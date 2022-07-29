Minnesota business leaders brainstorm ways to grow economy

www.fox9.com
willmarradio.com
More money coming to Minnesota in 2nd opioid settlement this week
(St. Paul, MN) -- The second settlement this week means more money is coming to Minnesota from a major opioid manufacturer. Minnesota is one of several states reaching an agreement with Allergan and it will be sharing a little less than two-point-four-billion dollars. A coalition of states just announced another settlement earlier this week with Teva Pharmaceuticals, another opioid maker. That deal was worth four-and-a-quarter-billion dollars. The millions coming to Minnesota will be focused on opioid abatement. Minnesota reported a record 924 opioid overdose deaths last year.
Sunday is the Last Day for Popular Southeast Minnesota Business
Hi, DQ family— Unfortunately, we have to share some disappointing news with you all. Starting Monday, August 1, CF DQ will be permanently closed, and a new business will be taking over. Thus, DQ’s last day ever in Cannon Falls will be Sunday, July 31. We are extremely...
KIMT
Minnesota state finances gets AAA rating
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Wals says Minnesota has received a AAA rating from Moody’s for the first time since 2003. The Governor’s office says Moody’s has upgraded its rating for Minnesota from Aa1 to AAA, matching the rating established and maintained by Standard & Poor’s. Fitch most recently rated Minnesota AAA in 2021.
Is It Legal To Hitchhike In Minnesota?
When I was younger, hitchhiking was a pretty common way to get around. In today's world I would be horrified if I found out one of my kids was hitching rides with strangers. I don't know if there are more weirdos these days or that we just hear about them more with all the media and internet available.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Minnesota’s land is used
Last week’s visits to Minnesota ethanol refineries by the campaigns of Gov. Tim Walz and his likely GOP opponent Scott Jensen were a reminder that whatever their differences, Minnesota Democrats and Republicans are united in their commitment to turning corn into gasoline. According to a report by the University of Minnesota Extension, nearly one third of Minnesota’s corn crop was converted into ethanol last year.
KEYC
Utilities plan to spend $2.2B on Minnesota power line projects
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Plans are approved to install three new powerlines in Minnesota. On Monday, the board of the Mid-continent Independent System Operator (MISO), passed a $10.3 billion package of 18 power lines across the Midwest. MISO says it will improve grid-reliability and integrate wind and solar projects. Minnesota...
mprnews.org
Signs point to COVID concerns in southern Minnesota
Not everyone who gets COVID these days is avoiding hospitalization. Far from it. But President Joe Biden did just announce testing negative after five days of isolation during which he claims to have worked at full capacity. On Wednesday he stated, “my symptoms were mild, my recovery was quick, and I’m feeling great.”
Ten Little Lies We Tell Ourselves to Survive in Minnesota
Minnesota is not the easiest place to live. From the weather to our sports teams, the Land of 10,000 Lakes has created a resilient bunch of people (out of necessity). Sometimes we even need to tell ourselves little lies to get through it all. Ten Lies Minnesotans Tell Themselves to...
KAAL-TV
$121M awarded to Minnesota to help fight climate change
(ABC 6 News) - President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will deliver up to $121 million to help Minnesota in an ongoing effort to combat the effects of climate change, and address the growing costs of extreme weather events negatively impacting communities. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration...
Minnesota State Fair still in need of 1,200 workers as opening day approaches
The Minnesota State Fair is right around the corner, and event planners are still looking to hire around 1,200 workers. Typically, each year the fair hires around 2,700 people, but officials said they are still in need after a job fair was held at the fairgrounds last Wednesday. Positions include...
Candidates for Hennepin County Attorney will go from seven to two on Aug. 9
Candidates are lining up to replace longtime Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman this fall. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the current field of seven candidates will be reduced from seven to two when primary election votes are counted. Freeman is leaving office at the end of the year. He served two different stints as Hennepin County Attorney, [...]
Cheers! This Small Town Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By You Betcha!
If you are a fan of the social media entertainment group at You Betcha, you know that they have been scouring the Midwest for some of the best small-town bars. One small town bar to be featured, yesterday actually, is the Sportsman's Bar in Clitherall, located in Otter Tail County. The gang over at YB! went absolutely 'nuts' for the bar and their annual testicle festival.
AG Week
Northeast Minnesota family finds success in blueberry farming
CLOQUET, Minn. — Frances Langer climbs the gate to her family’s blueberry field. The 8-year-old hooks a leg on either side and waits for someone to open it. “That’s her favorite way to get in,” Veronica Gaidelis-Langer said. Sweet Land Farm , a family-run U-pick blueberry...
travelnoire.com
5 Of Best Beaches In Minnesota
Minnesota is a beautiful state known for its landscape filled with forests and lakes. Many tourists flock to the state to take part in its outdoor activities such as hiking or ziplining. But the state is also home to a number of warm, sunny beaches. For an up-close and personal...
fox9.com
Minnesota catches Mega Millions fever
(FOX 9) - For years, a legendary game show has asked "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" But for the past few days, at convenience stores across the country, the question is more like... who wants to be a billionaire?. With the Mega Millions jackpot at more than $1.2 billion,...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Teens fight the State for benefits—and win
High school students who are employed in Minnesota now can qualify for unemployment insurance benefits thanks to their activist peers. The Minnesota Court of Appeals reversed an unemployment law judge’s ruling and ruled in favor of Youthprise, a local nonprofit youth advocacy organization. The ruling allows high school students who were laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic to be eligible to receive federal pandemic unemployment assistance.
boreal.org
Minnesota class action disability rights suit settled
People with disabilities who live in group homes have reached a settlement almost six years after they filed a lawsuit alleging that Minnesota disability programs rely too much on group homes and don’t provide support for people to live more independently. As part of the settlement, the state Department...
Old, Abandoned School in Minnesota Full of Recognizable Retro Items
Some brave individuals strapped on a Go Pro and had a few cameras with them as they explored an abandoned school in Minnesota and obviously, they enjoy the spooky, old stuff in person more than I do. Deep in my gut, I want to go walk inside abandoned buildings just to see what's inside. But honestly, I'm glad someone else is going in first. My stomach gets in knots and I'm sure a rat or something would pop out and then I'd be a screaming mess.
Own or Lease This Quaint Coffee Shop in Northern Minnesota
Years ago, when I was living in Fargo, there was a news anchor who quit to move to Northern Minnesota. I used to watch him every morning, and when he quit I was kind of bummed. You get used to watching or listening to the same people every day as part of your daily routine. And when that is disturbed it can throw things off a bit. You're invested in this personality and seems like the end of an era in some cases.
2022-23 wedding trends with Luxe Bridal
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — For some, their wedding day is the biggest and most important celebration life offers. And with restrictions from COVID mostly lifted, the landscape for brides and grooms is shifting again. Who better to offer suggestions on what's hot and what's not than our friends from Luxe Bridal?
