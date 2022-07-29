AWS Reinforces Cloud Security Efforts at re:Inforce 2022

www.itprotoday.com
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. Shenoy
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
Massachusetts grocery store set to close next month after 44 yearsKristen Walters
How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming Fraud Detection in Financial Services
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is having a huge impact on many industries, enabling us to go about our business in a more efficient and intelligent manner. One area where we are already seeing AI have a massive impact is with regard to fraud detection and prevention. According to the FTC, there were 2.8 million fraud reports submitted by customers in 2021, representing an increase of almost 27 percent when compared with 2020.
thefastmode.com
TELUS International Opens AI Data Solutions High-Tech Center in Ireland
TELUS International, a leading digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions for global and disruptive brands, including AI and content moderation, recently announced the official opening of its state-of-the-art site in Ballina, Mayo in Ireland that will support the company’s creation and enhancement of data to enable better AI via human intelligence.
blockchain.news
Naoris Protocol Secures $11.5 m Funding, Enhancing Web3 Networks Security
Portuguese cybersecurity protocol Naoris announced on Wednesday that it has raised $11.5 million in a funding round led by Tim Draper’s Draper Associates. Other high-profile investors, like Holt Xchange, Holdun Family Officer, SDC Management, Expert Dojo, Uniera, Level One Robotics, and multiple angel investors, including some “well-known” NBA stars and tennis players participated in the funding round.
TechRadar
World’s Most Transformative Technologies Rally Diverse Communities & Change-Makers at GITEX GLOBAL
At the epicenter of the new world economies, the Middle East & Africa has set sights on ambitious digital transformation goals, investments and initiatives. The expectations are huge, with the digital economy estimated to contribute $300bn to the region’s GDP as per World Bank (opens in new tab). Dubai is at the forefront the region’s digital economy mission, and home to one of the largest, strongest innovation ecosystems in the world.
foodlogistics.com
Cloud-Native Technology Suite Automates Client, Carrier Logistics Operations
AFS Logistics announced a new AFSmart technology suite, an integrated package of intuitive, cloud-native tools designed to help clients and carriers make faster, more informed decisions, automate processes and more effectively manage logistics operations across multiple modes of transportation. “Today’s logistics professionals face fluid and exceptionally complex challenges, from frequent...
geekwire.com
Seattle startup Shelf Engine lays off 43 employees due to ‘challenging economic conditions’
Shelf Engine is the latest Seattle startup to cut its workforce. The company, which helps grocers manage food orders, confirmed to GeekWire that it laid off 43 employees due to “challenging economic conditions.” It didn’t provide an updated headcount; the startup employed 200 people in September when it raised cash from a group of celebrities. According to LinkedIn, the company currently has around 150 employees.
Arshan Khanifar: How I Became a Self-taught Blockchain Engineer
Has always loved problem-solving. It’s what first led him to pursue electrical engineering for his career. But while attending the University of Waterloo in Ontario for computer science, Arshan discovered that software engineering was much more interesting and engaging. This revelation led him to work with several different companies performing various types of front end and back end software development, until he found his current passion: cryptocurrency.
Today in the Connected Economy: Uber Offers Drivers Perks, Debit Card
Today in the connected economy, Uber debuts new features designed to offer more flexibility to its team of drivers. Also, Hertz reaps the benefits of investing in connected cars, while Amazon and Google see growth in their cloud operations. Uber has launched a pair of features — and a new...
Intel Talks Sapphire Rapids Respin, Granite Rapids Power-On, AWS Deal
Intel preps to turn on Xeon Scalable 'Granite Rapids' processor on Intel 3 fabrication node.
A tale of Red Team Operation (RTO) to hack a company remotely & pivot across the Cloud assets
The exploitation of the Pulse VPN application to gain full control of the VPN server. Dumping credentials from the VPN server to spray across the Cloud services for pivoting and other on pr. Dear readers, this is DhaneshDhanesh Dodia on DhaneshDodia another side of the screen and I hope you’re...
TechCrunch
Evabot secures fresh capital to inject AI into corporate gifting
But according to Rabi Gupta, the co-founder of Evabot, there’s “a lot of clutter” in the corporate gifting space. He argues that many vendors do little more than send company-branded swag like T-shirts and thermoses, which don’t exactly foster loyalty. In one recent survey, companies cited the inability to purchase from multiple brands, managing inventory and storage, and the limited range of products as their top challenges where it concerned gifting.
thefastmode.com
Liberty Global, Telefónica & InfraVia Form JV to Roll Out FTTH in the UK
Liberty Global and Telefónica Infra, a wholly owned subsidiary of Telefónica, together with InfraVia Capital Partners (InfraVia), a leading independent financial investment firm specialising in infrastructure and technology investments, have reached an agreement to set up a new Joint Venture (JV) that will roll out fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) to greenfield premises across the country.
