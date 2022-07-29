ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, IA

Knoxville grad Lauren Kavanagh picks next stop in collegiate softball career

aledotimesrecord.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.aledotimesrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Tisia Muzinga says farewell to KCCI

DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday was the final day for Tisia Muzinga to share her wonderful smile with central Iowa. She is moving on to a larger market to work as an anchor and reporter. She first anchored KCCI’s weekend morning newscasts before moving to her role as morning...
DES MOINES, IA
kjan.com

Character Counts awards presented Friday night: Schuler Elem. & SWIPCO were winners

(Altoona, Iowa) – Recipients of the 2022 Iowa Character Counts Awards were announced and presented with their respective awards during an event held Friday, July 29, 2022, at Prairie Meadows Event Center in Altoona. The event was sponsored by the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University in Des Moines. Among the recipients, was Schuler Elementary School in Atlantic, for “School of Character,” and the Southwest Iowa Planning Council, for “Business/Organization of Character.” LuAnn Kustra, of Carroll, won the “Adult Citizen of Character” award.
ALTOONA, IA
kiwaradio.com

Next Hy-Vee CEO Originally Comes From Just Down The Road

West Des Moines, Iowa — The next CEO of an Iowa-based grocery chain with stores in our area comes from just down the road, in Cherokee. The current CEO of Hy-Vee — Iowa’s largest employer — will step down from that post on September 30th. Randy Edeker has been the chief executive officer of Hy-Vee since 2012. He has chosen Aaron Wiese to take over as CEO on October 1st.
CHEROKEE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, IA
State
Iowa State
State
Kentucky State
Knoxville, IA
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Indiana State
ktvo.com

Iowa continues to see increase of COVID cases

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowa continues to see an increase in COVID cases this summer. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there has been a total of 7,264 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. This brings Iowa's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic...
IOWA STATE
desmoinesparent.com

Consignment Stores and Events for Children in Des Moines, Iowa

Consignment Stores and Events for Children in Des Moines, Iowa. A lesson that should be taught in all new parent classes is the amount of clothing your children will go through. The newborn clothes, growth spurts, stains, and the list goes on. I have been slowly learning all these lessons as a mom of two. So I knew I needed to find kids consignment stores to continue to clothe my children. Read on to find out about consignment stores and events for children in Des Moines, Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA
Boone News-Republican

Oldest flower shop in Ames, Everts Flowers celebrates 100th anniversary

Everts Flowers in downtown Ames is the oldest flower shop in Ames and is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. “We’re the fifth owners. The business was started in 1922 by the Everts family (Ernest and Jennie Everts),” said Brian Smith, who owns the business with his wife Gina.
AMES, IA
KCJJ

Regent warns Iowa State about “politically charged” climate science major

An Iowa State Regent is warning Iowa State University officials about what she says could be a “politically charged” major. School officials were looking for permission to add a new bachelor of science degree in climate science this fall. But when seeking approval from the Board of Regents on Wednesday, Regent Nancy Boettger warned that the degree may fall under Iowa’s new law about teaching “controversial” subjects at the state’s Regent universities. She said climate change is a “very politically charged topic” which may run afoul of new “freedom of speech” rules on-campus that force school officials to respect the political views of students with differing opinions.
AMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Softball#Collegiate Softball#Parkland College#Knoxville High School#Naia School Located In#Waldorf University
KCCI.com

Burglar targets Iowa Little League club

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Somebody broke into the Johnston Little League facility and stole needed tools to keep up the park. The Little League says the tools belong to one of their most dedicated volunteers. The thief got away with $1,200 to $1,500 worth of tools. The tools were all...
JOHNSTON, IA
WHO 13

Hot-air-balloon hits power line during National Balloon Classic

INDIANOLA, Iowa — A hot-air-balloon hit a power line at the National Balloon Classic Saturday morning. Staci Scheurenbrand, the National Balloon Classic executive director, said the accident occurred during the pre-dawn flight event around 5 a.m. The pilot in command immediately landed the balloon after the incident. Three passengers along with the pilot were evaluated […]
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Operation “Save Lives” begins in Marion County

Operation “Save Lives” begins in Marion County today. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholt tells KNIA/KRLS News that Marion County was third in traffic deaths in Iowa in 2021, and his office and other agencies are increasing their efforts at traffic enforcement in an attempt to bring those numbers down.
MARION COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
superhits106.com

John Deere Has Revitalization Plans For Eastern Iowa Plant

John Deere says it’s relocating more of its manufacturing to Mexico but announced plans to revitalize an Iowa-based plant. In a statement-the company says it will transition its mower conditioner production at its Ottumwa facility to Monterrey, Mexico over the next 18 months. Deere says these changes will consolidate its hay and forage mowing implements in a single location. The company says it plans to revitalize its Ottumwa operations, and does not anticipate major impacts to dealers, customers, suppliers, and service providers. John Deere made a similar move in June when it announced plans to relocate tractor cab production from its Waterloo plant to Mexico by 2024.
OTTUMWA, IA
WHO 13

GoFundMe accounts created to help burn victims in hot-air-balloon accident

INDIANOLA, Iowa– GoFundMe accounts have been created for the three passengers who were severely burned after the hot-air-balloon they were in hit a power line at the National Balloon Classic Saturday morning. Two GoFundMe accounts have been created to help cover the medical costs accrued during the passengers’ recovery. One is dedicated to the Wheeldons […]
INDIANOLA, IA
qctoday.com

BIZ BYTES: Newland announced as next president and CEO of UnityPoint Clinic

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — UnityPoint Clinic announce Thursday that Patricia Newland, M.D., had been named president and chief executive officer (CEO) of. UnityPoint Clinic, effective Aug. 14, 2022. Newland was selected by a committee of leaders and physicians based on her expertise in advancing quality and safety outcomes, as well as her trusted leadership and dedication to elevating the clinician experience, according to a news release.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
wizmnews.com

Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

State patrol: Dust a factor in head-on crash that killed Iowan

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A 29-year-old man is dead after a head-on collision between a truck and ATV, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers say 29-year-old Spencer Alan Pote, of Maxwell, was driving a Razor ATV southbound on 570th Street Friday evening. Meanwhile, 17-year-old Chase Thomas Kratz, of...
MAXWELL, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Farmer Dies In Tragic Farm Accident

Its never easy when a family member or friend passes away, especially one that people in the community know. The community of Wapello County mourns a local farmer after a tragic farm accident. At 10:40 am, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska Ambulance Service were called to a...
WAPELLO COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy