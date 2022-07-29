ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennesseans join in on Mega Millions excitement

By Aaron Cantrell
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wtAYe_0gxOI0eX00

The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to over $1 billion this week, marking only the third time the jackpot has crossed this threshold in the lottery game's two-decade-long history.

The next drawing is set to take place on Friday, July 29, at 10 p.m. Central. Some people have gotten close to winning the jackpot.

Mega Millions said 9 people nearly won the jackpot, which at the time stood at $830 million, but came up slightly short as their tickets held the first five winning numbers without the sixth and final Mega Ball figure.

Another 156 people purchased tickets with the correct Mega Ball number, but only four of the first five, according to the lottery.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302 million — but some people think everyone should try their luck.

“Everyone has their chance to get lucky one time and everyone deserves one time. I don't think it's right to buy like 20 tickets at a time, but get your one ticket and get lucky,” Nashville resident Josh Phillips said.

Some people are already expecting their families to give them a call if they win.

"They will reach out and some people that I don't even know... I will probably get a DNA test!" Trayco Robinson jokingly said.

If you are that lucky winner be sure to sign the back of your ticket right away.

You’ll have to decide to claim your winnings over time or take the jackpot in a lump sum, which is about $650 million.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wymt.com

Kentucky native wins $1 million from Mega Millions

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday night, the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won by a single ticket in Illinois. However, a $1 million winner was announced in the Commonwealth. The ticket was sold in Richmond. It matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
wilsonpost.com

Fetcho starts 12th, finishes 12th at Indy

BROWNSBURG, IN - Lebanon’s Dylan Fetcho started 12th and finished in the same spot in his ARCA Series debut Friday at Indianapolis Raceway Park, and brought home a wealth of experience and exposure from the nationally-televised Reese’s 200. Fetcho got a couple of mentions during the Fox Sports1...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Test#Tennesseans
ClickOnDetroit.com

Barbara Mandrell returns to the Opry for 50th anniversary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to celebrate her 50th...
NASHVILLE, TN
Seacoast Current

Mega Millions: $1Million Winning Ticket Sold in NH

The winning Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in New England but there was one large winning ticket sold in New Hampshire. The numbers drawn Friday night were: 13-36-45-57-67, gold ball 14 and Megaplier 2X. The jackpot reached an annuity value of $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2...
HAMPTON, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
Outsider.com

The Best Cornbread in Nashville: Classic, Savory, Sweet, Spicy & More

Cornbread is serious business in the South. Not only does the Southern sidekick come in multiple forms—bread, stick, muffin, griddle cake—but also the flavor profile ranges from savory to sweet to spicy. Of course, picking the Best Cornbread in Nashville depends heavily on your personal preferences, but we’ve baked up a list that runs the palatable gamut.
NASHVILLE, TN
biztoc.com

Nashville: Snitch City

In Nashville, complaints about vague code violations can be made anonymously. The city gets fine revenue. There are a mix of black and white, poor and rich residents, and newly gentrifying neighborhoods. The result: a perfect brew for evil busybodies, meddlers, and assholes trying to leverage the power of the state to make a buck. […]
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

Summer time is nearing an end, but throughout Middle Tennessee there are still some fun free family-friendly events going on. From lunch with some cartoon characters to hot dogs to free haircuts, this week has you covered. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things...
TENNESSEE STATE
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy