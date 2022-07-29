RPD to celebrate National Night Out with live music, fireworks and more

RICHMOND, Ind. — Zach Taylor remembers National Night Out events near Chicago that "literally everybody went to."

The Richmond Police Department sergeant now hopes Tuesday's RPD celebration becomes that type of community event. Taylor, who is president of the Fraternal Order of Police's John W. Hennigar Lodge 63, approached the department's Community Engagement Division supervisor, Lt. Donnie Benedict, about expanding RPD's National Night Out participation.

The result is a four-hour event from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday at Roosevelt Hill in Glen Miller Park that includes live music, participation from first responder and community organizations and a fireworks show. There also will be free food while supplies last and children's activities, such as bounce houses.

"It's a very big thing," Taylor said of the event. "It's all about the police and community partnership."

National Night Out is in its 39th year. More than 16,000 communities nationwide will participate in the annual celebration, which is the first Tuesday each August. The campaign is designed to promote police-community camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer and more caring.

The National Association of Town Watch ( natw.org ) sponsors the nationwide National Night Out program.

“This is a night for our nation to stand together and promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity," said Matt Peskin, the national project coordinator, in a news release. "National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement. When law enforcement and the community work closely together, some amazing things can happen.”

RPD representation will include SWAT and K-9 officers, and Richmond Fire Department and Wayne County Sheriff's Department will also participate. Community organizations will promote themselves during the four hours. 3Rivers Federal Credit Union and Kicks96 are community sponsors in addition to the FOP and Community Engagement Division.

The Sean Lamb Janet Miller Band and The Funkyard Dogs will provide three hours of live music from the bandshell.

"We're very fortunate to get both of them," Taylor said of the bands.

Scarrette Pyrotechnics will conclude the night with about 20 minutes of fireworks. Scarrette recently produced the Independence Day fireworks for Richmond, Hagerstown and Fountain City as well as a show following a Richmond Jazz game.

RPD has previously participated in National Night Out, generally with block parties in conjunction with neighborhood associations. During the 2019 event, the department combined its National Night Out event with the weekly farmers market at Elstro Plaza .

This year, though, is the largest celebration to date.

"I'm hoping this year as the first year does well, and that it grows in the future, as well," Taylor said.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: RPD to celebrate National Night Out with live music, fireworks and more