Burn scar traits that lead to high flood threat

Ample moisture over Colorado will again cause plenty of clouds on Friday. Rain is possible anywhere but the best chance stays away from the metro area.The far southwest and southeast regions of the state including Cortez, Durango, Telluride, Springfield, and Lamar are under another Flash Flood Watch from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday. Thunderstorms in these areas could produce 1-2 inches of rain per hour which could quickly cause flooding.For the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas, the chance for rain is considerably smaller compared to southern Colorado but there is still a 30-40% chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.For the weekend, the chance for rain in Denver and along the Front Range drops to just 20% both Saturday and Sunday. The mountains have a better chance for afternoon rain especially on Saturday. It will also turn warmer for the weekend with high temperatures returning to about 90 degrees in the metro area. The warming trend will continue into next week as well.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO