Vicksburg, MS

Two arrested after cops catch couple cutting catalytic converter off car in Mississippi casino parking lot

By Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
Two people have been arrested after being caught cutting a catalytic converter from a car in a Mississippi casino parking lot.

On Wednesday, Vicksburg police officers arrested a Brandon man and Vicksburg woman after they observed them cutting a catalytic converter off a car at the Riverwalk Casino at 1046 Warrenton Road.

Jackson Ray Miller, 27 of Brandon, was charged with grand larceny, felony malicious mischief and possession of burglary tools.

Courtney Danielle Saldana, 29 of Vicksburg, was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Both Miller and Saldana are being held without bond until their initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court.

Comments / 11

Mama4paws
2d ago

Was it worth going to jail for? You did not get a dime just jail time. Did your lookout fail or did the one of the cameras get you. Not to smart.

Reply
8
Robert Berteau
2d ago

Lucky they got cought before messing with my truck. They would be looking at the wrong end of a .45...

Reply
10
Rebecca Neal
2d ago

You can bet they’ve done it hundreds of times

Reply
10
