Knoxville grad Lauren Kavanagh picks next stop in collegiate softball career

VIP: Iowa State 2024 basketball target list and early breakdown
Iowa State basketball’s class of 2023 currently has three commits to make up the unit, respectively. With that said, it’s a good time to look ahead at the Class.
KCCI.com
Tisia Muzinga says farewell to KCCI
DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday was the final day for Tisia Muzinga to share her wonderful smile with central Iowa. She is moving on to a larger market to work as an anchor and reporter. She first anchored KCCI’s weekend morning newscasts before moving to her role as morning...
kjan.com
Character Counts awards presented Friday night: Schuler Elem. & SWIPCO were winners
(Altoona, Iowa) – Recipients of the 2022 Iowa Character Counts Awards were announced and presented with their respective awards during an event held Friday, July 29, 2022, at Prairie Meadows Event Center in Altoona. The event was sponsored by the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University in Des Moines. Among the recipients, was Schuler Elementary School in Atlantic, for “School of Character,” and the Southwest Iowa Planning Council, for “Business/Organization of Character.” LuAnn Kustra, of Carroll, won the “Adult Citizen of Character” award.
kiwaradio.com
Next Hy-Vee CEO Originally Comes From Just Down The Road
West Des Moines, Iowa — The next CEO of an Iowa-based grocery chain with stores in our area comes from just down the road, in Cherokee. The current CEO of Hy-Vee — Iowa’s largest employer — will step down from that post on September 30th. Randy Edeker has been the chief executive officer of Hy-Vee since 2012. He has chosen Aaron Wiese to take over as CEO on October 1st.
ktvo.com
Iowa continues to see increase of COVID cases
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowa continues to see an increase in COVID cases this summer. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there has been a total of 7,264 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. This brings Iowa's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic...
desmoinesparent.com
Consignment Stores and Events for Children in Des Moines, Iowa
Consignment Stores and Events for Children in Des Moines, Iowa. A lesson that should be taught in all new parent classes is the amount of clothing your children will go through. The newborn clothes, growth spurts, stains, and the list goes on. I have been slowly learning all these lessons as a mom of two. So I knew I needed to find kids consignment stores to continue to clothe my children. Read on to find out about consignment stores and events for children in Des Moines, Iowa.
Boone News-Republican
Oldest flower shop in Ames, Everts Flowers celebrates 100th anniversary
Everts Flowers in downtown Ames is the oldest flower shop in Ames and is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. “We’re the fifth owners. The business was started in 1922 by the Everts family (Ernest and Jennie Everts),” said Brian Smith, who owns the business with his wife Gina.
KCJJ
Regent warns Iowa State about “politically charged” climate science major
An Iowa State Regent is warning Iowa State University officials about what she says could be a “politically charged” major. School officials were looking for permission to add a new bachelor of science degree in climate science this fall. But when seeking approval from the Board of Regents on Wednesday, Regent Nancy Boettger warned that the degree may fall under Iowa’s new law about teaching “controversial” subjects at the state’s Regent universities. She said climate change is a “very politically charged topic” which may run afoul of new “freedom of speech” rules on-campus that force school officials to respect the political views of students with differing opinions.
KCCI.com
Burglar targets Iowa Little League club
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Somebody broke into the Johnston Little League facility and stole needed tools to keep up the park. The Little League says the tools belong to one of their most dedicated volunteers. The thief got away with $1,200 to $1,500 worth of tools. The tools were all...
Hot-air-balloon hits power line during National Balloon Classic
INDIANOLA, Iowa — A hot-air-balloon hit a power line at the National Balloon Classic Saturday morning. Staci Scheurenbrand, the National Balloon Classic executive director, said the accident occurred during the pre-dawn flight event around 5 a.m. The pilot in command immediately landed the balloon after the incident. Three passengers along with the pilot were evaluated […]
kniakrls.com
Operation “Save Lives” begins in Marion County
Operation “Save Lives” begins in Marion County today. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholt tells KNIA/KRLS News that Marion County was third in traffic deaths in Iowa in 2021, and his office and other agencies are increasing their efforts at traffic enforcement in an attempt to bring those numbers down.
Des Moines church helps parents with school shopping, rising prices
DES MOINES, Iowa — The summer may be winding down but at Hope Fest the excitement for school is back. Hundreds of families flocked near Drake Park as Des Moines church Palabra Viva Iowa hosted their annual back to school celebration event. “We are here to bless our community. That is our intention behind it,” […]
Iowans can get $500 monthly in basic income pilot project
The Mid-Iowa Health Foundation's new basic income pilot program, coming to the Des Moines, Iowa, area this fall, could give Iowans up to $500 monthly.
superhits106.com
John Deere Has Revitalization Plans For Eastern Iowa Plant
John Deere says it’s relocating more of its manufacturing to Mexico but announced plans to revitalize an Iowa-based plant. In a statement-the company says it will transition its mower conditioner production at its Ottumwa facility to Monterrey, Mexico over the next 18 months. Deere says these changes will consolidate its hay and forage mowing implements in a single location. The company says it plans to revitalize its Ottumwa operations, and does not anticipate major impacts to dealers, customers, suppliers, and service providers. John Deere made a similar move in June when it announced plans to relocate tractor cab production from its Waterloo plant to Mexico by 2024.
GoFundMe accounts created to help burn victims in hot-air-balloon accident
INDIANOLA, Iowa– GoFundMe accounts have been created for the three passengers who were severely burned after the hot-air-balloon they were in hit a power line at the National Balloon Classic Saturday morning. Two GoFundMe accounts have been created to help cover the medical costs accrued during the passengers’ recovery. One is dedicated to the Wheeldons […]
qctoday.com
BIZ BYTES: Newland announced as next president and CEO of UnityPoint Clinic
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — UnityPoint Clinic announce Thursday that Patricia Newland, M.D., had been named president and chief executive officer (CEO) of. UnityPoint Clinic, effective Aug. 14, 2022. Newland was selected by a committee of leaders and physicians based on her expertise in advancing quality and safety outcomes, as well as her trusted leadership and dedication to elevating the clinician experience, according to a news release.
wizmnews.com
Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
'They have a heart. They have a soul': Iowa parents grapple with the loss of children to opioids
DES MOINES, Iowa — The pandemic has created a perfect storm for teenagers and addiction. Kids are falling prey to drug dealers targeting them through social media. Fentanyl-laced drugs are becoming more common, with teenagers taking them without realizing exactly what they're ingesting - a disturbing new trend that's killing more young people every day.
KCCI.com
State patrol: Dust a factor in head-on crash that killed Iowan
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A 29-year-old man is dead after a head-on collision between a truck and ATV, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers say 29-year-old Spencer Alan Pote, of Maxwell, was driving a Razor ATV southbound on 570th Street Friday evening. Meanwhile, 17-year-old Chase Thomas Kratz, of...
Iowa Farmer Dies In Tragic Farm Accident
Its never easy when a family member or friend passes away, especially one that people in the community know. The community of Wapello County mourns a local farmer after a tragic farm accident. At 10:40 am, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska Ambulance Service were called to a...