TechRadar
BT pleased with network upgrade pace as 5G coverage soars
BT says it is pleased with the pace of its network modernisation programme, revealing in its latest financial results that its 5G network now reaches more than 55% of the UK population, and its fibre footprint reaching eight million properties. The company now has 7.7 million mobile customers able to...
Qlik Lands $46 Million Contract with Navy to Provide a Business Intelligence Solution for Ship Maintenance
King of Prussia-based Qlik and Grey Matters Defense Solutions have been awarded a contract to implement the Naval Maritime Maintenance Enterprise Solution Business Intelligence Platform (NMMES-BIP) for the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) ship maintenance mission. The five-year, $46 million contract is through the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic’s Information...
ZDNet
How AI is making Gen Z the most financially sophisticated generation
From large banks to fintech startups, the financial services industry is leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to attract and assist Gen Z customers. For those counting, Gen Z includes anyone born between 1997 and 2012. Yes, even tweens are embracing fintech (financial technology). AI-powered financial apps are playing...
nationalinterest.org
Can Innovation Accelerators Deliver Next-Gen Military Hardware?
Fast-growing businesses are stepping up efforts to increase cooperation with the Pentagon. Fast-growing small and medium-sized businesses are stepping up efforts to increase cooperation with the Pentagon as they spend internal research and development funds in pursuit of new technologies. These efforts are intended to anticipate emerging military requirements for future warfare. One such innovator, MAG Aerospace, has established a new group of high-tech innovation laboratories around the country to accelerate internal research and increase collaborative efforts with the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) and the military services’ research laboratories.
SANBlaze Enters New Markets in the Storage Testing Industry
SANBlaze Technology Inc., a leading worldwide provider of advanced storage test and validation technologies, today announced the expansion of its industry-first NVMe® over PCIe® 5.0 validation and compliance testing system from traditional SSD manufacturers to new markets comprised of data center storage and large cloud vendors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005208/en/ SANBlaze SBExpress-RM5 PCIe NVMe Test System (Graphic: Business Wire) “Customer confidence has grown beyond our traditional walls of satisfying requirements from major SSD manufacturers to supporting large data centers and cloud storage organizations,” said Rick Walsh, VP of Sales and Marketing. “This evolution stems from our first-to-market leadership for early adoption and development of NVMe PCIe Gen5. Early availability was a critical factor in enabling our key strategic customers to meet their internal development schedules for Gen 5 SSD’s and FCS releases.”
PaaS Startup mx51 Raises $52.5M to Expand Global Footprint
Payments-as-a-service (PaaS) platform mx51 has secured $32.5 million in a Series B funding round, according to a press release on Thursday (July 28). The funding will be used to expand its global footprint as the startup works to help banks, acquirers and merchants stay up to date on payments technology.
CNBC
Facebook's former CTO Mike Schroepfer explains why he's turning his attention to climate change
When longtime Facebook executive Mike Schroepfer announced he was stepping down as Meta chief technology officer, he said he was going to be spending his newly available extra time and energy focusing on addressing the climate crisis. Schroepfer is making philanthropic grants to fund scientific research in the role the...
Techstars and Audi Launch Pre-Accelerator Program to Promote Innovation in Mobility
Techstars, a global investment business that provides access to capital, one-on-one mentorship, and programming for early-stage entrepreneurs, and Audi Denkwerkstatt, the innovation lab for leading premium automotive and motorcycle manufacturer, Audi, are partnering to support innovative founders working in the digitalization and mobility space. This will be the first ever Techstars pre-accelerator in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region (EMEA) and applications are now open. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220731005027/en/ All early-stage founders focused on mobility, health, community and beyond are encouraged to apply now through November 1, 2022 or contact Audi-preaccelerator@techstars.com. (Graphic: Business Wire) “Techstars partners with organizations like Audi to provide opportunity to early-stage founders through a hands-on mentorship-driven environment while also offering corporate partners access to new technologies and ways approaching industry specific challenges,” said Martin Schilling, managing director of Techstars. “Partnerships like this one we have with Audio help to build powerful local startup ecosystems in markets like Germany and around the world.”
