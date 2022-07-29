AWS Reinforces Cloud Security Efforts at re:Inforce 2022

Techstars, a global investment business that provides access to capital, one-on-one mentorship, and programming for early-stage entrepreneurs, and Audi Denkwerkstatt, the innovation lab for leading premium automotive and motorcycle manufacturer, Audi, are partnering to support innovative founders working in the digitalization and mobility space. This will be the first ever Techstars pre-accelerator in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region (EMEA) and applications are now open. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220731005027/en/ All early-stage founders focused on mobility, health, community and beyond are encouraged to apply now through November 1, 2022 or contact Audi-preaccelerator@techstars.com. (Graphic: Business Wire) “Techstars partners with organizations like Audi to provide opportunity to early-stage founders through a hands-on mentorship-driven environment while also offering corporate partners access to new technologies and ways approaching industry specific challenges,” said Martin Schilling, managing director of Techstars. “Partnerships like this one we have with Audio help to build powerful local startup ecosystems in markets like Germany and around the world.”

BUSINESS ・ 4 HOURS AGO