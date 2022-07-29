ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instacart Plans To Go Public By 2022-End: WSJ

By Shivani Kumaresan
 2 days ago
  • Grocery delivery and pick-up service provider, Instacart Inc is planning to go public before the end of 2022, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • The move comes as a surprise as the volatility in the market is high, and 2022 is being labeled as one of the slowest years for IPOs in more than a decade.
  • The company filed for an initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2022.
  • The report noted that Instacart is planning a traditional IPO with a plan to raise funds for its future acquisitions.
  • The company's business surged during the pandemic, and growth has slowed as people return to in-store shopping.
  • Instacart cut its valuation by ~40% to $24 billion earlier this year.
  • Recently, Instacart named Chief Executive Officer Fidji Simo as Chair of the Board of Directors, effective upon Founder & Executive Chairman Apoorva Mehta's transition off the Board once Instacart becomes a public company.
  • Photo Via Company

