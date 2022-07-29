ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enanta's COVID-19 Treatment Shows Favorable Action In Healthy Participants

By Vandana Singh
 2 days ago
  • Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc ENTA has announced topline data from a Phase 1 study of EDP-235 in healthy adult subjects.
  • EDP-235, a coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor, is designed to be a once-daily, oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19.
  • Data from the Phase 1 study demonstrated favorable safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics with strong exposure multiples over the EC90.
  • EDP-235 was generally safe and well-tolerated up to a once-daily dose of 400mg, which provided plasma drug levels that were 6-fold and 12-fold over the plasma protein adjusted EC90 for the Alpha variant and the Delta variant, respectively.
  • Moreover, EDP-235 is projected to have four times higher drug levels in lung tissue than plasma, driving exposure to 24-fold and 48-fold for the respective variants.
  • Enanta is moving forward with the clinical development of EDP-235, targeting a fourth quarter initiation of a Phase 2 study exploring doses of 200mg and 400mg once-daily, pending review with the FDA.
  • Price Action: ENTA shares closed at $49.70 on Thursday.

