulnerable vet's and poor they didn't vote for it ,but it gets passed , they jump on board and tell their constituents ( look what I got for the vet's)

Reply(1)
22


