New film 'Vengeance' is full of references to Texas culture, history

Why did Matthew McConaughey not run for governor of Texas?
Matthew McConaughey is an awarding-winning actor, but growing up in a working-class family in the heart of Texas has kept him close to the Lone Star State, including as a professor and potential candidate for governor. McConaughey, born in Uvalde, Texas, has been an active community leader throughout the state...
What’s it like leaving California for Texas? Mom shares her insights on TikTok
Former California mom Sam Speiller is turning Texan — and sharing her transformation on TikTok. Seat belt burns, co-existing with spiders and incessant sweating are some of the highlights on Speiller’s now-viral TikTok series that has reached millions. “I moved from California to Texas one year ago and...
“Nothing on his schedule”: Greg Abbott hasn’t attended a single funeral for slain Uvalde children
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Gov. Greg Abbott's Democratic opponent in Texas' 2022 gubernatorial race, has been vehemently critical of Abbott's response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24 — which claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers. And 25 News KXXV-TV, an ABC affiliate in Waco, may have given O'Rourke some more material to work with. According to an open-records request from 25 News, Abbott did not attend the funerals of any of the Uvalde victims.
Texas Meteorologist's Warning Of Blackouts Quickly Gets All Too Real
A Texas meteorologist continued discussing scorching temperatures even after a power outage left him in the dark during a forecast on Wednesday. Travis Herzog, a meteorologist for KTRK-TV in Houston, was talking about the chance of blackouts in Texas due to a heat wave when, well, a blackout happened in the studio.
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Say They're 'Ready to Fight' Texas Gov in Video
A group of Texas mothers has unveiled an ad saying they are "ready to fight" to unseat Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC, which describes itself as a "diverse group" of Democrats, independents and moderate Republicans, posted the video on Friday on Twitter, where it has since been viewed more than 100,000 times.
Coming to Texas: Riot Blockchain announces plans to move NY miners to Lone Star State
Crypto mining firm Riot Blockchain said it has begun relocating rigs from its New York data facility, with the majority intended to end up in central Texas. In a Wednesday announcement, Riot said it has transitioned some of its mining rigs from a Massena, New York facility — named Coinmint — as part of an effort to reduce the firm’s operating expenses through lower power costs and eliminate “all third-party hosting fees.” The company said it planned to “ship the balance of its S19 miner fleet” at Coinmint to Riot’s Whinstone facility in Rockdale, Texas in July.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests Uvalde Students Needed JR-15s for Defense
The JR-15, which was introduced earlier this year, is a small semi-automatic assault weapon modeled after the larger AR-15 and marketed to children.
'Enormous' group of migrants crosses border into Texas
Jul. 13, 2022 - 02:32 - Fox News' Bill Melugin reports from Eagle Pass, Texas, where migrants continue to cross the border in large numbers.
TIMELINE: Texas elementary school shooting, minute by minute
On May 24, a gunman fatally shot 19 children and two teachers in two adjoining classrooms at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Over an hour passed from the time officers followed the 18-year-old gunman into the school and when they finally entered the fourth-grade classroom where he was holed up and killed him.
Grass Fire Engulfs At Least 20 Homes in the Suburban Dallas Area; Other Wildfires Reported in North Texas
A grass fire has torched the suburban Dallas area in the drought-stricken North Texas, engulfing at least 20 homes but with no immediate reports of casualties. The flames were likely caused by a lawnmower in the neighborhood, according to local authorities. Since then, the fire has spread, but was put...
Texas officials release Uvalde shooting report in Spanish days after backlash
A Texas House of Representatives investigative committee released on Friday a Spanish version of its preliminary report on the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre that left 21 people dead.
Topo Chico Shortage Hits Texas As Coca-Cola Admits 'Challenges'
Texans have noticed that, as of lately, Topo Chico—the state's favorite drink and a staple during the hot summer months—has been hard to find in grocery stores across Texas. Topo Chico, sourced and bottled in Mexico but owned by Coca-Cola, is ubiquitous in the Southern state, and the...
25 Days of High School Football: Waco University Trojans
WACO, Texas — After a winless 2021 season, the University Trojans are hoping to take a step forward in 2022 behind an experienced group of 15 returning starters. The Trojans are moving into year two under Head Coach Kent Laster, who came to Waco from Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas.
