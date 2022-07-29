ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pal Item | Palladium-Item

RPD to celebrate National Night Out with live music, fireworks and more

By Mike Emery, Richmond Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m5T2I_0gxOJ9Yr00

RICHMOND, Ind. — Zach Taylor remembers National Night Out events near Chicago that "literally everybody went to."

The Richmond Police Department sergeant now hopes Tuesday's RPD celebration becomes that type of community event. Taylor, who is president of the Fraternal Order of Police's John W. Hennigar Lodge 63, approached the department's Community Engagement Division supervisor, Lt. Donnie Benedict, about expanding RPD's National Night Out participation.

The result is a four-hour event from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday at Roosevelt Hill in Glen Miller Park that includes live music, participation from first responder and community organizations and a fireworks show. There also will be free food while supplies last and children's activities, such as bounce houses.

"It's a very big thing," Taylor said of the event. "It's all about the police and community partnership."

National Night Out is in its 39th year. More than 16,000 communities nationwide will participate in the annual celebration, which is the first Tuesday each August. The campaign is designed to promote police-community camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer and more caring.

The National Association of Town Watch ( natw.org ) sponsors the nationwide National Night Out program.

“This is a night for our nation to stand together and promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity," said Matt Peskin, the national project coordinator, in a news release. "National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement. When law enforcement and the community work closely together, some amazing things can happen.”

RPD representation will include SWAT and K-9 officers, and Richmond Fire Department and Wayne County Sheriff's Department will also participate. Community organizations will promote themselves during the four hours. 3Rivers Federal Credit Union and Kicks96 are community sponsors in addition to the FOP and Community Engagement Division.

The Sean Lamb Janet Miller Band and The Funkyard Dogs will provide three hours of live music from the bandshell.

"We're very fortunate to get both of them," Taylor said of the bands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e7pJ8_0gxOJ9Yr00

Scarrette Pyrotechnics will conclude the night with about 20 minutes of fireworks. Scarrette recently produced the Independence Day fireworks for Richmond, Hagerstown and Fountain City as well as a show following a Richmond Jazz game.

RPD has previously participated in National Night Out, generally with block parties in conjunction with neighborhood associations. During the 2019 event, the department combined its National Night Out event with the weekly farmers market at Elstro Plaza .

This year, though, is the largest celebration to date.

"I'm hoping this year as the first year does well, and that it grows in the future, as well," Taylor said.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: RPD to celebrate National Night Out with live music, fireworks and more

Comments / 0

Related
dayton.com

New Dayton food hall planning block party to celebrate opening

I love them and I’ve wanted to have one close to home for years now. Before last weekend I had to satisfy my cravings for these community dining incubators boasting multiple food options within a few steps of each other by visiting other cities. In Cincinnati Oakley Kitchen Food...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

First-ever ‘Mac and Cheese Fest’ coming to Dayton

DAYTON — Calling all macaroni and cheese lovers!. For the first time ever, the “Dayton Mac and Cheese Fest” is taking place Saturday, September 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Yellow Cab Tavern. >> Dayton Air Show: High-flying action begins today!. “Having hosted food truck...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#National Night Out#Fireworks Show#Independence Day#Rpd
spectrumnews1.com

Enjoy lunch with a side of history at Ye Olde Trail Tavern

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio — At Ye Olde Trail Tavern, history is found not only on the walls, but in them. “When we were putting the insulation above the kitchen we went up and found this neat bottle just sitting there,” said Christine Monroe-Beard. “It is a golden wedding whisky bottle from the 1920s.”
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Father and son helicopter pilots make history at Dayton Air Show

VANDALIA, Ohio — History is being made by a father-son helicopter pilot duo at the Dayton Air Show. U.S. Army Captain Jeff Moss Jr. loaded up into his Guardian Apache Helicopter, getting ready to take to the skies at the Dayton Air Show. “I’ve been coming to the Dayton...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 59

Elwood officer shot and killed during traffic stop

ELWOOD, Ind. — An Elwood police officer was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop Sunday morning. Indiana State Police detectives say that around 2:00 a.m. Sunday, 24-year-old Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County.
ELWOOD, IN
dayton.com

5 things to do at the LEGO Fan Convention next weekend in Dayton

The ultimate LEGO fan experience is coming to the Dayton Convention Center next weekend. BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention will feature a building zone, gallery and much more all centered around everybody’s favorite plastic building blocks on Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7. Organizers have predicted the Dayton event...
DAYTON, OH
Lima News

Flying acts soar above Dayton Air Show, delight fans

With the singing of the National Anthem, flying acts began shortly after noon Saturday at the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show. The 48th annual show opened at 9 a.m. with clear skies and low humidity — conditions that were just about perfect for the event. A waiting line of spectators gathered on the East end of Dayton International Airport and were steadily streaming in all morning.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

National Chili Dog Day: Where you can score free coneys, more

Thursday, July 28 is National Chili Dog Day and several restaurants in the area are celebrating with freebies, discounts and giveaways. Gold Star is celebrating National Chili Dog Day by offering customers a free Cheese Coney with the purchase of any regular Pepsi product. The Cheese Coney consists of a...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person hurt in stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person has been taken to the hospital after a stabbing Sunday afternoon in Dayton, according to the Montgomery Sheriff’s Office. The stabbing took place in the 200 block of Chain Avenue, according to initial scanner traffic. At least one person was taken to...
DAYTON, OH
WANE-TV

Indiana police officer killed during a traffic stop

ELWOOD, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left an Elwood Police Department officer dead. It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning in Elwood. That’s about 80 miles southwest of Fort Wayne. An Elwood Police officer was conducting a traffic stop near...
ELWOOD, IN
dayton.com

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: School supplies, food items needed

School supplies for needy children in Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties are being collected by the folks at “With God’s Grace.” The organization is also always in need of basic food items for its free pantries. The goal is to fill 500 backpacks with items the youngsters...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton-area pastor killed, second man injured after being hit by car in Florida

FORT WALTON, Florida — A Dayton-area pastor was killed and another local man was injured in a crash early Sunday morning in Fort Walton Florida, according to police. The crash happened just after midnight Sunday morning on Florida Highway 98 near a Holiday Inn Express. Two pedestrians, identified as Joel Burton, 42, and Zebulon Dill, 32, both from the Dayton-area, were hit by a car while trying to walk across a road near the hotel, a spokesperson for the Fort Walton police department told News Center 7.
DAYTON, OH
FOX59

3 arrested in deadly shooting in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – Three people have been arrested tonight in connection with a deadly shooting that left a veteran dead last week in Delaware County. The chief deputy with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrested in the death of 38-year-old Randall Coomer. On July 22, around 2 p.m., deputies were called out […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
Pal Item | Palladium-Item

Pal Item | Palladium-Item

1K+
Followers
771
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

pal-item.com has the latest Richmond, Indiana news plus sports, life and local entertainment stories and video.

 http://pal-item.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy