Boulder County, CO

Burn scar traits that lead to high flood threat

9NEWS
9NEWS
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.9news.com

CBS Denver

Flash Flood Warnings go into effect for parts of Colorado

There were two separate Flash Flood Warnings in effect for different parts of Colorado on Sunday afternoon, National Weather Service in Boulder confirmed. According to NWS, there was a Flash Flood Warning for the eastern portion of the Cameron Peak Burn Area until 3:45 p.m. in Larimer County, which included Masonville. This had the potential to effect roughly 216 people. Another Flash Flood Warning impacted the East Troublesome Fire Area until 4 p.m. in Grand County. This included Grand Lake and Highway 125. This had the potential to impact almost 500 people and one school.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Electrocuted squirrel sparks small grass fire in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A squirrel was electrocuted and sparked a small grass fire in Larimer County Saturday morning, the Poudre Fire Authority said. Firefighters said around 9:35 a.m. Saturday, they got calls about a small wildfire near Trilby and Hidden Springs roads southwest of Fort Collins. The fire burned about half an acre.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
County
Boulder County, CO
KKTV

Fire contained after forcing evacuations in northern Colorado

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that briefly forced evacuations is now 100 percent contained. A reverse 911 notification went out at 12:42 p.m. Sunday ordering residents living on Wild Wing Drive area to evacuate while firefighters battled the blaze. The area is located in a rural part of the county between Fort Collins and Longmont.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Mandatory evacuations ordered due to fire in Colorado

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued in Larimer County due to a new fire burning near Wild Wing Drive, off of County Road 12 and County Road 29. "Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for Wild Wing Drive area. The west boundary is County Road 29, east boundary is Homer Road, south boundary is County Road 12, and the north boundary is approximately 1 mile north of County Road 12. Residents should EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY and may respond to the Berthoud Community Center at 248 Welch Ave in Berthoud," the Larimer County Sheriff's office said in an emergency message.
FOX31 Denver

Worst floods in Colorado history

Monsoon moisture is bringing much-needed rain to Colorado. While some areas have reported flash flooding, it doesn't compare to some of the worst floods in state history.
#Flash Flood#Heavy Rain#Scars#Wildland Fire#The Marshall Fire
9NEWS

Landspout tornado spotted near Buckley SFB in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning about 4:30 p.m. Friday for parts of Arapahoe and Adams Counties after it said a landspout tornado was spotted near Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora. "A trained spotter reported a landspout near the Buckley [Space Force Base]...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Heaviest rain and biggest flood threat stays south of Denver again Friday

Ample moisture over Colorado will again cause plenty of clouds on Friday. Rain is possible anywhere but the best chance stays away from the metro area.The far southwest and southeast regions of the state including Cortez, Durango, Telluride, Springfield, and Lamar are under another Flash Flood Watch from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday. Thunderstorms in these areas could produce 1-2 inches of rain per hour which could quickly cause flooding.For the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas, the chance for rain is considerably smaller compared to southern Colorado but there is still a 30-40% chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.For the weekend, the chance for rain in Denver and along the Front Range drops to just 20% both Saturday and Sunday. The mountains have a better chance for afternoon rain especially on Saturday. It will also turn warmer for the weekend with high temperatures returning to about 90 degrees in the metro area. The warming trend will continue into next week as well.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Golf-ball sized hail falls in Larimer County

Wild weather pummels an area near Estes Park. A severe storm Wednesday night just before 10 p.m. dropped tennis-sized ball hail in Stove Prairie in a Cameron Peak burn scar area, trapping vehicles on East Elkhorn Avenue. It took snowplows to clear the road. Similar-sized hail also hit Wellington, Timnath, and Severance. Parts of Fort Collins saw more than 2 inches of rain Thursday morning causing flooding along the I-25 corridor.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Denver Gazette

West of Denver, a town as good as gold | Main Street Colorado

In the final chapter of a legend, a vision came. It was a view, in one direction the high peaks of Colorado’s Front Range and in another the sprawling plains where a buffalo hunter made his name. On his death bed in 1917, the story goes, William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody dreamed of Lookout Mountain above Golden, west of Denver. This was where he wished to be buried. ...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Nebraska plane crash kills 2 from Colorado

TRYON, Neb. — Two men from Colorado died in a small plane crash in Nebraska on July 25. McPherson County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 80-year-old James Holland from Fort Collins, and 58-year-old Daniel Zahner from Boulder, NBC Nebraska News 2 reports. The single-engine RV9A flying from Greeley,...
MCPHERSON COUNTY, NE
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
