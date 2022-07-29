Burn scar traits that lead to high flood threat

www.9news.com
There were two separate Flash Flood Warnings in effect for different parts of Colorado on Sunday afternoon, National Weather Service in Boulder confirmed. According to NWS, there was a Flash Flood Warning for the eastern portion of the Cameron Peak Burn Area until 3:45 p.m. in Larimer County, which included Masonville. This had the potential to effect roughly 216 people. Another Flash Flood Warning impacted the East Troublesome Fire Area until 4 p.m. in Grand County. This included Grand Lake and Highway 125. This had the potential to impact almost 500 people and one school.
Larimer County crews responded to a wildfire burning near Wild Wing Drive, off of County Road 12 and County Road 29.
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A squirrel was electrocuted and sparked a small grass fire in Larimer County Saturday morning, the Poudre Fire Authority said. Firefighters said around 9:35 a.m. Saturday, they got calls about a small wildfire near Trilby and Hidden Springs roads southwest of Fort Collins. The fire burned about half an acre.
Sheriffs in Larimer County have issued mandatory evacuations in response to a fire that crews are battling on Wild Wing Drive.
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that briefly forced evacuations is now 100 percent contained. A reverse 911 notification went out at 12:42 p.m. Sunday ordering residents living on Wild Wing Drive area to evacuate while firefighters battled the blaze. The area is located in a rural part of the county between Fort Collins and Longmont.
A mandatory evacuation order has been issued in Larimer County due to a new fire burning near Wild Wing Drive, off of County Road 12 and County Road 29. "Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for Wild Wing Drive area. The west boundary is County Road 29, east boundary is Homer Road, south boundary is County Road 12, and the north boundary is approximately 1 mile north of County Road 12. Residents should EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY and may respond to the Berthoud Community Center at 248 Welch Ave in Berthoud," the Larimer County Sheriff's office said in an emergency message.
Monsoon moisture is bringing much-needed rain to Colorado. While some areas have reported flash flooding, it doesn't compare to some of the worst floods in state history.
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Newspapers covered Terry Belair's kitchen at her home in Lakewood. “Gosh, probably about 100?" she said, estimating the number of articles she has collected. The articles shared stories of one of Colorado's deadliest floods, and the recovery for years after. According to the U.S. Geological Survey,...
AURORA, Colo. — The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning about 4:30 p.m. Friday for parts of Arapahoe and Adams Counties after it said a landspout tornado was spotted near Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora. "A trained spotter reported a landspout near the Buckley [Space Force Base]...
Ample moisture over Colorado will again cause plenty of clouds on Friday. Rain is possible anywhere but the best chance stays away from the metro area.The far southwest and southeast regions of the state including Cortez, Durango, Telluride, Springfield, and Lamar are under another Flash Flood Watch from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday. Thunderstorms in these areas could produce 1-2 inches of rain per hour which could quickly cause flooding.For the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas, the chance for rain is considerably smaller compared to southern Colorado but there is still a 30-40% chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.For the weekend, the chance for rain in Denver and along the Front Range drops to just 20% both Saturday and Sunday. The mountains have a better chance for afternoon rain especially on Saturday. It will also turn warmer for the weekend with high temperatures returning to about 90 degrees in the metro area. The warming trend will continue into next week as well.
25 years ago a journalist in Fort Collins witnessed a flash flood tragedy. Heavy rains on Wednesday night reminded him of that tragedy years ago.
Wild weather pummels an area near Estes Park. A severe storm Wednesday night just before 10 p.m. dropped tennis-sized ball hail in Stove Prairie in a Cameron Peak burn scar area, trapping vehicles on East Elkhorn Avenue. It took snowplows to clear the road. Similar-sized hail also hit Wellington, Timnath, and Severance. Parts of Fort Collins saw more than 2 inches of rain Thursday morning causing flooding along the I-25 corridor.
Hail as deep as snow flooded the streets of Estes Park on Wednesday night as the monsoon surge pushed into Colorado.
A record-breaking trout was caught in Colorado this season, weighing in at a whopping 7.84 pounds, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The Brook Trout was reeled in at Monarch Lake in Granby, Colorado, by Tim Daniel. According to officials, the fish was measured at a massive 23 1/4 inches in length, and had a girth of 15 3/8 inches.
In two different cities along Colorado's Front Range, the realities of flash floods have changed how infrastructure is constructed to handle rushing water.
Like the old Whtiesnake tune, here go again with two nights of full closures at the I-25 and Highway 34 interchange in Loveland. Albeit they're night closures, they will still affect many drivers. On one of the nights you'll have to go north to go south; on the other night,...
NEDERLAND • Let’s start with the frozen dead guy. It’s a fine place to start, because if you’ve heard about Nederland, chances are it’s because you’ve heard about the frozen dead guy, he of the annual Frozen Dead Guy Days, which is probably Colorado’s weirdest festival.
In the final chapter of a legend, a vision came. It was a view, in one direction the high peaks of Colorado’s Front Range and in another the sprawling plains where a buffalo hunter made his name. On his death bed in 1917, the story goes, William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody dreamed of Lookout Mountain above Golden, west of Denver. This was where he wished to be buried. ...
TRYON, Neb. — Two men from Colorado died in a small plane crash in Nebraska on July 25. McPherson County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 80-year-old James Holland from Fort Collins, and 58-year-old Daniel Zahner from Boulder, NBC Nebraska News 2 reports. The single-engine RV9A flying from Greeley,...
There are multiple sites throughout Colorado that provide a look back at the Centennial State's historic past. One of those places is located inside Eldorado Canyon State Park, where a short hike leads to the remains of a former hotel. Crags Hotel Ruins Hike. The Top 11 Easiest and Prettiest...
