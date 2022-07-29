Handcuffed Woman Falls From Moving Patrol Car, Dies After Cops Failed To Close Rear Door

www.ibtimes.com
Brianna Grier's death | Bodycamera video sheds new light around her arrest
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released law enforcement body camera video relating to the death of Brianna Grier. The Georgia woman fell out of a moving patrol car following her arrest on July 15. Grier, 28, died at an Atlanta hospital days later, according to authorities.
Two county vehicle pursuit ends in shooting
(AUGUSTA, GA) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office reports it engaged in a vehicle pursuit early Saturday morning that led into Burke County and ended with the driver of that vehicle shooting himself. According to a release, "The pursuit carried over into Burke County and the Burke County Sheriff's Office...
Ga. patient dies after ambulance, log truck collision
EATONTON, Ga. — A 79-year-old woman en route by ambulance to the hospital in Eatonton Monday afternoon reportedly died from injuries she sustained when the ambulance was involved in a collision with a log truck. Authorities have determined that the EMS provider who was driving the ambulance was at...
Multi-agency police chase results in death of one person
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s office is investigating a police chase that resulted in death of wanted person. Just before 12;30 AM Saturday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s office initiated the chase while pursuing 40 year old Shane Lord, due to Lord having warrants for aggravated stalking and other crimes.
The Fourth Shooting This Week Reported in Richmond County
Richmond County authorities have investigated a shooting every day this week, two of them resulting in deaths. Last night, deputies were called to the 2400 block of Birdie Drive where a man had been shot in the arm. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, but his condition hasn’t been released.
Warner Robins teen shot by cousin
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A 15-year-old boy from warner robins is undergoing surgery after being shot in the chest. The Warner robins Police Department says the shooting happened on Laura Avenue, and that a stolen firearm from Bibb county is involved. A 16-year-old boy, who is allegedly the cousin...
Man convicted of murder for 2018 West Macon shooting
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Macon man has been convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for a shooting that happened on Hillcrest Avenue back in May of 2018. : Man indicted for May 2018 north Macon murder. Sellers Bell,...
New details released in death of woman arrested in Hancock County
SPARTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials are sharing new details in the investigation of a woman who suffered fatal injuries while in Hancock County deputies’ custody. On July 15, two Hancock County deputies were called to a home on Hickory Grove Church Road in Sparta, and Brianna Marie Grier, 28, was arrested at the home.
Two arrested in Warner Robins for weed and guns
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people are in jail after SWAT and Warner Robins Police executed a search warrant for Violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act at a home on Kentshire Lane. 42-year-old Kodi Lamar Johnson and 39-year-old Takayla Chanisha Harris were both arrested for possession of marijuana with...
Bibb County deputies arrest wanted suspect at work
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office recently arrested a wanted suspect after locating the man's vehicle at his workplace. According to the sheriff's office, 25-year-old Aaries Bernard Morgan was wanted in connection to a commercial armed robbery that happened on June 20. Deputies said the incident in...
BOLO: Bibb County deputies looking for pair of theft suspects
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for two theft suspects. According to deputies, 49-year-old Billy Allen West is wanted for theft by taking (felony), theft by deception (felony), and violation of a superior court probation. Amber Renee Wright, 39, is wanted for theft by taking...
Civil-rights Attorney Ben Crump 'demanding justice' for Georgia woman killed in fall from deputy car
Crump has represented the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Brianna Taylor. Now he's working with the family of the late Hancock County woman.
Shooting outside Macon barber shop kills 1 man, critically injures his brother
MACON, Ga. - A shooting at a Bibb County barbershop left one man dead and his brother fighting for his life in the hospital early Friday morning. Officials with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened shortly before 12:13 a.m. in front of Next Level Kuts on the 800 block of PioNono Avenue.
1 killed, 1 injured in early morning barbershop shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— One man is dead and another injured after a shooting this morning just after midnight in front of the Next Level Kuts , located at 856 PioNono Avenue. Two men were shot in front of the barbershop. The first victim, 38-year-old Jimmy Lee Scott III was...
Sias found guilty on charges of destroying evidence, lying to the FBI
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A jury of eight women and four men deliberated for just two hours before rendering a verdict on Sammie Sias, finding Sias guilty on both charges in this case. Sias was charged with Destruction of evidence, destruction of documents, as well as lying to the FBI. Just hours after they subpoenaed […]
GBI releases bodycam video as Grier family hires civil-rights lawyer Ben Crump for answers in daughter's death
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE, 9:40 p.m.:. Warning: Video is graphic and may be disturbing to watch. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released the bodycam video in the investigation of Brianna Grier's death. ---------- The family of Brianna Grier is asking for an independent autopsy to determine her...
65-year-old man shot in parking lot of Macon Auto Zone
MACON — A 65-year-old Macon man was shot in the parking lot of the Auto Zone at 905 Shurling Drive Thursday evening. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, Ernest Wilkes was reported to have been shot while in the parking of the business. He then drove himself to his home, about seven miles away.
16-year-old killed at Augusta hotel: What we know
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re digging deeper into the murder of 16-year-old Kaymaya Greene at the Economy Inn on Deans Bridge Road. Right now 19-year-old Demarcus Clark is in jail charged with her murder. We’ve talked with several of Greene’s friends, and they all say that she was funny...
