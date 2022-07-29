Two arrested after cops catch couple cutting catalytic converter off car in Mississippi casino parking lot

Two people have been arrested after being caught cutting a catalytic converter from a car in a Mississippi casino parking lot.

On Wednesday, Vicksburg police officers arrested a Brandon man and Vicksburg woman after they observed them cutting a catalytic converter off a car at the Riverwalk Casino at 1046 Warrenton Road.

Jackson Ray Miller, 27 of Brandon, was charged with grand larceny, felony malicious mischief and possession of burglary tools.

Courtney Danielle Saldana, 29 of Vicksburg, was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Both Miller and Saldana are being held without bond until their initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court.